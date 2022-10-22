Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Splatoon 3
4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
5. Minecraft
6. Boomerang Fu
7. Persona 5 Royal
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. No Man’s Sky
10. Nintendo Switch Sports
11. Stardew Valley
12. Ori and the Blind Forest
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Among Us
16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
17. Mortal Kombat 11
18. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
19. Metroid Dread
20. This War of Mine
21. NieR: Automata
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
24. Cat Quest II
25. Bayonetta 3
26. Dragon Ball FighterZ
27. Cult of the Lamb
28. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
29. Inside
30. Spiritfarer
Download-Only Games
1. Disney Dreamlight Valley
2. Boomerang Fu
3. Stardew Valley
4. Ori and the Blind Forest
5. Among Us
6. Cult of the Lamb
7. Inside
8. Dicey Dungeons
9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
10. Tools Up
11. Bear & Breakfast
12. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
13. Cuphead
14. Tunic
15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
16. Hollow Knight
17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
18. Retro Bowl
19. Real Boxing 2
20. Limbo
21. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
22. Little Nightmares
23. Uno
24. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
25. The Wylde Flowers
26. Ooblets
27. Cozy Grove
28. LEGO Bricktales
29. Subnautica
30. Battle Chef Brigade
Laisser un commentaire