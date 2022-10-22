Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Splatoon 3

4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

5. Minecraft

6. Boomerang Fu

7. Persona 5 Royal

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. No Man’s Sky

10. Nintendo Switch Sports

11. Stardew Valley

12. Ori and the Blind Forest

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Among Us

16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

17. Mortal Kombat 11

18. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

19. Metroid Dread

20. This War of Mine

21. NieR: Automata

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition

24. Cat Quest II

25. Bayonetta 3

26. Dragon Ball FighterZ

27. Cult of the Lamb

28. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

29. Inside

30. Spiritfarer

Download-Only Games

1. Disney Dreamlight Valley

2. Boomerang Fu

3. Stardew Valley

4. Ori and the Blind Forest

5. Among Us

6. Cult of the Lamb

7. Inside

8. Dicey Dungeons

9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

10. Tools Up

11. Bear & Breakfast

12. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

13. Cuphead

14. Tunic

15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

16. Hollow Knight

17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

18. Retro Bowl

19. Real Boxing 2

20. Limbo

21. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove

22. Little Nightmares

23. Uno

24. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

25. The Wylde Flowers

26. Ooblets

27. Cozy Grove

28. LEGO Bricktales

29. Subnautica

30. Battle Chef Brigade