Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 16 au 22 octobre 2022:
Classement toutes ventes :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- FIFA23 Legacy Edition
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Spark of Hope
- Boomerang Fu
- No Man’s Sky
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 road to Boruto
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator: real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022
- Splatoon 3
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Dicey Dungeon
- Instant Sports
- LEGO Bricktales
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Cat Quest II
- Among Us
- 30 in 1 Game Collection Volume 1
- Tunic
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Hokko Life
- Persona 5 Royal
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Ediiton
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Spark of Hope – Edition Gold
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Boomerang Fu
- Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator: real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022
- Dicey Dungeon
- LEGO Bricktales
- Among Us
- Tunic
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Green Hell
- Tools up!
- Return to Monkey Island
- Cooking Tycoon – 3 in 1 Bundle
- Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm trilogy
- Dorfromantik
- Inside
- real Boxing 2
- Slime Rancher: plortable edition
- Cult Of the Lamb
- Hope’s Farm
- Death Squared
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- MotoGP20
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- The TakeOver
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Crash Drive 3
- Cuphead
- Construction Machines Simulator
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
