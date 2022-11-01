Nous sommes désormais en novembre, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en octobre 2022 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Persona 5 Royal – 9.8
- Resident Evil Village Cloud – 9
- Mario + Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope – 8.7
- Bayonetta 3 – 8.5
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – 8.2
- The DioField Chronicle – 7.6
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – 7.4
La pépite indépendante
- Tunic – 7.8
Nos coups de cœur
- Temtem – 8.5
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure – 8.2
- MADiSON – 8
- Wylde Flowers – 8
- Shovel Knight Dig – 7.8
- Moonscars – 7.8
- SIGNALIS – 7.7
- Youropa – 7.7
- Silent Sector – 7.4
- Dropsy – 7.2
- The Spirit and the Mouse – 7.2
- Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition – 7
- Serial Cleaners – 7
- Jack Move – 7
- Gale of Windoria – 7
- No Place for Bravery – 7
Les déceptions
- Crossroads Inn : A Fantasy Tavern Sim – 4.8
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Cloud Version – 4.7
- Blind Men – 4.6
- The Mims Beginning – 4.4
- La Pat’Patrouille : Grand Prix – 4.2
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 6.8
- Picross S8 – 6.8
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds – 6.7
- A Winding Path – 6.6
- Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary – 6.6
- Chenso Club – 6.5
- Horse Club Adventure 2 Hazelwood – 6.5
- LEGO Bricktales – 6.4
- Robots under attack! – 6.3
- Lego Brawls – 6.2
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – 6.2
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School – 6.2
- DreamWorks Dragons : Légendes des neuf royaumes – 6.1
- Timberman: The Big Adventure – 6
- Let’s Sing ABBA – 5.6
- Radical Rex – 5.5
