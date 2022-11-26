Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Violet
2. Pokemon Scarlet
3. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Inside
6. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
7. Mario Party Superstars
8. Minecraft
9. Nintendo Switch Sports
10. Sonic Frontiers
11. Mortal Kombat 11
12. Disney Dreamlight Valley
13. Stardew Valley
14. Among Us
15. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
16. MLB The Show 22
17. Tactics Ogre: Reborn
18. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
19. Limbo
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. LEGO DC Super Villains
22. Splatoon 3
23. The Oregon Trail
24. Just Dance 2023 Edition
25. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
28. A Little to the Left
29. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
30. Run Sausage Run
Download-Only Games
1. Inside
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Stardew Valley
4. Among Us
5. Limbo
6. The Oregon Trail
7. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
8. A Little to the Left
9. Run Sausage Run
10. Cult of the Lamb
11. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
12. Retro Bowl
13. Cuphead
14. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
15. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
16. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
17. Pid
18. Hollow Knight
19. Contra Anniversary Collection
20. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
21. Rogue Legacy 2
22. Super Meat Boy Forever
23. Diablo II: Resurrected
24. Pico Park
25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
26. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
27. The Last Campfire
28. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
29. Castlevania Advance Collection
30. Sausage Wars
Laisser un commentaire