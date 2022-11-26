Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Violet

2. Pokemon Scarlet

3. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Inside

6. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

7. Mario Party Superstars

8. Minecraft

9. Nintendo Switch Sports

10. Sonic Frontiers

11. Mortal Kombat 11

12. Disney Dreamlight Valley

13. Stardew Valley

14. Among Us

15. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

16. MLB The Show 22

17. Tactics Ogre: Reborn

18. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

19. Limbo

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. LEGO DC Super Villains

22. Splatoon 3

23. The Oregon Trail

24. Just Dance 2023 Edition

25. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

28. A Little to the Left

29. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

30. Run Sausage Run

Download-Only Games

1. Inside

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Stardew Valley

4. Among Us

5. Limbo

6. The Oregon Trail

7. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

8. A Little to the Left

9. Run Sausage Run

10. Cult of the Lamb

11. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

12. Retro Bowl

13. Cuphead

14. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

15. The Jackbox Party Pack 9

16. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

17. Pid

18. Hollow Knight

19. Contra Anniversary Collection

20. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

21. Rogue Legacy 2

22. Super Meat Boy Forever

23. Diablo II: Resurrected

24. Pico Park

25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

26. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

27. The Last Campfire

28. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

29. Castlevania Advance Collection

30. Sausage Wars