Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Astronite

Lover Pretend

New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

The Outbound Ghost

Arcade Archives Tetris The Grand Master

Donut Dodo

Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 07

Inscryption

Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors

JellyCar Worlds

Megalan 11

Papetura

Railbound

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered

Soccer Story

Super Planet Life

Sword of the Vagrant

The Cube

The Knight Witch

Tomomi

Until the Last Plane

Warp Drive

Work from Home

Nintendo Switch Online :



Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

Les promotions de la semaine :

Il y a 343 promotions cette semaine.

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin This War of Mine: Complete Edition 39,99 € -95% 1,99€ 29-déc BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 26-déc Dex 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 26-déc The Hong Kong Massacre 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 26-déc Hope’s Farm 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 25-déc S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 28-déc Blazing Beaks 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 26-déc INVERSUS Deluxe 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 31-déc Ultreïa 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 28-déc Epistory – Typing Chronicles 14,99 € -91% 1,40€ 26-déc Real Boxing 2 14,99 € -91% 1,40€ 26-déc Threaded 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Frogs vs. Storks 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Shipwreck Escape 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc The Seven Chambers 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Farm Mystery 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Country Tales 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Red Crow Mysteries: Legion 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Black Rainbow 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc The Last Days 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Julie’s Sweets 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc SpelunKing: The Mine Match 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-déc The Innsmouth Case 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 31-déc Jessika 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 31-déc Deadly Days 18,99 € -90% 1,89€ 31-déc Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 31-déc Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 31-déc Shakes on a Plane 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 31-déc Lacuna 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 31-déc Beat Cop 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 29-déc Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 29-déc Aloof 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 28-déc Golf Club Wasteland 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Fly Punch Boom! 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 26-déc DungeonTop 13,99 € -90% 1,39€ 26-déc Mana Spark 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Unit 4 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 26-déc Rimelands: Hammer of Thor 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Koloro 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc BRAWL 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc #RaceDieRun 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Space Pioneer 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Zombie Blast Crew 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Escape Doodland 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Coffee Crisis 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc Warlocks 2: God Slayers 17,99 € -90% 1,79€ 26-déc Wondershot 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc CHOP 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc RazerWire: Nanowars 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-déc American Fugitive 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 09-déc Tardy 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 25-déc Swaps and Traps 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 25-déc Door Kickers 11,99 € -88% 1,40€ 26-déc Tharsis 11,99 € -88% 1,40€ 26-déc Good Night, Knight 11,99 € -88% 1,40€ 26-déc Brotherhood United 8,29 € -88% 0,99€ 11-déc Tyd wag vir Niemand 8,99 € -88% 1,07€ 24-déc Corridor Z 7,99 € -87% 1,03€ 15-déc What Lies in the Multiverse 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 26-déc Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 31-déc Gravity Rider Zero 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 26-déc Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr 7,99 € -86% 1,13€ 26-déc Arcane Arts Academy 7,99 € -86% 1,13€ 26-déc Akuto: Showdown 7,99 € -86% 1,13€ 26-déc Welcome to Primrose Lake 7,99 € -86% 1,13€ 26-déc Galaxy Champions TV 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 11-déc Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 11-déc Pixel Gladiator 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 25-déc Amnesia: Collection 27,99 € -85% 4,19€ 31-déc Moonlighter 24,99 € -85% 3,74€ 29-déc Super Arcade Soccer 6,99 € -85% 1,04€ 29-déc Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 29-déc Purrs In Heaven 6,99 € -85% 1,04€ 29-déc Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 29-déc Aspire: Ina’s Tale 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 26-déc Narcos: Rise of the Cartels 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 09-déc Hotshot Racing 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 09-déc Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 24,99 € -85% 3,74€ 09-déc When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 09-déc Serial Cleaner 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 09-déc Power Racing Bundle 16,99 € -85% 2,54€ 25-déc Speed Truck Racing 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 25-déc Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 08-déc Balloon Flight 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 29-déc Badland: Game of the Year Edition 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 26-déc Mini Trains 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 26-déc Shipped 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 26-déc REKT! High Octane Stunts 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 26-déc Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover 11,99 € -83% 1,99€ 25-déc Potata: Fairy Flower 11,99 € -82% 2,15€ 14-déc Spider Solitaire BLACK 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 31-déc Solitaire Klondike BLACK 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 31-déc Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 31-déc Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-déc Road To Guangdong 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 21-déc The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-déc Boxing Champs 8,50 € -80% 1,70€ 31-déc FAR: Lone Sails 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 31-déc Conga Master Party! 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 31-déc Watermelon Party 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-déc Seeders Puzzle Reboot 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-déc The Game is ON 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-déc Windmill Kings 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-déc Quest for the Golden Duck 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-déc The Forbidden Arts 13,18 € -80% 2,63€ 21-déc Defend the Rook 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 21-déc Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager 17,99 € -80% 3,59€ 21-déc As Far As The Eye 20,99 € -80% 4,19€ 21-déc Rift Racoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 15-déc Task Force Kampas 5,99 € -80% 1,19€ 15-déc Retrace: Memories of Death 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 15-déc Robozarro 6,99 € -80% 1,39€ 15-déc Grizzland 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 15-déc 112th Seed 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 15-déc 0 Degrees 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 15-déc Die for Valhalla! 11,99 € -80% 2,39€ 14-déc 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure 16,99 € -80% 3,39€ 14-déc WildTrax Racing 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 29-déc Speedway Racing 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 29-déc My Coloring Book 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-déc Flowlines VS 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-déc Märchen Forest 32,99 € -80% 6,59€ 21-déc Wing of Darkness 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 21-déc One Strike 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-déc Akane 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-déc Wreckin’ Ball Adventure 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-déc Death’s Hangover 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-déc Momolu and Friends 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-déc A Knight’s Quest 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 09-déc Beholder: Complete Edition 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 09-déc Smoke And Sacrifice 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 09-déc Pumped BMX Pro 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 09-déc Bomber Crew 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 09-déc The Swindle 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 09-déc Manual Samuel 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 09-déc Hue 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 09-déc Velocity 2X 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 09-déc OctaFight 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 11-déc Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 25-déc Dead Dungeon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-déc Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-déc Bridge Builder Adventure 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 25-déc Funny Bunny Adventures 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-déc Build a Bridge! 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 25-déc Grood 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-déc Tiny Lands 5,99 € -77% 1,40€ 26-déc Interrogation: You will be deceived 12,99 € -75% 3,24€ 31-déc Superola and the Lost Burgers 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 31-déc SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 31-déc Turn-Based Strategy Bundle 57,49 € -75% 14,37€ 21-déc Metal Unit 12,19 € -75% 3,04€ 14-déc Children of Morta 21,99 € -75% 5,49€ 29-déc Adventure Pinball Bundle 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 29-déc Mary Skelter 2 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 25-déc SYMMETRY 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 11-déc Kholat 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 11-déc Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 26-déc Robonauts 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 26-déc Timothy and the Mysterious Forest 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 26-déc Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 11-déc Zombo Buster Advance 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 11-déc Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 11-déc PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition 3,85 € -74% 0,99€ 17-déc Run the Fan 3,79 € -74% 0,99€ 11-déc Suicide Guy Collection 10,99 € -73% 2,96€ 31-déc BIT.TRIP CORE 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 26-déc BIT.TRIP FLUX 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 26-déc BIT.TRIP FATE 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 26-déc BIT.TRIP BEAT 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 26-déc BIT.TRIP VOID 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 26-déc BIT.TRIP RUNNER 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 26-déc Pudding Monsters 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 25-déc Om Nom: Run 4,99 € -72% 1,40€ 25-déc I Love Finding MORE Cats! – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 30-déc I Love Finding Critters! – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 30-déc The Keep 17,99 € -70% 5,39€ 22-déc Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 22-déc Jim is Moving Out! 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 22-déc Blitz Breaker 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 15-déc Dungeon Escape 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 15-déc Supaplex 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 05-déc Death end re;Quest 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 25-déc Megadimension Neptunia VII 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 25-déc Arc of Alchemist 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 25-déc Animals Transport Simulator – Car Driving & Parking Games Real Zoo Park 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-déc Landflix Odyssey 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ dans 31 heures. Rainbows, toilets & unicorns 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ dans 31 heures. OUT OF THE BOX 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ dans 7 heures. For The King 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 09-déc Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 08-déc Embr 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 09-déc Space Crew: Legendary Edition 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 09-déc Human: Fall Flat 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 09-déc Motorsport Manager 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 09-déc Wild & Horror Pinball 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 25-déc Wild & Adventure Pinball 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 25-déc Rollin’ Eggz 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 31-déc Cake Laboratory 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 31-déc LOUD 11,99 € -67% 3,99€ 26-déc Just Die Already 13,99 € -66% 4,75€ 09-déc Cubicity 5,99 € -66% 2,03€ 14-déc Skee-Ball 2,99 € -65% 1,04€ 30-déc Legend of Keepers Collection 26,29 € -65% 9,20€ 21-déc Billion Road 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 24-déc Halloween Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 29-déc Mummy Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 29-déc Pirates Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 29-déc Werewolf Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 29-déc Safari Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 25-déc Shark Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 25-déc Grandmaster Sudoku 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-déc AVICII Invector 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 15-déc Twister Road 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-déc Space Blast Zom A Matching Game 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 11-déc Stealth 4,16 € -60% 1,66€ 21-déc Tower Inferno 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 11-déc Candy Jump featuring Frosty 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 11-déc Zumatch 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 11-déc Super Space Snake 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-déc Switchy Road DeluX 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 11-déc Connect the Dots 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 11-déc Gem Miner 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 11-déc Zodiac Tri Peaks Solitaire 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-déc Minute of Islands 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 31-déc LogScape – Puzzle Game 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 11-déc City Match – A Block Pop Puzzle Game 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 11-déc Crazy Gravity 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 15-déc Mina & Michi 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 15-déc Banners of Ruin 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 21-déc Ravva and the Cyclops Curse 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 15-déc GLO 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 15-déc Kingdom of Arcadia 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 15-déc Immortal Planet 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 14-déc Steamburg 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 14-déc Thea: The Awakening 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 14-déc Tetsumo Party 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 14-déc STAB STAB STAB! 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 14-déc Horror & Adventure Pinball 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 29-déc Moero Chronicle Hyper 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 25-déc Eyes: The Horror Game 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 26-déc Extreme Car Driver 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 22-déc Shopping Mall Parking Lot 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 22-déc Camper Van Simulator 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 22-déc Moorhuhn Wanted 6,99 € -57% 2,99€ 18-déc Darts Up 2,99 € -55% 1,34€ 29-déc Electronic Super Joy 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 29-déc Tower Climb 5,00 € -50% 2,50€ 15-déc Up Cliff Drive 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-déc Parking Madness 5,00 € -50% 2,50€ 15-déc The Office Quest 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 15-déc Bunny Adventure 5,00 € -50% 2,50€ 15-déc Fillit 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 15-déc KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! 4,39 € -50% 2,19€ 27-déc Encodya 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 31-déc Electronic Super Joy 2 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 29-déc Gunborg: Dark Matters 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 15-déc A Juggler’s Tale 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 31-déc XEL 18,99 € -50% 9,49€ 31-déc #1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 21-déc Cyber Velocity Run 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 15-déc Criminal Expert 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 28-déc MONKEY BARRELS 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 21-déc Dungeon Village 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 27-déc Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 29-déc The Manga Works 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 27-déc WINGSPAN 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 14-déc Game Dev Story 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 27-déc Station Manager 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 27-déc Tropico 6 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 25-déc Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 25-déc Not Not – A Brain Buster 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-déc Beautiful Ukraine 4,00 € -50% 2,00€ 26-déc Sheep Patrol 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-déc Pocket Mini Golf 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-déc Eufloria HD 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-déc Calm Colors 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 26-déc Love Colors 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 26-déc Puzzle Book 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 26-déc Stencil Art 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 26-déc Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 26-déc Party Treats 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-déc Jumping Joe & Friends 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-déc Puzzle Galaxy: Complete Bundle – 165 puzzles 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-déc QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 15-déc Autonauts 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 09-déc Nullum 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 11-déc Xeno Crisis 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 08-déc Radical Rex (QUByte Classics) 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 15-déc QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-déc QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 15-déc Head over Heels 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-déc QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 15-déc QUByte Classics: Jim Power: The Lost Dimension by PIKO 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-déc Cargo Crew Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 22-déc Car Driving School Simulator 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 22-déc Quarry Truck Simulator 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 22-déc Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae 11,99 € -40% 7,19€ 27-déc Dream House Days DX 13,00 € -40% 7,80€ 27-déc Silver Screen Story 13,00 € -40% 7,80€ 27-déc Skul: The Hero Slayer 16,99 € -40% 10,19€ 14-déc Almost My Floor 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 17-déc Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 17-déc Summertime Madness 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 17-déc Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 17-déc Why Pizza? 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 17-déc Amazing Superhero Squad 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 17-déc Perky Little Things 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 17-déc 35MM 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 17-déc Hillbilly Doomsday 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 17-déc Music Racer 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 17-déc 4×4 Offroad Driver 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 22-déc Pill Baby 15,00 € -35% 9,75€ 14-déc Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 14-déc Santa Tracker 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 26-déc Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 15-déc South of the Circle 12,99 € -30% 9,09€ 29-déc VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 11-déc Get 10 quest 2,99 € -30% 2,09€ dans 31 heures. Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ dans 31 heures. Espgaluda II 16,99 € -30% 11,89€ 20-déc Mushihimesama 16,99 € -30% 11,89€ 20-déc DoDonPachi Resurrection 16,99 € -30% 11,89€ 20-déc Moorhuhn Knights & Castles 6,99 € -29% 4,99€ 25-déc Runefall 2 – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -25% 7,49€ 30-déc A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 08-déc Yumeiri 8,00 € -20% 6,40€ 15-déc THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 28-déc BOT.vinnik Chess 2 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 18-déc Donut Dodo 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 22-déc Back Again 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 15-déc Hentai: Make love not war 2,20 € -20% 1,76€ 13-déc How to Fool a Liar King Remastered 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 11-déc A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version 59,99 € -17% 49,99€ 08-déc