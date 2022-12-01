Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Astronite
Lover Pretend
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
The Outbound Ghost
Arcade Archives Tetris The Grand Master
Donut Dodo
Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute
Front Mission 1st: Remake
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 07
Inscryption
Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors
JellyCar Worlds
Megalan 11
Papetura
Railbound
Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered
Soccer Story
Super Planet Life
Sword of the Vagrant
The Cube
The Knight Witch
Tomomi
Until the Last Plane
Warp Drive
Work from Home
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- NC
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 343 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|This War of Mine: Complete Edition
|39,99 €
|-95%
|1,99€
|29-déc
|BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Dex
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|The Hong Kong Massacre
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Hope’s Farm
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Blazing Beaks
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|INVERSUS Deluxe
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Ultreïa
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Epistory – Typing Chronicles
|14,99 €
|-91%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|Real Boxing 2
|14,99 €
|-91%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|Threaded
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Frogs vs. Storks
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Shipwreck Escape
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|The Seven Chambers
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Farm Mystery
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Country Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Black Rainbow
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|The Last Days
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Julie’s Sweets
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|SpelunKing: The Mine Match
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-déc
|The Innsmouth Case
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Jessika
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Deadly Days
|18,99 €
|-90%
|1,89€
|31-déc
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-déc
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-déc
|Shakes on a Plane
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Lacuna
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Beat Cop
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-déc
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-déc
|Aloof
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Golf Club Wasteland
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Fly Punch Boom!
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-déc
|DungeonTop
|13,99 €
|-90%
|1,39€
|26-déc
|Mana Spark
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Unit 4
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-déc
|Rimelands: Hammer of Thor
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Koloro
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|BRAWL
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|#RaceDieRun
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Space Pioneer
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Zombie Blast Crew
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Escape Doodland
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Coffee Crisis
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Warlocks 2: God Slayers
|17,99 €
|-90%
|1,79€
|26-déc
|Wondershot
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|CHOP
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|RazerWire: Nanowars
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|American Fugitive
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|Tardy
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Swaps and Traps
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Door Kickers
|11,99 €
|-88%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|Tharsis
|11,99 €
|-88%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|Good Night, Knight
|11,99 €
|-88%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|Brotherhood United
|8,29 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|8,99 €
|-88%
|1,07€
|24-déc
|Corridor Z
|7,99 €
|-87%
|1,03€
|15-déc
|What Lies in the Multiverse
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Gravity Rider Zero
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr
|7,99 €
|-86%
|1,13€
|26-déc
|Arcane Arts Academy
|7,99 €
|-86%
|1,13€
|26-déc
|Akuto: Showdown
|7,99 €
|-86%
|1,13€
|26-déc
|Welcome to Primrose Lake
|7,99 €
|-86%
|1,13€
|26-déc
|Galaxy Champions TV
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Pixel Gladiator
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Amnesia: Collection
|27,99 €
|-85%
|4,19€
|31-déc
|Moonlighter
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|29-déc
|Super Arcade Soccer
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|29-déc
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|29-déc
|Purrs In Heaven
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|29-déc
|Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|29-déc
|Aspire: Ina’s Tale
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|09-déc
|Hotshot Racing
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|09-déc
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|09-déc
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|09-déc
|Serial Cleaner
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|09-déc
|Power Racing Bundle
|16,99 €
|-85%
|2,54€
|25-déc
|Speed Truck Racing
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|25-déc
|Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|08-déc
|Balloon Flight
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|29-déc
|Badland: Game of the Year Edition
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Mini Trains
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Shipped
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|REKT! High Octane Stunts
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover
|11,99 €
|-83%
|1,99€
|25-déc
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|11,99 €
|-82%
|2,15€
|14-déc
|Spider Solitaire BLACK
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Solitaire Klondike BLACK
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|31-déc
|Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Road To Guangdong
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|21-déc
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Boxing Champs
|8,50 €
|-80%
|1,70€
|31-déc
|FAR: Lone Sails
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-déc
|Conga Master Party!
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|31-déc
|Watermelon Party
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|The Game is ON
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Windmill Kings
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Quest for the Golden Duck
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|The Forbidden Arts
|13,18 €
|-80%
|2,63€
|21-déc
|Defend the Rook
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-déc
|Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|21-déc
|As Far As The Eye
|20,99 €
|-80%
|4,19€
|21-déc
|Rift Racoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Task Force Kampas
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|15-déc
|Retrace: Memories of Death
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|15-déc
|Robozarro
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|15-déc
|Grizzland
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|112th Seed
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|0 Degrees
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Die for Valhalla!
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|14-déc
|8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|14-déc
|WildTrax Racing
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|29-déc
|Speedway Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-déc
|My Coloring Book 2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Flowlines VS
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Märchen Forest
|32,99 €
|-80%
|6,59€
|21-déc
|Wing of Darkness
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|21-déc
|One Strike
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Akane
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Death’s Hangover
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Momolu and Friends
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|A Knight’s Quest
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|09-déc
|Beholder: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-déc
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-déc
|Pumped BMX Pro
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-déc
|Bomber Crew
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-déc
|The Swindle
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-déc
|Manual Samuel
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|Hue
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|Velocity 2X
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-déc
|OctaFight
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|25-déc
|Dead Dungeon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Bridge Builder Adventure
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|25-déc
|Funny Bunny Adventures
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Build a Bridge!
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|25-déc
|Grood
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-déc
|Tiny Lands
|5,99 €
|-77%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|Interrogation: You will be deceived
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|31-déc
|Superola and the Lost Burgers
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|31-déc
|SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Turn-Based Strategy Bundle
|57,49 €
|-75%
|14,37€
|21-déc
|Metal Unit
|12,19 €
|-75%
|3,04€
|14-déc
|Children of Morta
|21,99 €
|-75%
|5,49€
|29-déc
|Adventure Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|29-déc
|Mary Skelter 2
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|25-déc
|SYMMETRY
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|11-déc
|Kholat
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|11-déc
|Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-déc
|Robonauts
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Timothy and the Mysterious Forest
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|11-déc
|Zombo Buster Advance
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition
|3,85 €
|-74%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Run the Fan
|3,79 €
|-74%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Suicide Guy Collection
|10,99 €
|-73%
|2,96€
|31-déc
|BIT.TRIP CORE
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|BIT.TRIP FLUX
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|BIT.TRIP FATE
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|BIT.TRIP BEAT
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|BIT.TRIP VOID
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|BIT.TRIP RUNNER
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|26-déc
|Pudding Monsters
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|25-déc
|Om Nom: Run
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,40€
|25-déc
|I Love Finding MORE Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-déc
|I Love Finding Critters! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-déc
|The Keep
|17,99 €
|-70%
|5,39€
|22-déc
|Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|22-déc
|Jim is Moving Out!
|12,99 €
|-70%
|3,89€
|22-déc
|Blitz Breaker
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-déc
|Dungeon Escape
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-déc
|Supaplex
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|05-déc
|Death end re;Quest
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|25-déc
|Megadimension Neptunia VII
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|25-déc
|Arc of Alchemist
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|25-déc
|Animals Transport Simulator – Car Driving & Parking Games Real Zoo Park
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-déc
|Landflix Odyssey
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|dans 31 heures.
|Rainbows, toilets & unicorns
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|dans 31 heures.
|OUT OF THE BOX
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|dans 7 heures.
|For The King
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|09-déc
|Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|08-déc
|Embr
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|09-déc
|Space Crew: Legendary Edition
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|09-déc
|Human: Fall Flat
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|09-déc
|Motorsport Manager
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|09-déc
|Wild & Horror Pinball
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|25-déc
|Wild & Adventure Pinball
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|25-déc
|Rollin’ Eggz
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Cake Laboratory
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|LOUD
|11,99 €
|-67%
|3,99€
|26-déc
|Just Die Already
|13,99 €
|-66%
|4,75€
|09-déc
|Cubicity
|5,99 €
|-66%
|2,03€
|14-déc
|Skee-Ball
|2,99 €
|-65%
|1,04€
|30-déc
|Legend of Keepers Collection
|26,29 €
|-65%
|9,20€
|21-déc
|Billion Road
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|24-déc
|Halloween Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|29-déc
|Mummy Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|29-déc
|Pirates Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|29-déc
|Werewolf Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|29-déc
|Safari Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|25-déc
|Shark Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|25-déc
|Grandmaster Sudoku
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|AVICII Invector
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|15-déc
|Twister Road
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Space Blast Zom A Matching Game
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|11-déc
|Stealth
|4,16 €
|-60%
|1,66€
|21-déc
|Tower Inferno
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|11-déc
|Candy Jump featuring Frosty
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|11-déc
|Zumatch
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|11-déc
|Super Space Snake
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Switchy Road DeluX
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|11-déc
|Connect the Dots
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|11-déc
|Gem Miner
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|11-déc
|Zodiac Tri Peaks Solitaire
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Minute of Islands
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-déc
|LogScape – Puzzle Game
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|11-déc
|City Match – A Block Pop Puzzle Game
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|11-déc
|Crazy Gravity
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-déc
|Mina & Michi
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-déc
|Banners of Ruin
|17,99 €
|-60%
|7,19€
|21-déc
|Ravva and the Cyclops Curse
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-déc
|GLO
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-déc
|Kingdom of Arcadia
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|15-déc
|Immortal Planet
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|14-déc
|Steamburg
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-déc
|Thea: The Awakening
|17,99 €
|-60%
|7,19€
|14-déc
|Tetsumo Party
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-déc
|STAB STAB STAB!
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-déc
|Horror & Adventure Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|29-déc
|Moero Chronicle Hyper
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|25-déc
|Eyes: The Horror Game
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Extreme Car Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|22-déc
|Shopping Mall Parking Lot
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|22-déc
|Camper Van Simulator
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|22-déc
|Moorhuhn Wanted
|6,99 €
|-57%
|2,99€
|18-déc
|Darts Up
|2,99 €
|-55%
|1,34€
|29-déc
|Electronic Super Joy
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|29-déc
|Tower Climb
|5,00 €
|-50%
|2,50€
|15-déc
|Up Cliff Drive
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-déc
|Parking Madness
|5,00 €
|-50%
|2,50€
|15-déc
|The Office Quest
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|15-déc
|Bunny Adventure
|5,00 €
|-50%
|2,50€
|15-déc
|Fillit
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|KUUKIYOMI: Consider It!
|4,39 €
|-50%
|2,19€
|27-déc
|Encodya
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|31-déc
|Electronic Super Joy 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|29-déc
|Gunborg: Dark Matters
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|15-déc
|A Juggler’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-déc
|XEL
|18,99 €
|-50%
|9,49€
|31-déc
|#1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-déc
|Cyber Velocity Run
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Criminal Expert
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-déc
|MONKEY BARRELS
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|21-déc
|Dungeon Village
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|27-déc
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|29-déc
|The Manga Works
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|27-déc
|WINGSPAN
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-déc
|Game Dev Story
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|27-déc
|Station Manager
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|27-déc
|Tropico 6
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|25-déc
|Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-déc
|Not Not – A Brain Buster
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Beautiful Ukraine
|4,00 €
|-50%
|2,00€
|26-déc
|Sheep Patrol
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Pocket Mini Golf
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Eufloria HD
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-déc
|Calm Colors
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Love Colors
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Puzzle Book
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Stencil Art
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Party Treats
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Jumping Joe & Friends
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-déc
|Puzzle Galaxy: Complete Bundle – 165 puzzles
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-déc
|QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-déc
|Autonauts
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|09-déc
|Nullum
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Xeno Crisis
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|08-déc
|Radical Rex (QUByte Classics)
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-déc
|QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-déc
|QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-déc
|Head over Heels
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-déc
|QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-déc
|QUByte Classics: Jim Power: The Lost Dimension by PIKO
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-déc
|Cargo Crew Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|22-déc
|Car Driving School Simulator
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|22-déc
|Quarry Truck Simulator
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|22-déc
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|11,99 €
|-40%
|7,19€
|27-déc
|Dream House Days DX
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|27-déc
|Silver Screen Story
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|27-déc
|Skul: The Hero Slayer
|16,99 €
|-40%
|10,19€
|14-déc
|Almost My Floor
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|17-déc
|Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|17-déc
|Summertime Madness
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|17-déc
|Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|17-déc
|Why Pizza?
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|17-déc
|Amazing Superhero Squad
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|17-déc
|Perky Little Things
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|17-déc
|35MM
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|17-déc
|Hillbilly Doomsday
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|17-déc
|Music Racer
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|17-déc
|4×4 Offroad Driver
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|22-déc
|Pill Baby
|15,00 €
|-35%
|9,75€
|14-déc
|Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|14-déc
|Santa Tracker
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|26-déc
|Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|15-déc
|South of the Circle
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|29-déc
|VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|11-déc
|Get 10 quest
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|dans 31 heures.
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|dans 31 heures.
|Espgaluda II
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|20-déc
|Mushihimesama
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|20-déc
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|20-déc
|Moorhuhn Knights & Castles
|6,99 €
|-29%
|4,99€
|25-déc
|Runefall 2 – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-25%
|7,49€
|30-déc
|A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|08-déc
|Yumeiri
|8,00 €
|-20%
|6,40€
|15-déc
|THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|28-déc
|BOT.vinnik Chess 2
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|18-déc
|Donut Dodo
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|22-déc
|Back Again
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-déc
|Hentai: Make love not war
|2,20 €
|-20%
|1,76€
|13-déc
|How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|11-déc
|A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version
|59,99 €
|-17%
|49,99€
|08-déc
