Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Violet
2. Pokemon Scarlet
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Mario Party Superstars
5. Just Dance 2023 Edition
6. Inside
7. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
8. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
9. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
10. Nintendo Switch Sports
11. Minecraft
12. Among Us
13. MLB The Show 22
14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. Pokemon Scarlet / Violet Double Pack
17. BioShock: The Collection
18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
19. Cult of the Lamb
20. Stardew Valley
21. Sonic Frontiers
22. Monopoly
23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
24. The Last Campfire
25. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
26. The Oregon Trail
27. Contra Anniversary Collection
28. Limbo
29. Persona 5 Royal
30. NBA 2K23
Download-Only Games
1. Inside
2. Among Us
3. Disney Dreamlight Valley
4. Cult of the Lamb
5. Stardew Valley
6. The Last Campfire
7. The Oregon Trail
8. Contra Anniversary Collection
9. Limbo
10. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
11. Pid
12. Cuphead
13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
14. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
15. Duke Nukem 3D
16. A Little to the Left
17. Little Nightmares
18. Run Sausage Run
19. Goat Simulator
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
22. Pico Park
23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
24. Retro Bowl
25. Diablo II: Resurrected
26. Super Meat Boy Forever
27. Castle Crashers Remastered
28. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
29. Uno
30. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
