Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Violet

2. Pokemon Scarlet

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Mario Party Superstars

5. Just Dance 2023 Edition

6. Inside

7. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

8. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

9. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

10. Nintendo Switch Sports

11. Minecraft

12. Among Us

13. MLB The Show 22

14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. Pokemon Scarlet / Violet Double Pack

17. BioShock: The Collection

18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

19. Cult of the Lamb

20. Stardew Valley

21. Sonic Frontiers

22. Monopoly

23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

24. The Last Campfire

25. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

26. The Oregon Trail

27. Contra Anniversary Collection

28. Limbo

29. Persona 5 Royal

30. NBA 2K23

Download-Only Games

1. Inside

2. Among Us

3. Disney Dreamlight Valley

4. Cult of the Lamb

5. Stardew Valley

6. The Last Campfire

7. The Oregon Trail

8. Contra Anniversary Collection

9. Limbo

10. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

11. Pid

12. Cuphead

13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

14. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

15. Duke Nukem 3D

16. A Little to the Left

17. Little Nightmares

18. Run Sausage Run

19. Goat Simulator

20. The Jackbox Party Pack 9

22. Pico Park

23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

24. Retro Bowl

25. Diablo II: Resurrected

26. Super Meat Boy Forever

27. Castle Crashers Remastered

28. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

29. Uno

30. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising