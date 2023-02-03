Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Cuddly Forest Friends
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
Active DBG: Brave’s Rage
Albacete Warrior
ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
Beat Them Up – Box Simulator – Boxing Battle Fight Combat for Nintendo Switch Ultimate 2023
Box Roulette Simulator- Boxing Battle Fight Combat for Nintendo Switch
Brightstone Mysteries: The Others
Capybara Madness
Crime Map: Spot the Hidden Differences
Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey
Drainus
Exitman Deluxe
Farming Life
Fashion Police Squad
Harvest Yuuka
Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood
Jumbo Airport Story
Life is Strange 2
Match Ventures 2
Minecraft Deluxe Collection
Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2
nOS New Operating System
Oshiiro
PowerWash Simulator
Puzzle Bobble2X/BUST-A-MOVE2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble3/BUST-A-MOVE3 S-Tribute
Radiantflux Hyperfractal 4.0
Rhythm Sprout
Sakura Cupid
Shark Attack: Fish Predactor Ocean Sea Adventure Survival
Street Racers
The Internship
The Pathless
Trek to Yomi
Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle
Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary
Words in Word
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE (Square-Enix) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Akatsuki Yureru Koi Akari (Entergram) [Japon]
- Magma (Nellyvision) [Europe / USA]
- Koi Suru Kanojo no Bukiyou na Butai (Entergram) [Japon]
- Sakura, Moyu. -as the Night’s, Reincarnation- (Entergram) [Japon]
- Tristia: Legacy (Kogado Studio) [Japon]
- Tristia: Restore (Kogao Studio) [Japon]
- A Space for the Unbound (Chorus Worldwide) [Europe / USA]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 371 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|This War of Mine: Complete Edition
|39,99 €
|-95%
|1,99€
|26-févr.
|Urban Flow
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Blazing Beaks
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|26-févr.
|Little Bug
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Notes
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|5-mars
|TENS!
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-févr.
|A Hole New World
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-févr.
|Warp Shift
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|2-mars
|In Celebration of Violence
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|22-févr.
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-févr.
|MotoGP 18
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-févr.
|The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-févr.
|Pid
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|4-mars
|Pool Pro GOLD
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Body of Evidence
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Drag Racing Rivals
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|EXORDER
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|21-févr.
|Make War
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Star Horizon
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Dream Alone
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Classic Logical Bundle (4in1)
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Threaded
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Frogs vs. Storks
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Shipwreck Escape
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|The Seven Chambers
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Black Rainbow
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Julie’s Sweets
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Farm Mystery
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Country Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|The Last Days
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|SpelunKing: The Mine Match
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|Kholat
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-févr.
|Aloof
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-févr.
|The Innsmouth Case
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr.
|Jessika
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr.
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|27-févr.
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|27-févr.
|Shakes on a Plane
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|27-févr.
|Fly Punch Boom!
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-févr.
|Beat Cop
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-févr.
|Klondike Solitaire
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|26-févr.
|Death Tales
|8,99 €
|-88%
|1,07€
|22-févr.
|Graviter
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Bob Help Them
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Picklock
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|The Princess Guide
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|12-févr.
|Penny-Punching Princess
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|12-févr.
|Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|12-févr.
|The Longest Five Minutes
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|12-févr.
|Poison Control
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|12-févr.
|Spirit Roots
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|fig.
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|23-févr.
|Plague Road
|12,50 €
|-85%
|1,87€
|22-févr.
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|12-févr.
|Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|22-févr.
|War Theatre
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|22-févr.
|Mecho Tales
|8,49 €
|-85%
|1,27€
|22-févr.
|Trailblazers
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|3-mars
|Connection reHaunted
|6,66 €
|-85%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Moonlighter
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|26-févr.
|Pirates: All Aboard!
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Balloon Flight
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|2-mars
|LOUD
|11,99 €
|-83%
|1,99€
|19-févr.
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|20,00 €
|-83%
|3,40€
|13-févr.
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
|12,99 €
|-82%
|2,33€
|2-mars
|Spider Solitaire BLACK
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|4-mars
|Solitaire Klondike BLACK
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|4-mars
|Watermelon Party
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|The Game is ON
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Windmill Kings
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Quest for the Golden Duck
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Tied Together
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|4-mars
|The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|4-mars
|Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|4-mars
|Super Treasure Arena
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|4-mars
|Earth Atlantis
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|4-mars
|The Inner World
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|4-mars
|Trüberbrook
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|4-mars
|Dead End Job
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|4-mars
|Doodle Derby
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|4-mars
|Windscape
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|4-mars
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|4-mars
|Silver Chains
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|4-mars
|Outbuddies DX
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|4-mars
|Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|1-mars
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-févr.
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|16-févr.
|Them Bombs!
|12,59 €
|-80%
|2,51€
|23-févr.
|Let’s Cook Together
|18,99 €
|-80%
|3,79€
|23-févr.
|Mini Motor Racing X
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|22-févr.
|Forest Home
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|22-févr.
|Pine
|20,99 €
|-80%
|4,19€
|22-févr.
|Anthill
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|3-mars
|Stick It to The Man
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|3-mars
|Flipping Death
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|3-mars
|Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|3-mars
|KIDS: FARM COLORING
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Supersonic Tank Cats
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|/Connection Haunted
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Strike Force Kitty
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Ego Protocol: Remastered
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Splashy Cube
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Kickerinho World
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Powertris
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Pandemic Shooter
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Conga Master Party!
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|28-févr.
|Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|2-mars
|Boxing Champs
|8,50 €
|-80%
|1,70€
|28-févr.
|I Love Finding MORE Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-févr.
|I Love Finding Critters! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-févr.
|Dungeon of the Endless
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-févr.
|Power Racing Bundle 3
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|27-févr.
|Power Racing Bundle 2
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|27-févr.
|Pix the Cat
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-févr.
|Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-févr.
|Classic Games Collection Vol.2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-févr.
|Breakfast Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-févr.
|FAR: Lone Sails
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|27-févr.
|Interrogation: You will be deceived
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|27-févr.
|Bridge Builder Adventure
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|26-févr.
|Build a Bridge!
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|26-févr.
|Glyph
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|
dans 14 heures.
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|4-mars
|Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|4-mars
|Slime-san
|11,99 €
|-75%
|2,99€
|4-mars
|Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|4-mars
|Smashy Road: Wanted 2
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|3-mars
|Splatter
|4,19 €
|-75%
|1,04€
|22-févr.
|Stealth
|4,16 €
|-75%
|1,04€
|22-févr.
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|4-mars
|SteamWorld Dig
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|3-mars
|Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?!
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|3-mars
|Little Dragons Café
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|3-mars
|Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?!
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|3-mars
|SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|3-mars
|Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|3-mars
|Nonograms Prophecy
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|28-févr.
|Superola and the Lost Burgers
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|28-févr.
|Spinfrog: All aboard the Frogcopter
|15,99 €
|-75%
|3,99€
|8-févr.
|Bonito Days
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|8-févr.
|Cattails
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|14-févr.
|Wild Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|27-févr.
|Discolored
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|19-févr.
|Severed
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|5-févr.
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|13,99 €
|-75%
|3,49€
|5-févr.
|Guacamelee! 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|5-févr.
|Jet Ski Rush
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-févr.
|Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-févr.
|Encodya
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|27-févr.
|INSTANT TENNIS
|9,90 €
|-75%
|2,47€
|5-févr.
|Children of Morta
|21,99 €
|-75%
|5,49€
|26-févr.
|The Coma: Recut
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|4-mars
|Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|4-mars
|The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|4-mars
|Color Breakers
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|13-févr.
|Rigid Force Redux
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|4-mars
|F-117A Stealth Fighter
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|16-févr.
|Decay of Logos
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|3-mars
|GIGA WRECKER ALT.
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|3-mars
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|3-mars
|Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|3-mars
|RICO
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|3-mars
|Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|21-févr.
|Creepy Tale
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-févr.
|Apparition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-févr.
|Wallachia: Reign of Dracula
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|21-févr.
|Mudness Offroad Car Simulator
|13,99 €
|-70%
|4,19€
|11-févr.
|Minute of Islands
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|27-févr.
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|6-févr.
|Xenon Racer
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|6-févr.
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|24,99 €
|-68%
|7,99€
|8-févr.
|One Person Story
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Skull Rogue
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|5-mars
|Safety First!
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|4-mars
|Rawr-Off
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-févr.
|Lapis x Labyrinth
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|12-févr.
|Ludomania
|3,00 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-févr.
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|8-févr.
|Mega Man 11
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|8-févr.
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|21,99 €
|-66%
|7,47€
|16-févr.
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
|29,99 €
|-65%
|10,49€
|16-févr.
|Struggling
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|16-févr.
|Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
|59,99 €
|-65%
|20,99€
|16-févr.
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|3-mars
|SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
|24,99 €
|-65%
|8,74€
|3-mars
|Curious Expedition
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|3-mars
|Skee-Ball
|2,99 €
|-65%
|1,04€
|28-févr.
|Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|5-févr.
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|12-févr.
|Disgaea 1 Complete
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|12-févr.
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|12-févr.
|Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
|39,99 €
|-63%
|14,99€
|12-févr.
|Logic Pic: Joyful Bundle
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|23-févr.
|Colt Canyon
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|16-févr.
|Pumpkin Jack
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|4-mars
|Forklift Extreme
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|4-mars
|Light Tracer
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|15-févr.
|Crimson Spires
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|16-févr.
|The Forbidden Arts
|13,18 €
|-60%
|5,27€
|22-févr.
|Destropolis
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|21-févr.
|Golden Force
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-févr.
|Tanuki Justice
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|21-févr.
|Creepy Tale 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|21-févr.
|Inner Voices
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|21-févr.
|Okinawa Rush
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-févr.
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|16-févr.
|Wargroove
|16,99 €
|-60%
|6,79€
|6-févr.
|8 & 9 Ball Pocket
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|27-févr.
|Horror & Sports Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|27-févr.
|void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|12-févr.
|Brawlout
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-févr.
|A Juggler’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|27-févr.
|XEL
|18,99 €
|-60%
|7,59€
|27-févr.
|Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-févr.
|Galaxy Shooter
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|
dans 14 heures.
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|
dans 14 heures.
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|8-févr.
|Onimusha: Warlords
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|8-févr.
|Resident Evil Revelations
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|8-févr.
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|8-févr.
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|8-févr.
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|8-févr.
|Offroad Night Racing
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|2-mars
|Sports Car Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|2-mars
|Truck Simulator 2
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|2-mars
|Street Racing: Tokyo Rush
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|2-mars
|City Bus Driving Simulator
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|2-mars
|Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|2-mars
|FAR: Changing Tides
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-févr.
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-févr.
|Rollin’ Eggz
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|15-févr.
|Cake Laboratory
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|15-févr.
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-févr.
|Barbearian
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|5-févr.
|Tropico 6
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|1-mars
|Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-févr.
|Apocryph: an old-school shooter
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|22-févr.
|Princess Closet
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|15-févr.
|My Bewitching Perfume
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-févr.
|Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-févr.
|Yumemidori Nostalgia
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-févr.
|Byakko-tai Samurai Boys
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-févr.
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-févr.
|Horatio Goes Snowboarding
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-févr.
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|16-févr.
|Dream House Days DX
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|28-févr.
|Legend of the Tetrarchs
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-févr.
|Asdivine Cross
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-févr.
|Antiquia Lost
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|22-févr.
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|22-févr.
|8-Bit Farm
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|28-févr.
|Slap the Rocks
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-févr.
|Ruinverse
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-févr.
|Asdivine Hearts
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|22-févr.
|Asdivine Hearts II
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|22-févr.
|Wizards of Brandel
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|22-févr.
|Shiny Ski Resort
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|28-févr.
|Retro City Rampage DX
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|7-févr.
|Curious Expedition 2
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|3-mars
|Say No! More
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|3-mars
|Shakedown: Hawaii
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|7-févr.
|Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|3-mars
|Flippin Kaktus
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|21-févr.
|Nova-111
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-févr.
|Will You Snail?
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|21-févr.
|Ekstase
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|12-févr.
|Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|12-févr.
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|12-févr.
|Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|12-févr.
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|12-févr.
|SUPERHOT
|22,99 €
|-50%
|11,49€
|9-févr.
|Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|9-févr.
|OKAMI HD
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|resident evil 4
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Devil May Cry
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|8-févr.
|Resident Evil 0
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Resident Evil
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Resident Evil 5
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|8-févr.
|Devil May Cry 2
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Resident Evil 6
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|8-févr.
|Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|8-févr.
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|14,99 €
|-47%
|7,94€
|8-févr.
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|19,99 €
|-45%
|10,99€
|3-mars
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|29,99 €
|-45%
|16,49€
|12-févr.
|The Jackbox Party Pack 6
|27,99 €
|-40%
|16,79€
|16-févr.
|The Jackbox Party Pack 8
|25,99 €
|-40%
|15,59€
|16-févr.
|Spacewing War
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|16-févr.
|Freezer Pops
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-févr.
|Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|16-févr.
|The Sushi Spinnery
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|28-févr.
|Venture Towns
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|28-févr.
|One True Hero
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-févr.
|Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|21-févr.
|Master Spy
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|21-févr.
|Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|21-févr.
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|11,99 €
|-40%
|7,19€
|21-févr.
|Primal Light
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-févr.
|Orbital Bullet
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|27-févr.
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|8-févr.
|Almost My Floor
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-févr.
|Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-févr.
|Summertime Madness
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|16-févr.
|Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|16-févr.
|Why Pizza?
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-févr.
|Amazing Superhero Squad
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|16-févr.
|Perky Little Things
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|16-févr.
|35MM
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-févr.
|Hillbilly Doomsday
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-févr.
|Music Racer
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|16-févr.
|Sudoku Zenkai
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|5-févr.
|Witchcrafty
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-févr.
|Silenced: The House
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-févr.
|Mad Rat Dead
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,99€
|12-févr.
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,79€
|8-févr.
|Armed Emeth
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|22-févr.
|Asdivine Saga
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|22-févr.
|Ambition Record
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|22-févr.
|Source of Madness
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|3-mars
|Rogue Star Rescue
|12,49 €
|-35%
|8,11€
|14-févr.
|The Company Man
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|25-févr.
|39 Days to Mars
|12,49 €
|-33%
|8,36€
|1-mars
|A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version
|39,99 €
|-33%
|26,79€
|12-févr.
|Hell Pie
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|4-mars
|Gigapocalypse
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|4-mars
|A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|12-févr.
|JDM Racing – 2
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|4-mars
|Murder House
|10,19 €
|-30%
|7,13€
|9-févr.
|Until the Last Plane
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|16-févr.
|Back Again
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|16-févr.
|Runefall 2 – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|28-févr.
|Swordship
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|3-mars
|Among Us
|4,29 €
|-30%
|3,00€
|9-févr.
|South of the Circle
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|26-févr.
|Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|5-févr.
|Simple Mini Golf 3D
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|8-févr.
|Gale of Windoria
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|22-févr.
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|15-févr.
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition
|54,99 €
|-25%
|41,24€
|15-févr.
|Football Kicks
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|12-févr.
|Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|12-févr.
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|12-févr.
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|12-févr.
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|12-févr.
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|8-févr.
|Shinsekai Into the Depths
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|8-févr.
|Skydrift Infinity
|14,99 €
|-23%
|11,49€
|16-févr.
|90 » Soccer
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|15-févr.
|Bloodwash
|9,59 €
|-20%
|7,67€
|9-févr.
|LEGO Bricktales
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|3-mars
|Cursed to Golf
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|3-mars
|Togges
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|3-mars
|Wavetale
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|3-mars
|Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|16-févr.
|Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey
|15,99 €
|-10%
|14,39€
|16-févr.
|Railbound
|12,99 €
|-10%
|11,69€
|27-févr.
