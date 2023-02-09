Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 30 janvier au 5 février 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Belle semaine hardware pour la Ps5, toujours sans aucun jeu qui entre dans le top 10…

01./02. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 31.191 / 4.807.491 (-16%)

02./05. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 14.298 / 3.862.841 (-4%)

03./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.858 / 5.142.172 (+5%)

04./04. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Engage # <SLG> (Nintendo) {2023.01.20} (¥6.980) – 12.920 / 185.920 (-55%)

05./01. [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life <SLG> (Marvelous) {2023.01.26} (¥4.980) – 9.522 / 50.281 (-77%)

06./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.723 / 3.032.742 (-8%)

07./09. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 7.461 / 994.203 (-9%)

08./11. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 6.346 / 1.169.936 (+11%)

09./13. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.128 / 5.116.872 (+20%)

10./10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 4.480 / 2.840.736 (-26%)

Côté hardware:

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 # | 93.026 | 62.908 | 16.888 | 327.355 | 130.891 | 2.704.744 | | NSW # | 55.736 | 51.108 | 92.452 | 483.839 | 707.889 | 28.207.886 | | XBS # | 14.644 | 1.265 | 5.990 | 19.645 | 13.366 | 418.040 | | PS4 # | 953 | 1.061 | 8 | 9.785 | 89 | 9.427.552 | | 3DS # | 70 | 74 | 264 | 739 | 2.308 | 24.598.636 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 164.429 | 116.416 | 115.602 | 841.363 | 854.543 | 66.547.308 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 76.450 | 53.256 | 15.100 | 283.072 | 114.564 | 2.343.017 | | PS5DE | 16.576 | 9.652 | 1.788 | 44.283 | 16.327 | 361.727 | | XBS X | 367 | 435 | 3.071 | 1.474 | 6.763 | 173.885 | | XBS S | 14.277 | 830 | 2.919 | 18.171 | 6.603 | 244.155 | |NSWOLED| 32.780 | 28.787 | 43.051 | 277.129 | 348.211 | 3.849.141 | | NSW L | 10.541 | 9.757 | 19.488 | 92.013 | 139.058 | 5.195.707 | | NSW | 12.415 | 12.564 | 29.913 | 114.697 | 220.620 | 19.163.038 | | PS4 | 953 | 1.061 | 8 | 9.785 | 89 | 7.851.829 | |n-2DSLL| 70 | 74 | 264 | 739 | 2.308 | 1.203.691 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+