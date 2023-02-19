Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 12 au 18 février 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Among Us
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- MotoGP18
- Real Boxing 2
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Instant Sports
- Theatrythm Final Bar Line Premium Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rayman Legends
- Immortal Fenyx Rising
- Blanc
- Overcooked Special Edition
- Inside
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- LEGO City Undercover
- Sports Party
- Trials Rising
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Run Sausage Run !
- This War of Mine – Complete Edition
- Ark Survival Evolved
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Pass d’extension
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Among Us
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Real Boxing 2
- Blanc
- Inside
- Run Sausage Run
- Worms W.M.D.
- Pine
- Om Nom Run
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Limbo
- WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Ediiton
- PowerWash Simulator
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Hope’s Farm
- Jurassic World Evolution: Édition Complète
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Max : The Curse of Brotherhood
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- A Little to the Left
- Doorkickers
- Foxy’s Coin Hunt
- Life is Strage 2
- Yooka-Laylee
- Little Misfortune
- Classic Games Collection Vol.2
- Tunic
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
