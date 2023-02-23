Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 06 février au 12 février 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Ventes jeux:

01./01. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy # <RPG> (WB Games) {2023.02.10} (¥8.980) – 36.958 / 104.154 (-45%)

02./00. [PS5] Wild Hearts <ACT> (Electronic Arts) {2023.02.17} (¥8.818) – 26.905 / NEW

03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 23.593 / 4.860.103 (-19%)

04./00. [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered # <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2023.02.16} (¥4.980) – 21.860 / NEW

05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 12.958 / 3.889.142 (-3%)

06./00. [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line <ACT> (Square Enix) {2023.02.16} (¥5.800) – 11.565 / NEW

07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.227 / 5.163.206 (-22%)

08./00. [PS4] Tales of Symphonia Remastered # <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2023.02.16} (¥4.980) – 7.503 / NEW

09./05. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.573 / 3.046.881 (-13%)

10./07. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 5.773 / 1.007.103 (-19%)

Ventes hardware:

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 # | 88.653 | 93.574 | 25.434 | 509.582 | 162.743 | 2.886.971 | | NSW # | 48.896 | 55.025 | 96.929 | 587.760 | 922.883 | 28.311.807 | | XBS # | 6.600 | 3.935 | 4.799 | 30.180 | 24.120 | 428.575 | | PS4 # | 1.581 | 1.115 | 11 | 12.481 | 104 | 9.430.248 | | 3DS # | 79 | 91 | 364 | 909 | 3.032 | 24.598.806 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 145.809 | 153.740 | 127.537 | 1.140.912 | 1.112.882 | 66.847.027 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 75.518 | 81.798 | 23.249 | 440.388 | 143.557 | 2.500.333 | | PS5DE | 13.135 | 11.776 | 2.185 | 69.194 | 19.186 | 386.638 | | XBS X | 4.015 | 506 | 1.936 | 5.995 | 11.038 | 178.406 | | XBS S | 2.585 | 3.429 | 2.863 | 24.185 | 13.082 | 250.169 | |NSWOLED| 29.457 | 32.464 | 59.161 | 339.050 | 473.524 | 3.911.062 | | NSW L | 8.710 | 10.048 | 13.906 | 110.771 | 169.898 | 5.214.465 | | NSW | 10.729 | 12.513 | 23.862 | 137.939 | 279.461 | 19.186.280 | | PS4 | 1.581 | 1.115 | 11 | 12.481 | 104 | 7.854.525 | |n-2DSLL| 79 | 91 | 364 | 909 | 3.032 | 1.203.861 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+