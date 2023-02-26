Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 19 au 25 février 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Rayman Legends
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Monopoly
- Overcooked Special Edition
- Minecraft
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Unravel two
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto
- Among Us
- Real Boxing 2
- Inside
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Immortal Fenyx Rising
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Octopath Traveler II
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- LEGO City Undercover
- Soldats Inconnus – Mémoires de la Grande Guerre –
- Blanc
- Ark Survival Evolved
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Among Us
- Real Boxing 2
- Inside
- Blanc
- Run Sausage Run
- Worms W.M.D.
- Limbo
- Subnautica
- Yooka-Laylee
- Om Nom Run
- Diablo II: Resurected
- Pikuniku
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Pine
- Little Misfortune
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Ediiton
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Hope’s Farm
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Heave Ho
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- unpacking
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Classic Games Collection Vol.2
- Broforce
- A Little to the Left
- Boomerang Fû
- The Last Campfire
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
Laisser un commentaire