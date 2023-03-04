Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Metroid Prime Remastered

2. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

3. Stardew Valley

4. Katamari Damacy Reroll

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Minecraft

7. Octopath Traveler II

8. Just Dance 2023 Edition

9. Portal: Companion Collection

10. Inside

11. Disney Dreamlight Valley

12. Among Us

13. Nintendo Switch Sports

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

19. Mortal Kombat 11

20. Blanc

21. Pokemon Violet

22. Unravel Two

23. Overcooked 2

24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

25. NBA 2K23

26. A Little to the Left

27. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

28. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

29. Limbo

30. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Inside

3. Disney Dreamlight Valley

4. Among Us

5. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

6. Blanc

7. A Little to the Left

8. Inside

9. Little Misfortune

10. SubnauticValiant Hearts

11. Subnautica

12. GOAT Simulator

13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

14. The Last Campfire

15. Yooka-Laylee

16. South Park: The Stick of Truth

17. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

18. Little Nightmares

19. Florence

20. Hollow Knight

21. Diablo II: Resurrected

22. Human: Fall Flat

23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

24. The Oregon Trail

25. Terraria

26. Hentai World

27. Slime Rancher

28. Blasphemous

29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

30. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu