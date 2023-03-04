Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Metroid Prime Remastered
2. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
3. Stardew Valley
4. Katamari Damacy Reroll
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Minecraft
7. Octopath Traveler II
8. Just Dance 2023 Edition
9. Portal: Companion Collection
10. Inside
11. Disney Dreamlight Valley
12. Among Us
13. Nintendo Switch Sports
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
19. Mortal Kombat 11
20. Blanc
21. Pokemon Violet
22. Unravel Two
23. Overcooked 2
24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
25. NBA 2K23
26. A Little to the Left
27. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
28. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
29. Limbo
30. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Inside
3. Disney Dreamlight Valley
4. Among Us
5. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
6. Blanc
7. A Little to the Left
8. Inside
9. Little Misfortune
10. SubnauticValiant Hearts
11. Subnautica
12. GOAT Simulator
13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
14. The Last Campfire
15. Yooka-Laylee
16. South Park: The Stick of Truth
17. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
18. Little Nightmares
19. Florence
20. Hollow Knight
21. Diablo II: Resurrected
22. Human: Fall Flat
23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
24. The Oregon Trail
25. Terraria
26. Hentai World
27. Slime Rancher
28. Blasphemous
29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
30. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
