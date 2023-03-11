Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Metroid Prime Remastered
2. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
3. Stardew Valley
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. Mario Party Superstars
7. Octopath Traveler II
8. Just Dance 2023 Edition
9. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Nintendo Switch Sports
12. Pokemon Violet
13. Goat Simulator
14. Katamari Damacy Reroll
15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
16. Among Us
17. Disney Dreamlight Valley
18. Windbound
19. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
20. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Pokemon Scarlet
23. Portal: Companion Collection
24. The Last Campfire
25. Inside
26. Blanc
27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
28. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
29. Little Nightmares
30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Goat Simulator
3. Among Us
4. Disney Dreamlight Valley
5. Windbound
6. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
7. The Last Campfire
8. Inside
9. Blanc
10. Little Nightmares
11. Salt and Sanctuary
12. Hentai World
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
14. A Little to the Left
15. Waku Waku Sweets
16. Rubber Bandits
17. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
18. Limbo
19. Hollow Knight
20. Duke Nukem 3D
21. Figment
22. Farm Tycoon
23. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
24. Neodori Forever
25. Subnautica
26. The First Tree
27. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
28. Cozy Grove
29. Florence
30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
