Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Metroid Prime Remastered

2. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

3. Stardew Valley

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. Mario Party Superstars

7. Octopath Traveler II

8. Just Dance 2023 Edition

9. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Nintendo Switch Sports

12. Pokemon Violet

13. Goat Simulator

14. Katamari Damacy Reroll

15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16. Among Us

17. Disney Dreamlight Valley

18. Windbound

19. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

20. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Pokemon Scarlet

23. Portal: Companion Collection

24. The Last Campfire

25. Inside

26. Blanc

27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

28. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

29. Little Nightmares

30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Goat Simulator

3. Among Us

4. Disney Dreamlight Valley

5. Windbound

6. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

7. The Last Campfire

8. Inside

9. Blanc

10. Little Nightmares

11. Salt and Sanctuary

12. Hentai World

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

14. A Little to the Left

15. Waku Waku Sweets

16. Rubber Bandits

17. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

18. Limbo

19. Hollow Knight

20. Duke Nukem 3D

21. Figment

22. Farm Tycoon

23. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

24. Neodori Forever

25. Subnautica

26. The First Tree

27. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

28. Cozy Grove

29. Florence

30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red