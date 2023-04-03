Explorez une forêt peuplée de fées dans Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, taillez votre chemin dans l’outre-monde de l’entreprise dans Have a Nice Death, échappez-vous d’une inquiétante galerie d’arts dans Ib, et bien plus ! Voici un aperçu des titres qui sont arrivés en mars sur le Nintendo eShop.
Les jeux présentés:
-Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and the Lost Demon
-PostVoid
-Have a Nice Death
-Atelier Ryza 3 : Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
-The Legend Of Heroes Trails To Azure
-Figment 2 : Creed Valley
-Little Witch Nobeta
-Ib
-Remnant : From the Ashes
