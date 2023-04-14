Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Cannon Dancer: Osman
Castle of Shikigami 2
GrimGrimoire OnceMore
Another Tomorrow
Beholgar
Castle Renovator
Catgochi: Virtual Pet
Child run: City Surfers Runner
Dogfight
Drill Deal: Oil Tycoon
Forever Lost: Episode 1
Hyper-5
Incoherence
Isekai Junior Manager
JarataireRPG
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
Mystic Warriors Battleground
New Tanks
Nightshade Ninja Warrior
Numbers and Squares
Repit
Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure
Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened
Sokolor
Station 117
The Library of Babel
The Mystery of the Mayan Ruins
Tray Racers
Tron: Identity
Wildfrost
Zodiakalik
Nintendo Switch Online :
- Pokémon Stadium (Nintendo 64, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Ubitus) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero (OneManOnMars Art & Games) [Australie]
- Fitness Circuit (EXFiT) [Europe / USA]
- Tents and Trees (Frozax Games) [Europe / Japon]
- LogiKing (FuRyu) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Boxing Gym Story (Kairosoft) [Europe / Japon]
- Plunder Panic (Will Winn Games) [Japon]
- Afterthought (Studio Moondowner) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line SaGa Pack Vol. 2
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|%
|Prix
|fin promo
|Castle of Heart
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|11-mai
|Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Plague Road
|12,50 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|03-mai
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|14,99 €
|-92%
|1,19€
|07-mai
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|27-avr
|Rustler
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|27-avr
|Degrees of Separation
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|27-avr
|Destrobots
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-mai
|Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|24-avr
|Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
|16,99 €
|-90%
|1,69€
|17-avr
|Gerty
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Pocket Slimes
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-avr
|Robot Squad Simulator
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Demolish & Build 2018
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Bus Driver Simulator
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|Bug Academy
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Technosphere
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska
|17,99 €
|-90%
|1,79€
|17-avr
|Electro Ride: The Neon Racing
|10,99 €
|-90%
|1,09€
|17-avr
|Swords and Sandals: Spartacus
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|WRC 9 The Official Game
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|TT Isle of Man
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
|59,99 €
|-90%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-avr
|Zodiakalik
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Feudal Alloy
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|07-mai
|BRAWL
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Mana Spark
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Wondershot
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Escape Doodland
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Cyber Protocol
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Death Tales
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|03-mai
|Gurgamoth
|8,91 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes
|9,99 €
|-88%
|1,16€
|03-mai
|Mecho Tales
|8,49 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|03-mai
|One More Dungeon
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Strawberry Vinegar
|9,99 €
|-88%
|1,24€
|30-avr
|Devious Dungeon
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Almost There: The Platformer
|8,19 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Tumblestone
|12,99 €
|-88%
|1,55€
|07-mai
|CrashMetal – Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|20-avr
|Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|20-avr
|Elemental Knights R
|7,11 €
|-86%
|1,00€
|26-avr
|The Bridge
|9,99 €
|-86%
|1,39€
|07-mai
|Spirit Roots
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|11-mai
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|11-mai
|In Sound Mind
|34,99 €
|-85%
|5,24€
|27-avr
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|27-avr
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|39,99 €
|-85%
|5,99€
|27-avr
|Death Squared
|12,50 €
|-85%
|1,87€
|11-mai
|OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|11-mai
|EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match!
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|11-mai
|Paw Paw Paw
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Final Light, The Prison
|6,99 €
|-83%
|1,18€
|10-mai
|Tower Of Babel
|6,20 €
|-83%
|1,05€
|10-mai
|Xtreme Club Racing
|9,89 €
|-83%
|1,68€
|10-mai
|Mechstermination Force
|11,99 €
|-83%
|2,03€
|29-avr
|Gamedec – Definitive Edition
|29,99 €
|-83%
|4,99€
|06-mai
|Shipped
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|REKT! High Octane Stunts
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Super One More Jump
|5,59 €
|-82%
|1,00€
|11-mai
|Fatum Betula
|5,49 €
|-82%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|13-mai
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
|7,99 €
|-81%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|Pankapu
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|28-avr
|The Next Penelope
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|28-avr
|Super Rocket Shootout
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-avr
|White Night
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-avr
|Dungeon Rushers
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-avr
|Away: Journey To The Unexpected
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|28-avr
|Piano
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Party Trivia
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|09-mai
|Bowling
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Night Vision
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Table Tennis
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Gleamlight
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|03-mai
|Spy Alarm
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Air Hockey
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|09-mai
|Bullseye
|14,39 €
|-80%
|2,87€
|09-mai
|POOL
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|09-mai
|Robox
|11,09 €
|-80%
|2,21€
|09-mai
|Snakes & Ladders
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Spot The Difference
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|09-mai
|Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-mai
|Paint
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Chess
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|09-mai
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|34,99 €
|-80%
|6,99€
|27-avr
|Indigo 7 Quest for love
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-mai
|Pachi Pachi On A Roll
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|03-mai
|Anodyne
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-avr
|Strikey Sisters
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-mai
|Bot Vice
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-mai
|The First Tree
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Rally Rock ‘N Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-mai
|Casino Roulette Royal
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|03-mai
|The Enigma Machine
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|03-mai
|Cris Tales
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|27-avr
|Defend the Rook
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-mai
|Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|03-mai
|Banners of Ruin
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|03-mai
|As Far As The Eye
|20,99 €
|-80%
|4,19€
|03-mai
|Task Force Kampas
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|27-avr
|112th Seed
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-avr
|Pinball Lockdown
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|08-mai
|Space Ribbon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-mai
|Pinball Freedom
|9,00 €
|-80%
|1,80€
|08-mai
|Formula Retro Racing
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|08-mai
|Crazy Zen Codeword
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-mai
|Crazy Zen Mini Golf
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-mai
|Chill Panda
|10,99 €
|-80%
|2,19€
|08-mai
|Puzzle Collection
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-mai
|Snug Finder
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|12-mai
|My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-mai
|Kitten’s Head Football
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|12-mai
|Kid’s Art Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-mai
|Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-mai
|Football Cup 2022
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|11-mai
|Ramageddon
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Danger Gazers
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|17-avr
|Pangeon
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|Selma and the Wisp
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|Garage Mechanic Simulator
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|17-avr
|Ailment
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Doubles Hard
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Indygo
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|17-avr
|The Long Return
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Bohemian Killing
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|All Walls Must Fall
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|The Executioner
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|Climbros
|9,90 €
|-80%
|1,98€
|17-avr
|Help Me Doctor
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|RMX Real Motocross
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|17-avr
|Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|17-avr
|Super Star Panda
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|Ziggy the Chaser
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|AvoCuddle
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|17-avr
|Bus Fix 2019
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Shadows
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Tank Mechanic Simulator
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|17-avr
|Her Majesty’s Ship
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|17-avr
|Ships
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|17-avr
|Down to Hell
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|Please The Gods
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-avr
|Otherworldly
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|17-avr
|The Mims Beginning
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|War Truck Simulator
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Otti: The House Keeper
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Dead Ground
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|17-avr
|Dirt Bike Insanity
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Fishing Adventure
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|17-avr
|Repressed
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|17-avr
|Freddy Spaghetti 2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Cross the Moon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Vera Blanc: Full Moon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Micetopia
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Ord.
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Jet Set Knights
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|One Escape
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Ultra Hat Dimension
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Legend of the Skyfish
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|30-avr
|Thy Sword
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Heroes Trials
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|30-avr
|Deep Space Rush
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Midnight Deluxe
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Gun Crazy
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Paradox Soul
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|This Strange Realm Of Mine
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|17-avr
|Pix the Cat
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-avr
|Kids: Farm Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Sushi Time!
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Corrupt – Political Idle City War Strategy Simulator Craft
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-avr
|CRASH: Autodrive
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Pure Crosswords
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-mai
|Animal Drifters
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-mai
|Gangster Life: Criminal Untold, Cars, Theft, Police
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-avr
|Onirike
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|04-mai
|Hunting Simulator 2
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|30-avr
|RiMS Racing
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|30-avr
|Tiny Racer
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|07-mai
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-avr
|Riddled Corpses EX
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-avr
|Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Parking Trucks :Car Driving Racing Simulator 2023 LITE Speed Games
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-avr
|Watermelon Party
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|The Game is ON
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Windmill Kings
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Quest for the Golden Duck
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Sausage Wars
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Run Sausage Run!
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|One Strike
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Pudding Monsters
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Pizza Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Pool BILLIARD
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|03-mai
|Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|03-mai
|Tennis
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|03-mai
|Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition
|29,99 €
|-77%
|6,89€
|23-avr
|Transcripted
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|28-avr
|Skelittle: A Giant Party!
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|28-avr
|Shape of the World
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-avr
|My Arctic Farm 2018
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|28-avr
|Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|28-avr
|My Jurassic Farm 2018
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|28-avr
|Melbits World
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|28-avr
|Hover
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-avr
|My Farm
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|28-avr
|Anarcute
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-avr
|Yono and the Celestial Elephants
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-avr
|Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|28-avr
|Zombie Night Terror
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-avr
|Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|28-avr
|Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-avr
|NeuroVoider
|13,99 €
|-75%
|3,49€
|28-avr
|DragoDino
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|28-avr
|Momonga Pinball Adventures
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|28-avr
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-avr
|Kill The Bad Guy
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|28-avr
|The Last Door – Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-avr
|Splasher
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-avr
|Bombslinger
|11,99 €
|-75%
|2,99€
|28-avr
|Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
|22,49 €
|-75%
|5,62€
|28-avr
|My Exotic Farm 2018
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|28-avr
|Project Snaqe
|4,00 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|03-mai
|Horror Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|11-mai
|8-Ball Pocket
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|11-mai
|Sports Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|11-mai
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition
|13,99 €
|-75%
|3,49€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Cubers: Arena
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Pawarumi
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin
|15,99 €
|-75%
|3,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Tallowmere
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|26-avr
|Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Skully
|34,99 €
|-75%
|8,74€
|27-avr
|Turn-Based Strategy Bundle
|57,49 €
|-75%
|14,37€
|03-mai
|Ashen
|35,99 €
|-75%
|8,99€
|26-avr
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Telling Lies
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,19€
|26-avr
|Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|24-avr
|Bubble Cats Rescue
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|06-mai
|Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|07-mai
|Quest Hunter
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|03-mai
|Robonauts
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Pocket Pool
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|SongPop Party
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|20-avr
|Catch a Duck
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Godly Corp
|7,99 €
|-74%
|2,07€
|17-avr
|Hotel Dracula
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Solar Blast
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Super Tennis
|5,99 €
|-74%
|1,55€
|17-avr
|GoFishing 3D
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Undead & Beyond
|10,99 €
|-74%
|2,85€
|17-avr
|Ski Sniper
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Redneck Skeet Shooting
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Shadows 2: Perfidia
|7,99 €
|-74%
|2,07€
|17-avr
|Billy Bomber
|5,00 €
|-74%
|1,30€
|17-avr
|Epic Clicker Journey
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|ESport Manager
|7,99 €
|-74%
|2,07€
|17-avr
|Darkest Hunters
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Four in a Row
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|Scrap
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|17-avr
|BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|28-avr
|Zombies Killer Machine – Car Games,Driving,Dead Mechanic Simulator
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Save the Ninja Clan
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-avr
|Energy Cycle Edge
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-avr
|Spiral Splatter
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-avr
|Where Are My Friends?
|5,99 €
|-72%
|1,67€
|29-avr
|Alteric
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-avr
|Donut County
|11,99 €
|-71%
|3,49€
|26-avr
|Lost Phone Stories
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-avr
|Burly Men at Sea
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-avr
|Alt-Frequencies
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|28-avr
|A Normal Lost Phone
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|28-avr
|Old School Musical
|12,99 €
|-70%
|3,89€
|28-avr
|Accidental Queens Collection
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|28-avr
|Old School RPG Bundle
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|28-avr
|Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|28-avr
|Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|03-mai
|Mushroom Heroes
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|03-mai
|Legend of Keepers Collection
|26,29 €
|-70%
|7,88€
|03-mai
|Black Jack World Tour
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|03-mai
|Chameleon
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|27-avr
|Raiden V: Director’s Cut
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|27-avr
|Monkey King: Master of the Clouds
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|27-avr
|Sir Lovelot
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|19-avr
|Kid Tripp
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|10-mai
|Word Mesh
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|23-avr
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|23-avr
|Neon Mine
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|Monster Blast
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|23-avr
|Radon Blast
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|23-avr
|Bubble Shooter FX
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|23-avr
|Neon Blast
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|Gone Home
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|26-avr
|Gorogoa
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|26-avr
|Chalk Dash Carnival
|6,18 €
|-70%
|1,85€
|11-mai
|Our Fantasy Quest
|11,00 €
|-70%
|3,30€
|11-mai
|Our Winter Sports
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|11-mai
|Desktop Soccer
|6,14 €
|-70%
|1,84€
|11-mai
|Desktop Baseball
|6,51 €
|-70%
|1,95€
|11-mai
|Our Flick Erasers
|11,50 €
|-70%
|3,45€
|11-mai
|Desktop Dodgeball
|6,81 €
|-70%
|2,04€
|11-mai
|Voxel Shot
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|11-mai
|DRIVE DRIFT X
|7,50 €
|-70%
|2,25€
|11-mai
|Desktop Basketball
|6,79 €
|-70%
|2,03€
|11-mai
|Virtual Battle
|6,45 €
|-70%
|1,93€
|11-mai
|Voxel Pirates
|6,54 €
|-70%
|1,96€
|11-mai
|Viki Spotter: The Farm
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Timber Story
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Mr. Prepper
|15,49 €
|-70%
|4,64€
|17-avr
|Ludo Game: Just chill out!
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Rubix Roller
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Blink: Rogues
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Broken Blades
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|The Vampires
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Woodcutter
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Rover Mechanic Simulator
|11,49 €
|-70%
|3,44€
|17-avr
|Bus Driver Simulator Countryside
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|17-avr
|Volleyball Challenge
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Space Mission
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Pink Explorer
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Lost Dream
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Magnus Failure
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Work Trip
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Car Mechanic Manager
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Artsy Pixel
|6,49 €
|-70%
|1,94€
|17-avr
|Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|17-avr
|Gold Digger
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|SpaceEx Commander
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Together
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-avr
|Foodtruck Arena
|15,99 €
|-70%
|4,79€
|17-avr
|Farm Manager 2022
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|17-avr
|Marble Parkour
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|HOLY COW! Milking Simulator
|8,49 €
|-70%
|2,54€
|17-avr
|Demon’s Residence
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Paint your Pet
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Hed the Pig
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Lawnmower Game: Racing
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Frodoric The Driver
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Cow Catcher
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Blandville
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Sports
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Hike
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Justin Danger
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Kontrakt
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Camping
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Ski Jump Challenge
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|17-avr
|HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Feathery Ears
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Plastic Rebellion
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|17-avr
|Nature Matters
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Cyber Fight
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-avr
|Angry Golf
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Infernal Radiation
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|17-avr
|Junkyard Builder
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Car Trader
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Around The World
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Lawnmower Game: Next Generation
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Night Flight
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|CyberTaxi
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Aquarist
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2
|15,49 €
|-70%
|4,64€
|17-avr
|Tax Fugitive
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Felix The Toy
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Sacred Valley
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|iota
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|17-avr
|Poltergeist Crusader
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Super Archer
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Bouncy Bob 2
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Boss Rush: Mythology
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|17-avr
|Chicken Rider
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Grand Hike
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Shopping
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Undersea
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Zoo
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Ignatius
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Vampire’s Fall: Origins
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Colossus Mission
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Car Demolition Clicker
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: School
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|QB Planets
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Enchanted Path
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Lost Dream: Memories
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Maze
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-avr
|Detective Puz
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Contract Killers
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Megapolis
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Viki Spotter: Professions
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|The Unexpected Quest
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|29-avr
|Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Mages and Treasures
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Bouncy Bullets 2
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Orbibot
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Forgotten Hill Disillusion
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Reflection of Mine
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|30-avr
|Loopindex
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Shadow of Loot Box
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|30-avr
|Zeroptian Invasion
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Knightin’+
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|30-avr
|My Big Sister
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|30-avr
|Taqoban
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Mad Experiments: Escape Room
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Moonlight
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Learn & Play: Dino Coloring
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-avr
|Gunslingers & Zombies
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|17-avr
|Demon’s Tier+
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|16-avr
|Blood will be Spilled
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|07-mai
|Ramp Bike Jumping
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-avr
|Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-avr
|Slingshot Stunt Driver & Sports
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-avr
|Base Jump Wing Suit Flying
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-avr
|THE Number Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|03-mai
|Enchanting Mahjong Match
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|03-mai
|Dicey Dungeons
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Antigravity Racing
|8,99 €
|-67%
|2,96€
|03-mai
|Hextones
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|CATch the Stars
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Romeow: in the cracked world
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Pool Puzzles
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-mai
|Stickman: Far East Battle
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-mai
|Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,99€
|21-avr
|One Person Story
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Skull Rogue
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,69€
|17-avr
|Roundguard
|16,99 €
|-66%
|5,76€
|07-mai
|Chroma Squad
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|28-avr
|Bury me, my Love
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|28-avr
|Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition
|27,99 €
|-65%
|9,79€
|28-avr
|PictoQuest
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|28-avr
|Children of Zodiarcs
|17,99 €
|-65%
|6,29€
|28-avr
|10 Second Run RETURNS
|4,00 €
|-65%
|1,40€
|13-mai
|Master Sleuth Bundle
|89,99 €
|-65%
|31,49€
|11-mai
|#Funtime
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,20€
|07-mai
|Florence
|5,49 €
|-64%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Titans Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|11-mai
|World Soccer Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|11-mai
|Touchdown Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|11-mai
|Dragon Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|11-mai
|Jurassic Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|11-mai
|Make the Burger
|3,99 €
|-63%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
|14,99 €
|-62%
|5,68€
|07-mai
|FRACTER
|5,99 €
|-62%
|2,27€
|07-mai
|Deleveled
|8,99 €
|-62%
|3,41€
|07-mai
|Breakpoint
|4,99 €
|-62%
|1,89€
|07-mai
|Instant Sports Summer Games
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-avr
|Instant Sports
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|28-avr
|Piczle Cross Adventure
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|28-avr
|Adventure Llama
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|03-mai
|Super Star Path
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-mai
|Fates of Ort
|12,49 €
|-60%
|4,99€
|03-mai
|Dwarf Journey
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|03-mai
|Super Mombo Quest
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|03-mai
|Barbearian
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-avr
|Mini Car Racing 2
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|04-mai
|Links Puzzle
|3,49 €
|-60%
|1,39€
|04-mai
|Red Square Escape
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|04-mai
|Red Ball Escape
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|04-mai
|Sweets Swap
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|My Little Ramenbar
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|Pix Jungle Adventures
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|Find 10 Differences
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|04-mai
|Pinball Jam
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|11-mai
|Never Stop
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-avr
|Tales of the Tiny Planet
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|20-avr
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-avr
|Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-avr
|Empire of Angels IV
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-avr
|Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins
|4,49 €
|-60%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|JankBrain
|4,44 €
|-60%
|1,77€
|26-avr
|Racing Karts
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|01-mai
|My Little Fruit Juice Booth
|3,00 €
|-60%
|1,20€
|01-mai
|Jewel Match
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|01-mai
|Trigonal
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|01-mai
|Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|01-mai
|Monster Rescue
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|01-mai
|City Pipes
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|01-mai
|My little IceCream Booth
|3,00 €
|-60%
|1,20€
|01-mai
|Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition
|29,98 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|17-avr
|Tribes of Midgard
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|17-avr
|Mini Kart Racing
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|House Flipper
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|17-avr
|Void Prison
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|24-avr
|Reminiscence in the Night
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Reed Remastered
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Super Box Land Demake
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Sagebrush
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-avr
|Milo’s Quest
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Random Heroes: Gold Edition
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Attack of the Toy Tanks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Autumn’s Journey
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|FoxyLand 2
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-avr
|Just Ignore Them
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Thunderflash
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Prehistoric Dude
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Thunder Paw
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Warlock’s Tower
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Super Weekend Mode
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Super Wiloo Demake
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|TETRA’s Escape
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Loot Hero DX
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|FoxyLand
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Birthday of Midnight
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Rabisco+
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Radio Squid
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Bouncy Bullets
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Access Denied
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Dreaming Sarah
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Mekabolt
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Bird Game +
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|30-avr
|Roll The Cat
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Wild West Crops
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-avr
|Pixel Boy – Lost in the Castle
|4,50 €
|-60%
|1,80€
|30-avr
|Gunman Clive HD Collection
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-avr
|Super Punch Patrol
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-avr
|Miners Races
|2,59 €
|-60%
|1,03€
|09-mai
|Revertia
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|27-avr
|Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|27-avr
|Mermaid Castle
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-mai
|Dungeon of Crawl
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-mai
|Super Hero Fighting Legends : Anime Mortal Battle
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-avr
|A Gummy’s Life
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|16-avr
|Arcade Machine: Gopher’s Revenge
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Out of Space: Couch Edition
|9,99 €
|-55%
|4,49€
|28-avr
|Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|28-avr
|Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
|12,49 €
|-55%
|5,62€
|28-avr
|Traffix
|4,99 €
|-55%
|2,24€
|27-avr
|Last Stop
|20,99 €
|-52%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Space Otter Charlie
|13,99 €
|-52%
|6,70€
|07-mai
|Ghost of a Tale
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|28-avr
|Iris and the Giant
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|28-avr
|ScourgeBringer
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|28-avr
|Lethis – Path of Progress
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|28-avr
|Linelight
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-avr
|Secrets of Me
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-mai
|The Adventures of Elena Temple
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|03-mai
|Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-mai
|Warpips
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-mai
|Dangerous Relationship
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-mai
|Gakuen Club
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|03-mai
|Disease -Hidden Object-
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|03-mai
|Pub Encounter
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|03-mai
|Office Lovers
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-mai
|The Charming Empire
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|03-mai
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|27-avr
|99Moves
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|11-mai
|99Seconds
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|11-mai
|Abyss
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|11-mai
|UnderMine
|16,79 €
|-50%
|8,39€
|20-avr
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-mai
|Archlion Saga
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Everdark Tower
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Rick Henderson
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|27-avr
|Drunken Fist 2 : Zombie Hangover
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|27-avr
|Waifu Uncovered
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|27-avr
|Thunder Kid II: Null Mission
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|27-avr
|Asdivine Dios
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|30-avr
|Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-avr
|Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|30-avr
|Hack and Shoot Heroes
|4,49 €
|-50%
|2,24€
|02-mai
|THE GAME OF LIFE 2
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|16-avr
|JUMANJI: The Curse Returns
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|16-avr
|Clue: The Classic Mystery Game
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|16-avr
|BATTLESHIP
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|If Found…
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|26-avr
|Mundaun
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|I Am Dead
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|26-avr
|Mech Mechanic Simulator
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|22-avr
|Madness Beverage
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-avr
|Animal Rivals: Up In The Air
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|22-avr
|Dieselpunk Wars
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-avr
|inbento
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|11-mai
|Flipped On
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|17-avr
|Lost Dream Stars
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-avr
|Roller Katz: BF – Episode 1
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-avr
|Back To Brother
|4,49 €
|-50%
|2,24€
|17-avr
|Petite Adventure
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|30-avr
|HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star Episode 2
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|17-avr
|Tiny Detour
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-avr
|DISTRAINT Collection
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|30-avr
|Farming Life
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-avr
|Demolish & Build Classic
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|17-avr
|Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|17-avr
|Even the Ocean
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|30-avr
|Football Battle
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-mai
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|06-mai
|Outbreak Lost Hope
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-mai
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|06-mai
|Outbreak
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-mai
|Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|06-mai
|Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-mai
|Bones of Halloween
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|7 Days of Rose
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Dungeon Slime Collection
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|A Frog’s Job
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Aquadine
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-avr
|Catmaze
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|The Dark Prophecy
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|Arenas Of Tanks
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|36 Fragments of Midnight
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Panda Punch
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Jin Conception
|12,62 €
|-50%
|6,31€
|17-avr
|Astro Rangers
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|09-mai
|Pocket Soccer
|2,49 €
|-50%
|1,24€
|09-mai
|Neon Hell
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|09-mai
|Plumber Hero
|2,29 €
|-50%
|1,14€
|09-mai
|Battle of Archers
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|09-mai
|Simple Dominoes
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|09-mai
|My Fantastic Ranch
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|30-avr
|Falling Elevator – Hyper Casual Demolish Escape Survival Game
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|21-avr
|Loot Box Simulator – Crimson Fire
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|Aery – Little Bird Adventure
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|23-avr
|Death Park 2
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|23-avr
|Aery – Last Day of Earth
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-avr
|One Last Memory
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-avr
|ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|06-mai
|Aery – Dreamscape
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-avr
|Aery – A New Frontier
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-avr
|Tanky Tanks
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|23-avr
|Flying Hero X
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-avr
|Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-avr
|Monster Truck Arena
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|04-mai
|City Traffic Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|04-mai
|Construction Site Driver 2
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|04-mai
|Beautiful Ukraine
|4,00 €
|-50%
|2,00€
|07-mai
|Sheep Patrol
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|Pocket Mini Golf
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|07-mai
|FUZE4 Nintendo Switch
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|06-mai
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|17-avr
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments –
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|17-avr
|Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-avr
|Scandal In The Spotlight
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-avr
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|17-avr
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-avr
|Kings of Paradise
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-avr
|My Forged Wedding
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-avr
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes –
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|17-avr
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|17-avr
|Love Letter from Thief X
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-avr
|Her Love in the Force
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-avr
|Floogen
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|07-mai
|Cosmic Top Secret
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|EQQO
|6,00 €
|-50%
|3,00€
|07-mai
|A Night at the Races
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Please, Touch The Artwork
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-mai
|Soul Searching
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Stilstand
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|07-mai
|Infini
|12,00 €
|-50%
|6,00€
|07-mai
|Lydia
|4,00 €
|-50%
|2,00€
|07-mai
|Journey of the Broken Circle
|8,00 €
|-50%
|4,00€
|07-mai
|Mythic Ocean
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|07-mai
|Healer’s Quest
|14,99 €
|-45%
|8,24€
|28-avr
|Double Kick Heroes
|21,99 €
|-45%
|12,09€
|28-avr
|Astrologaster
|9,99 €
|-45%
|5,49€
|28-avr
|In My Shadow
|11,99 €
|-45%
|6,59€
|30-avr
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|16,79 €
|-45%
|9,23€
|09-mai
|The Artful Escape
|17,49 €
|-43%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|22,99 €
|-43%
|12,99€
|26-avr
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|11,99 €
|-42%
|6,99€
|26-avr
|Cozy Grove
|13,99 €
|-41%
|8,31€
|07-mai
|Instant Sports Winter Games
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|28-avr
|Astria Ascending
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|28-avr
|Guild of Ascension
|16,99 €
|-40%
|10,19€
|28-avr
|The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|28-avr
|Mech Armada
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|27-avr
|Loop
|5,69 €
|-40%
|3,41€
|04-mai
|Kid Ball Adventure
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|27-avr
|Marco & The Galaxy Dragon
|16,66 €
|-40%
|9,95€
|09-mai
|Steam Prison
|55,59 €
|-40%
|33,35€
|09-mai
|Hashihime of the Old Book Town append
|53,12 €
|-40%
|31,87€
|09-mai
|EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK-
|31,99 €
|-40%
|19,19€
|09-mai
|Twelve Minutes
|20,99 €
|-40%
|12,49€
|26-avr
|Theofil
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Gym Hero – Idle Fitness Tycoon
|1,89 €
|-40%
|1,13€
|17-avr
|Avenger Bird
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|I wanna fly
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Dat Gaem
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|17-avr
|Vigil: The Longest Night
|21,99 €
|-40%
|13,19€
|23-avr
|Hindsight
|13,99 €
|-36%
|8,99€
|26-avr
|Ashwalkers
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|28-avr
|Raining Blobs
|8,99 €
|-35%
|5,84€
|28-avr
|Intrepid Izzy
|10,99 €
|-35%
|7,14€
|30-avr
|Kukoos: Lost Pets
|29,99 €
|-34%
|19,79€
|27-avr
|Splatoon 3
|59,99 €
|-33%
|39,99€
|16-avr
|Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|24-avr
|BOT.vinnik Chess 2
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|23-avr
|The Pathless
|37,99 €
|-32%
|25,99€
|26-avr
|Before I Forget
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|28-avr
|THE Bass Fishing
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|03-mai
|THE Table Game
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|03-mai
|THE CARD Perfect Collection
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|03-mai
|YOGA MASTER
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|13-mai
|Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|27-avr
|Putt-Putt Travels Through Time
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|27-avr
|Spy Fox in « Dry Cereal »
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|27-avr
|Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|27-avr
|30-in-1 Game Collection
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|26-avr
|Party Planet
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|26-avr
|Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|27-avr
|Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|27-avr
|Lootbox Lyfe+
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|30-avr
|Albacete Warrior
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|27-avr
|A Fox and His Robot
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|26-avr
|Pocket Witch
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|27-avr
|Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|27-avr
|Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|27-avr
|Neko Secret Room
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|27-avr
|Qbics Paint
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|19-avr
|Super Hydorah
|19,95 €
|-30%
|13,96€
|19-avr
|Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|19-avr
|Cursed Castilla
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|19-avr
|Party Party Time
|5,00 €
|-30%
|3,50€
|11-mai
|Desktop Soccer 2
|7,50 €
|-30%
|5,25€
|11-mai
|Trenches
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|30-avr
|Mrs.Cat Between Worlds
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|30-avr
|Chasing Static
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|30-avr
|Neon Souls
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|30-avr
|Steal It
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|17-avr
|CyberHeroes Arena DX
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|30-avr
|Hike Valley
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|17-avr
|Go! Go! PogoGirl
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|30-avr
|Hike Isle
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|17-avr
|Scrap Games
|4,49 €
|-30%
|3,14€
|17-avr
|Pets at Work
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|30-avr
|Headbangers in Holiday Hell
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|30-avr
|Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|30-avr
|Youmandriver
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|17-avr
|Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|17-avr
|Game of Dragons
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|07-mai
|Legion of Doom
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|07-mai
|Deep Space Shooter
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|dans 26 heures.
|even if TEMPEST
|47,99 €
|-30%
|33,59€
|17-avr
|My Last First Kiss
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|17-avr
|Irresistible Mistakes
|28,99 €
|-30%
|20,29€
|17-avr
|Seduced in the Sleepless City
|28,99 €
|-30%
|20,29€
|17-avr
|Freshly Frosted
|8,19 €
|-28%
|5,90€
|07-mai
|A Memoir Blue
|6,99 €
|-26%
|5,19€
|26-avr
|Cassiodora
|16,99 €
|-25%
|12,74€
|28-avr
|They Always Run
|16,99 €
|-25%
|12,74€
|28-avr
|Letters – a written adventure
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|28-avr
|Instant Sports Plus
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|28-avr
|Souldiers
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|28-avr
|Ruggnar
|13,99 €
|-25%
|10,49€
|28-avr
|RUN: The World In-Between
|9,99 €
|-25%
|7,49€
|28-avr
|Children of Silentown
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|13-mai
|Graze Counter GM
|12,49 €
|-25%
|9,36€
|20-avr
|Life of Delta
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|13-mai
|Gerda: A Flame in Winter
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|20-avr
|Dragon Prana
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|30-avr
|Infinite Links
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|30-avr
|Rooftop Renegade
|17,59 €
|-25%
|13,19€
|20-avr
|Alphadia Neo
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|30-avr
|Foretales
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|28-avr
|Revita
|16,99 €
|-20%
|13,59€
|28-avr
|Football Killer
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|23-avr
|Humongous Classic Collection
|59,99 €
|-20%
|47,99€
|27-avr
|Void Scrappers
|3,99 €
|-20%
|3,19€
|03-mai
|Shuttlecock-H
|7,99 €
|-20%
|6,39€
|27-avr
|Neon White
|21,99 €
|-20%
|17,49€
|26-avr
|A Building Full of Cats
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|23-avr
|Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|23-avr
|BROK the InvestiGator
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|16-avr
|Bumballon
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|27-avr
|Pet Care
|1,29 €
|-16%
|1,09€
|17-avr
|Guess the word
|1,29 €
|-16%
|1,09€
|17-avr
|Little Shopping
|1,29 €
|-16%
|1,09€
|17-avr
|Theatre Tales
|1,39 €
|-15%
|1,18€
|17-avr
|Sail Forth
|19,49 €
|-14%
|16,76€
|07-mai
|The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling
|44,36 €
|-10%
|39,92€
|09-mai
|Dorfromantik
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|28-avr
|Super Cute Alien’s Adventure
|9,99 €
|-10%
|8,99€
|06-mai
Laisser un commentaire