Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 16 au 22 avril 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Boomerang Fu
- Among Us
- Monopoly
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Unravel Two
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Hollow Knight
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto
- The Last Campfire
- Inside
- LEGO City Undercover
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Minecraft Legends
- Overcooked 2
- Subnautica
- Instant Sports
- Have A Nice Death
- It Takes Two
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Boomerang Fu
- Among Us
- The Last Campfire
- Inside
- Subnautica
- Have A Nice Death
- Disney Speedstorm – Pack Fondateur Standard
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Final Fantasy VI
- Rubber Bandits
- Modern Combat Blackout
- Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 For Kids
- Cult of the Lamb
- Old Man’s Journey
- Limbo
- Worms W.M.D.
- MotoGP22
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Crash Drive 3
- House Flipper
- Hot Lap League: Edition Deluxe
- Wildfrost
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
- Storyteller
- Subnautica: Below Zero
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
