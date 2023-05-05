Nintendo of America annonce un livestream spéciale pour la nuit du lancement, à 6:45pm PT soit environ 4H chez nous. Le livestream comprendra quatre segments Nintendo Treehouse.

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.

Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023