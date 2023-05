"Cute cat, the journey of 'Cinnamon' begins!😽"

Popular adventure game to the globe on #Steam and #NintendoSwitch, "A Street Cat’s Tale 2" coming within the year‼️🎉

Details will be released later, so please look forward to it‼️

🔽"A Street Cat’s Tale 2" Steam page open!… pic.twitter.com/HdCCuCIZUS

— CFK (@CFK_NEWS) May 9, 2023