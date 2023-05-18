Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Trinity Trigger
Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo911: Cannibal
2021: Moon Escape
Apploval
Belle Boomerang
Bio Prototype
Black Jack Waifu Tour
Bubble Bird
Bubble Monsters
Bunhouse
Cyber Citizen Shockman
Death, Soul & Robots
Depot’s Game
For a Vast Future
Japanese Escape Games The House
Kargast
Love on Leave
Magic Bubble Shooter: Classic Bubbles Arcade
Murtop
Nightmare Reaper
No One Lives Under the Lighthouse
Rainbow Runner
Rubberduck Wave Racer
Secret Dimension
Sudoku: Casual Board Game
Truck Climb Racing
Unalive 010
Undergrave
Under the Warehouse
World Championship Boxing Manager 2
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Boxville (Triomatica Games) [USA]
- 2021 : Moon Escape (Caracal Games) [Europe / USA]
- Demon Sword: Incubus (Sanuk) [Europe]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games
|-96%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart
|-95%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag Online Multiplayer Simulator Games Driving Sim.
|-95%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|112 Operator
|-95%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Farm Tycoon
|-95%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|30-mai
|Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Mudness Offroad Car Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Moto Rush GT
|-93%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|911 Operator
|-93%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|The Way Remastered
|-93%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|EXORDER
|-92%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Make War
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Pool Pro GOLD
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Star Horizon
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Classic Logical Bundle (4in1)
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|SongPop Party
|-90%
|1,99€
|08-juin
|Drag Racing Rivals
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|n Verlore Verstand
|-90%
|1,39€
|16-juin
|MotoGP 19
|-90%
|2,49€
|01-juin
|TENS!
|-90%
|0,99€
|06-juin
|MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|-90%
|1,99€
|01-juin
|Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3
|-90%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|3D Arcade Fishing
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-juin
|My Life: Pet Vet
|-90%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|Gem Smashers
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-juin
|memory – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Monster Dynamite
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|My Riding Stables – Life with Horses
|-90%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|Crazy Chicken Xtreme
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Bibi & Tina – New adventures with horses
|-90%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|Ultimate Runner
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Ludo XXL
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure
|-90%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|Rush Hour Deluxe – The ultimate traffic jam game!
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses
|-90%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|Hexa Maze
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Bibi & Tina at the horse farm
|-90%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|Amazing Machines
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|King Leo
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Panda Hero
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-juin
|Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mai
|Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver
|-90%
|0,99€
|27-mai
|Truck Climb Racing
|-90%
|0,99€
|12-juin
|Zombie Dead Smasher – World Simulator Kill Strike Gun Shooter 3D Poly Games 2023
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Jet Kave Adventure
|-90%
|1,99€
|11-juin
|fig.
|-90%
|0,99€
|01-juin
|Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Cat Tales
|-90%
|1,99€
|11-juin
|BE-A Walker
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Graviter
|-88%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Bob Help Them
|-88%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Picklock
|-88%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|ClusterPuck 99
|-88%
|0,99€
|15-juin
|Shu
|-88%
|0,99€
|16-juin
|Brotherhood United
|-88%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Earthworms
|-88%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|-86%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Screencheat: Unplugged
|-86%
|1,67€
|13-juin
|Bridge Strike
|-86%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Astro Bears
|-86%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Super Arcade Soccer
|-85%
|1,04€
|15-juin
|Connection reHaunted
|-85%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix
|-85%
|2,99€
|15-juin
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|-85%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Xenon Racer
|-85%
|2,24€
|28-mai
|Outlast 2
|-85%
|4,49€
|01-juin
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|-85%
|3,74€
|01-juin
|Cute And Creepy
|-85%
|1,99€
|17-juin
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|-85%
|2,24€
|05-juin
|Blipz
|-85%
|1,19€
|28-mai
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|-85%
|3,74€
|21-mai
|Metro 2033 Redux
|-85%
|3,74€
|21-mai
|Pirates: All Aboard!
|-83%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|One Line Coloring
|-83%
|1,01€
|29-mai
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
|-80%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Purrs In Heaven
|-80%
|1,39€
|15-juin
|WildTrax Racing
|-80%
|1,59€
|15-juin
|KIDS: FARM COLORING
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Powertris
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Splashy Cube
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|/Connection Haunted
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Kickerinho World
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Speedway Racing
|-80%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Supersonic Tank Cats
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Strike Force Kitty
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Ego Protocol: Remastered
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
|-80%
|1,99€
|15-juin
|Guardian of Lore
|-80%
|2,79€
|01-juin
|Potion Party
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-juin
|Forest Guardian
|-80%
|1,79€
|01-juin
|Criminal Expert
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-juin
|Into A Dream
|-80%
|2,31€
|01-juin
|VENGEFUL HEART
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-juin
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-juin
|PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure
|-80%
|1,00€
|07-juin
|Koi DX
|-80%
|1,00€
|07-juin
|Dungeons of Shalnor
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-mai
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-mai
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-mai
|Hyper Sentinel
|-80%
|1,19€
|25-mai
|The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
|-80%
|2,19€
|25-mai
|Silk
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Behind The Screen
|-80%
|1,79€
|01-juin
|Defoliation
|-80%
|1,79€
|01-juin
|Panty Party
|-80%
|2,91€
|01-juin
|MiniCar Extreme Car Driving Racing (Truck, Suv, Sedan, Cars)
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Riverbond
|-80%
|4,39€
|31-mai
|Rider Among Dead – Mad Zombie Killer Machine Survival
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Jigsaw Masterpieces EX – Kawaii Cute Goddesses –
|-80%
|4,99€
|15-juin
|Family Tree
|-80%
|1,59€
|01-juin
|Fear or Evil : Nightmare Horror Scary Game Phobia 2023 Simulator Hunter Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-mai
|Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-mai
|The Almost Gone
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-mai
|Calculator
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Sniper
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Drums
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Teddy Gangs
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Hunt
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Dogfight
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Checkers
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Trivia For Dummies
|-80%
|2,21€
|12-juin
|Monkey Business
|-80%
|1,59€
|12-juin
|Guitar
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Darts
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Boxer
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-juin
|Popeye
|-80%
|2,87€
|12-juin
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|-80%
|3,99€
|28-mai
|Vostok Inc.
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-mai
|Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL
|-80%
|2,59€
|29-mai
|Chess Ace
|-80%
|1,59€
|29-mai
|ADVERSE
|-80%
|1,05€
|04-juin
|3 in 1: Fashion Games!
|-80%
|4,99€
|14-juin
|My Coloring Book 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Flowlines VS
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Power Racing Bundle
|-80%
|3,39€
|11-juin
|Speed Truck Racing
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-juin
|Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck
|-80%
|3,99€
|11-juin
|Z World Zombie Death War : Survival Platformer Game Left Killer Box 2023
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-mai
|King of Seas
|-80%
|4,99€
|13-juin
|Mugsters
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-juin
|Worms Rumble
|-80%
|2,99€
|13-juin
|Worms W.M.D
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-juin
|Automachef
|-80%
|2,99€
|13-juin
|The Escapists: Complete Edition
|-80%
|2,99€
|13-juin
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-juin
|Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-mai
|Ship Sim 2020
|-80%
|2,99€
|12-juin
|Super Fowlst 2
|-80%
|1,81€
|12-juin
|Super Fowlst
|-80%
|1,81€
|12-juin
|Dadish 2
|-80%
|1,80€
|12-juin
|Dadish
|-80%
|1,80€
|12-juin
|Daily Dadish
|-80%
|1,80€
|12-juin
|Dadish 3
|-80%
|1,80€
|12-juin
|Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|Burger Chef Tycoon
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Breathing Fear
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|AAA Clock 2
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-juin
|Car Mechanic Pinball
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|VSR: Void Space Racing
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Unhatched
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Hamster Bob
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Adventure Pinball Bundle
|-75%
|2,24€
|15-juin
|Nonograms Prophecy
|-75%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Timberman: The Big Adventure
|-75%
|1,24€
|14-juin
|JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|-75%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Pill Baby
|-75%
|3,75€
|15-juin
|Mortal Kombat 11
|-75%
|12,49€
|25-mai
|The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-mai
|MIND: Path to Thalamus
|-75%
|2,74€
|31-mai
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-mai
|Infernium
|-75%
|5,74€
|31-mai
|KORAL
|-75%
|2,99€
|31-mai
|Zombo Buster Advance
|-75%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|AVICII Invector
|-75%
|4,99€
|29-mai
|Modern Combat Blackout
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-juin
|Aegis Defenders
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Wandersong
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Raging Justice
|-75%
|3,24€
|13-juin
|My Time at Portia
|-75%
|7,49€
|13-juin
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-juin
|Crown Trick
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-juin
|Epic Chef
|-75%
|6,24€
|13-juin
|The Survivalists
|-75%
|6,24€
|13-juin
|Overcooked! 2
|-75%
|6,24€
|13-juin
|The Escapists 2
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-juin
|Ageless
|-75%
|3,74€
|13-juin
|Moving Out
|-75%
|6,24€
|13-juin
|Golf With Your Friends
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-juin
|Flight Sim 2019
|-75%
|3,74€
|12-juin
|Police Sim 22
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-juin
|Real Driving Sim
|-75%
|3,72€
|12-juin
|Truck Simulator USA
|-75%
|3,49€
|12-juin
|Here Be Dragons
|-75%
|3,99€
|11-juin
|Mars Power Industries
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|911 Operator Deluxe Edition
|-75%
|5,49€
|11-juin
|Sublevel Zero Redux
|-73%
|3,99€
|15-juin
|Roombo: First Blood
|-73%
|1,34€
|13-juin
|Creepy Tale
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-mai
|Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
|-70%
|5,99€
|31-mai
|Creepy Tale 2
|-70%
|4,49€
|31-mai
|GUNKID 99
|-70%
|2,09€
|01-juin
|GUNGUNGUN
|-70%
|1,49€
|01-juin
|Merrily Perilly
|-70%
|1,49€
|01-juin
|Big Dipper
|-70%
|1,49€
|01-juin
|Gunborg: Dark Matters
|-70%
|4,49€
|01-juin
|Arietta of Spirits
|-70%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity
|-70%
|2,99€
|01-juin
|SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition
|-70%
|2,99€
|01-juin
|The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash
|-70%
|2,00€
|08-juin
|Lunch A Palooza
|-70%
|4,49€
|07-juin
|Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition
|-70%
|4,49€
|01-juin
|Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition
|-70%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|She Sees Red – Interactive Movie
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-juin
|Kawaii Deathu Desu
|-70%
|1,49€
|01-juin
|Super Tennis Blast
|-70%
|4,49€
|12-juin
|Inertia: Redux
|-70%
|1,13€
|04-juin
|Void Bastards
|-70%
|8,99€
|21-mai
|Wizard of Legend
|-70%
|4,79€
|21-mai
|Kraken Smash: Volleyball
|-70%
|1,50€
|27-mai
|Our After-School Playzone
|-70%
|3,36€
|11-juin
|HYPER DRONE X
|-70%
|2,25€
|11-juin
|Desktop Rugby
|-70%
|2,04€
|11-juin
|Desktop Table Tennis
|-70%
|1,94€
|11-juin
|EXTREME BIKE X
|-70%
|2,07€
|11-juin
|Voxel Galaxy
|-70%
|2,04€
|11-juin
|Undead Battle Royale
|-70%
|2,25€
|11-juin
|Voxel Sword
|-70%
|1,80€
|11-juin
|Desktop Bowling
|-70%
|1,96€
|11-juin
|Our Ninja World
|-70%
|3,36€
|11-juin
|Desktop Volleyball
|-70%
|1,98€
|11-juin
|School Race GP
|-70%
|2,70€
|11-juin
|Work It Out! Job Challenge
|-70%
|3,36€
|11-juin
|Our Summer Festival
|-70%
|3,36€
|11-juin
|Our Summer Sports
|-70%
|3,11€
|11-juin
|Rawr-Off
|-67%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games
|-67%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Crysis Remastered
|-67%
|9,89€
|05-juin
|Instant Farmer
|-67%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Box Roulette Simulator- Boxing Battle Fight Combat
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
|-65%
|10,49€
|07-juin
|Struggling
|-65%
|4,54€
|07-juin
|FAR: Changing Tides
|-65%
|6,99€
|07-juin
|Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
|-65%
|20,99€
|07-juin
|Feather
|-65%
|3,14€
|13-juin
|TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to
|-65%
|2,44€
|13-juin
|The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
|-65%
|10,49€
|29-mai
|Wizard Mike
|-65%
|2,44€
|24-mai
|Forager
|-65%
|6,99€
|21-mai
|Neon Abyss
|-65%
|6,99€
|13-juin
|Monster Sanctuary
|-65%
|6,99€
|13-juin
|Halloween Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|15-juin
|Mummy Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|15-juin
|Pirates Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|15-juin
|Werewolf Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|15-juin
|Shark Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|11-juin
|Safari Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|11-juin
|Nova-111
|-60%
|3,99€
|31-mai
|Destropolis
|-60%
|2,39€
|31-mai
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|-60%
|11,99€
|15-juin
|Horror & Adventure Pinball
|-60%
|5,99€
|15-juin
|Flippin Kaktus
|-60%
|4,79€
|31-mai
|Barbearian
|-60%
|3,99€
|21-mai
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|-60%
|8,39€
|01-juin
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|-60%
|7,99€
|01-juin
|The Pinball Wizard
|-60%
|3,19€
|01-juin
|Beat Souls
|-60%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|-60%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Wild & Horror Pinball
|-60%
|5,99€
|11-juin
|Wild & Adventure Pinball
|-60%
|5,99€
|11-juin
|One Step From Eden
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|Slay the Spire
|-60%
|9,99€
|21-mai
|Ring of Pain
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|Ikenfell
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|Carto
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|Wildfire
|-60%
|5,99€
|21-mai
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|-60%
|15,99€
|13-juin
|Attack on Beetle
|-60%
|2,11€
|25-mai
|Cresteaju
|-60%
|2,39€
|25-mai
|Get Packed: Couch Chaos
|-59%
|4,91€
|15-juin
|Cloud Gardens
|-59%
|6,14€
|15-juin
|Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon
|-58%
|2,49€
|01-juin
|Darts Up
|-55%
|1,34€
|15-juin
|Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
|-55%
|8,99€
|29-mai
|Through the Darkest of Times
|-53%
|6,99€
|01-juin
|One True Hero
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-mai
|Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-mai
|Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Primal Light
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-mai
|Master Spy
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-mai
|Will You Snail?
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-mai
|Sophstar
|-50%
|6,49€
|01-juin
|Heidelberg 1693
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-juin
|JDM Racing
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juin
|Word Wheel by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Just a Phrase by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Wordbreaker by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Epic Word Search Collection
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Block-a-Pix Deluxe
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Gaps by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Sixty Words by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Letterbox by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Wordsweeper by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Pic-a-Pix Deluxe
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Alphaset by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Fifty Words by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Crypto by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Word Sudoku by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Link-a-Pix Deluxe
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Pic-a-Pix Pieces
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Roundout by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Epic Word Search Collection 2
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Ladders by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Go Rally
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-juin
|Life of Fly
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Aery – Calm Mind 2
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-juin
|Poly Link – Origins
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-juin
|My Little Dog Adventure
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-juin
|Aero Striker – World Invasion
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-juin
|Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-juin
|Poly Link – Battle Heroes
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-juin
|Aery – Vikings
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-juin
|From Earth To Heaven
|-50%
|3,49€
|04-juin
|Tinboy
|-50%
|0,99€
|01-juin
|BROKEN MIND
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-juin
|BRUTAL RAGE
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-juin
|2URVIVE
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-juin
|Forklift – The Simulation
|-50%
|4,99€
|29-mai
|Delivery Driver – The Simulation
|-50%
|8,99€
|29-mai
|Taxi Driver – The Simulation
|-50%
|7,49€
|29-mai
|Light Fairytale Episode 2
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juin
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juin
|Word Search by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Word Puzzles by POWGI
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-juin
|Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa
|-50%
|4,00€
|17-juin
|Splotches
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-mai
|Charterstone: Digital Edition
|-50%
|12,49€
|01-juin
|Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-juin
|Draw Rider Remake
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-mai
|New Tanks
|-50%
|2,99€
|01-juin
|The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel
|-50%
|9,99€
|01-juin
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-juin
|Sephirothic Stories
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Legend of the Tetrarchs
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Antiquia Lost
|-50%
|6,49€
|04-juin
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
|-50%
|6,49€
|04-juin
|Z-Warp
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-juin
|Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Seduction: A Monk’s Fate
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Splash Cars
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-juin
|20 Ladies
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-juin
|Marble Maid
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-juin
|Super Soccer Blast
|-50%
|3,99€
|12-juin
|Super Volley Blast
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-juin
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-mai
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments –
|-50%
|14,99€
|31-mai
|My Last First Kiss
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Scandal In The Spotlight
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-mai
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|My Forged Wedding
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Love Letter from Thief X
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Kings of Paradise
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes –
|-50%
|14,99€
|31-mai
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-mai
|Her Love in the Force
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-mai
|Port Royale 4
|-50%
|24,99€
|11-juin
|Infinite Golf 2
|-50%
|2,49€
|29-mai
|Game Type DX
|-50%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Portal Dogs
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-mai
|Weapon of Choice DX
|-50%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Pig Eat Ball
|-50%
|6,99€
|28-mai
|Shoot 1UP DX
|-50%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Explosionade DX
|-50%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Harmony’s Odyssey
|-50%
|7,49€
|29-mai
|Ankora: Lost Days
|-50%
|7,49€
|11-juin
|Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
|-50%
|9,99€
|11-juin
|UNSIGHTED
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-mai
|The Wild at Heart
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-mai
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-mai
|Dodgeball Academia
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-mai
|Crying Suns
|-50%
|10,49€
|21-mai
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-mai
|A Hat in Time
|-50%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|Bus Driving Simulator 22
|-50%
|13,99€
|12-juin
|Numbers and Squares
|-50%
|1,24€
|02-juin
|Squares and Numbers
|-50%
|1,49€
|02-juin
|Words Puzzles 3 in 1
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-juin
|Word Crush Hidden
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-juin
|Mandalas
|-50%
|1,49€
|02-juin
|Red Square Escape 2
|-50%
|1,49€
|02-juin
|9 in 1 Puzzles
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-juin
|Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3
|-50%
|2,99€
|02-juin
|Kiai Resonance
|-50%
|2,49€
|11-juin
|Divine Ascent
|-50%
|2,49€
|11-juin
|Simple Mini Golf 3D
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-juin
|Shopping Mall Parking Lot
|-50%
|5,99€
|08-juin
|Extreme Car Driver
|-50%
|5,99€
|08-juin
|Camper Van Simulator
|-50%
|6,49€
|08-juin
|4×4 Offroad Driver
|-50%
|6,49€
|08-juin
|Quarry Truck Simulator
|-50%
|4,99€
|08-juin
|Drift & Drive
|-50%
|6,49€
|08-juin
|Cargo Crew Driver
|-50%
|5,99€
|08-juin
|Car Driving School Simulator
|-50%
|6,99€
|08-juin
|Apocryph: an old-school shooter
|-50%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Pode
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-mai
|Fibbage XL
|-45%
|5,49€
|01-juin
|Ruinverse
|-45%
|8,24€
|04-juin
|Crysis Remastered Trilogy
|-45%
|27,49€
|05-juin
|The Jackbox Party Pack 8
|-40%
|15,59€
|01-juin
|Concordia: Digital Edition
|-40%
|14,99€
|01-juin
|Justice Chronicles
|-40%
|8,99€
|04-juin
|Football Manager 2023 Touch
|-40%
|26,99€
|22-mai
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|-40%
|5,99€
|22-mai
|Residual
|-40%
|11,99€
|22-mai
|Meganoid
|-40%
|5,39€
|22-mai
|Gunslugs
|-40%
|4,79€
|22-mai
|Snake Core
|-40%
|4,79€
|22-mai
|Heroes of Loot 2
|-40%
|5,99€
|22-mai
|Groundskeeper2
|-40%
|2,99€
|22-mai
|Space Grunts
|-40%
|8,39€
|22-mai
|Stardash
|-40%
|4,79€
|22-mai
|Gunslugs 2
|-40%
|4,79€
|22-mai
|Heroes of Loot
|-40%
|4,79€
|22-mai
|Assault Suits Valken DECLASSIFIED
|-40%
|10,19€
|28-mai
|Unpacking
|-40%
|11,99€
|21-mai
|Archvale
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-mai
|Supraland
|-40%
|11,99€
|21-mai
|PHOGS!
|-35%
|16,24€
|15-juin
|The Ramp
|-35%
|3,24€
|15-juin
|Arcade Paradise
|-35%
|12,99€
|29-mai
|Chess Royal
|-33%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|The Awakening of Mummies
|-33%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Temtem
|-33%
|30,14€
|21-mai
|1993 Shenandoah
|-33%
|8,70€
|25-mai
|Package Inc
|-30%
|3,49€
|07-juin
|HunterX
|-30%
|8,74€
|30-mai
|even if TEMPEST
|-30%
|33,59€
|31-mai
|Irresistible Mistakes
|-30%
|20,29€
|31-mai
|Seduced in the Sleepless City
|-30%
|20,29€
|31-mai
|Ghost Song
|-30%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|Moonscars
|-30%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|Midnight Fight Express
|-30%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|Prodeus
|-30%
|17,49€
|21-mai
|Dark Dungeon Warrior
|-30%
|5,25€
|11-juin
|Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
|-25%
|14,99€
|11-juin
|Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
|-25%
|14,99€
|29-mai
|The Last Worker
|-25%
|14,99€
|29-mai
|Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
|-23%
|22,99€
|15-juin
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2
|-20%
|3,99€
|07-juin
|Mokoko X
|-20%
|7,99€
|07-juin
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
|-20%
|3,99€
|07-juin
|Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle
|-20%
|3,99€
|07-juin
|Volley Pals
|-20%
|5,19€
|07-juin
|Unmatched: Digital Edition
|-20%
|19,19€
|01-juin
|ISLANDERS
|-20%
|3,99€
|15-juin
|IIN
|-20%
|7,99€
|16-juin
|Goroons
|-20%
|7,99€
|16-juin
|Zumba Garden
|-20%
|2,39€
|28-mai
|Hentai Uni
|-20%
|1,76€
|29-mai
|Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
|-20%
|23,99€
|11-juin
|SIGNALIS
|-20%
|15,99€
|21-mai
|Infinite Guitars
|-20%
|15,99€
|21-mai
|Hokko Life
|-20%
|15,99€
|13-juin
|Speedway Heroes
|-20%
|5,59€
|22-mai
|Little Disaster
|-20%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Lucy Dreaming
|-15%
|13,59€
|31-mai
|Afterimage
|-10%
|22,49€
|01-juin
|Marlon’s Mystery: The darkside of crime
|-10%
|8,99€
|25-mai
