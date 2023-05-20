Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
4. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
5. Mario Party Superstars
6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
7. Inside
8. Just Dance 2023 Edition
9. Minecraft
10. Stardew Valley
11. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
12. Among Us
13. Overcooked 2
14. Super Mario Odyssey
15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
16. Monopoly
17. Nintendo Switch Sports
18. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
19. Mortal Kombat 11
20. Pokemon Violet
21. NBA 2K23
22. Real Boxing 2
23. Limbo
24. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
25. South Park: The Stick of Truth
26. Dokapon Kingdom: Connect
27. Splatoon 3
28. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
29. Pokemon Scarlet
30. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Download-Only Games
1. Inside
2. Stardew Valley
3. AMong Us
4. Real Boxing 2
5. Limbo
6. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
7. South Park: The Stick of Truth
8. Cadence of Hyrule
9. The Oregon Trail
10. Disney Dreamlight Valley
11. Old Man’s Journey
12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
13. Hungry Shark World
14. Amaze
15. Hollow Knight
16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
17. Green Hell
18. Uno
19. Cooking Simulator
20. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
21. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
22. Cozy Grove
23. Bugsnax
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. Thief Simulator
26. Dig Deep
27. Modern Combat
28. Good Night KNight
29. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
30. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
