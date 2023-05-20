Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

4. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

5. Mario Party Superstars

6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

7. Inside

8. Just Dance 2023 Edition

9. Minecraft

10. Stardew Valley

11. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

12. Among Us

13. Overcooked 2

14. Super Mario Odyssey

15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16. Monopoly

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

18. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

19. Mortal Kombat 11

20. Pokemon Violet

21. NBA 2K23

22. Real Boxing 2

23. Limbo

24. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

25. South Park: The Stick of Truth

26. Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

27. Splatoon 3

28. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

29. Pokemon Scarlet

30. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Download-Only Games

1. Inside

2. Stardew Valley

3. AMong Us

4. Real Boxing 2

5. Limbo

6. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

7. South Park: The Stick of Truth

8. Cadence of Hyrule

9. The Oregon Trail

10. Disney Dreamlight Valley

11. Old Man’s Journey

12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

13. Hungry Shark World

14. Amaze

15. Hollow Knight

16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

17. Green Hell

18. Uno

19. Cooking Simulator

20. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

21. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

22. Cozy Grove

23. Bugsnax

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. Thief Simulator

26. Dig Deep

27. Modern Combat

28. Good Night KNight

29. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

30. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II