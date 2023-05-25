Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 8 au 14 mai 2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Encore presque 250.000 Zelda ToTk; c’est des chiffres toujours aussi fous, sachant que cela ne prend pas en compte les ventes eShop. Cet opus risque de très vite, devenir le plus vendu de la saga au Japon. I lest déjà deuxième en moins de 10 jours…

01./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 247.689 / 1.367.191 (-78%)

02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.264 / 5.301.742 (-16%)

03./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 7.520 / 2.189.691 (+3%)

04./05. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 5.573 / 5.034.295 (-13%)

05./07. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.507 / 3.141.460 (-3%)

06./04. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.02.24} (¥5.980) – 5.360 / 432.149 (-21%)

07./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 4.706 / 5.195.387 (-7%)

08./09. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 4.658 / 4.019.351 (-4%)

09./00. [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection <Mega Man Battle Network \ Mega Man Battle Network 2 \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: White \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar> <RPG> (Capcom) {2023.04.14} (¥5.990) – 4.515 / 69.327

10./11. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 3.422 / 1.081.447 (-7%)

Côté hardware; la Nintendo Switch s’offre une deuxieme belle semaine. Les ventes de la Ps5, par contre, retombent à nouveau en dessous des 40k…

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 86.645 | 83.052 | 64.839 | 1.475.682 | 1.910.468 | 29.199.729 | | PS5 # | 37.155 | 41.444 | 14.277 | 1.172.181 | 411.780 | 3.549.570 | | PS4 # | 880 | 787 | 20 | 28.660 | 347 | 9.446.427 | | XBS # | 262 | 275 | 7.131 | 39.963 | 83.350 | 438.358 | | 3DS # | 25 | 51 | 256 | 1.918 | 6.953 | 24.599.815 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 124.967 | 125.609 | 86.523 | 2.718.404 | 2.412.898 | 68.425.528 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 32.553 | 35.899 | 12.755 | 993.204 | 368.757 | 3.053.149 | | PS5DE | 4.602 | 5.545 | 1.522 | 178.977 | 43.023 | 496.421 | | XBS X | 146 | 167 | 966 | 13.511 | 27.144 | 185.922 | | XBS S | 116 | 108 | 6.165 | 26.452 | 56.206 | 252.436 | |NSWOLED| 69.341 | 65.628 | 41.302 | 1.002.029 | 1.026.193 | 4.574.041 | | NSW L | 5.858 | 6.029 | 6.932 | 200.018 | 315.441 | 5.303.712 | | NSW | 11.446 | 11.395 | 16.605 | 273.635 | 568.834 | 19.321.976 | | PS4 | 880 | 787 | 20 | 28.660 | 347 | 7.870.704 | |n-2DSLL| 25 | 51 | 256 | 1.918 | 6.953 | 1.204.870 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+