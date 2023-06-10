Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

6. Minecraft

7. Mario Party Superstars

8. Stardew Valley

9. Ori and the Blind Forest

10. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3

11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

12. Nintendo Switch Sports

13. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light

16. Overcooked: Special Edition

17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

18. Among Us

19. NBA 2K23

20. Pokemon Violet

21. Gang Beasts

22. Little Nightmares

23. Just Dance 2023 Edition

24. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

25. Outlast

26. Super Mario Odyssey

27. Modern Combat

28. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe

29. Mortal Kombat 11

30. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Ori and the Blind Forest

3. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3

4. Among Us

5. Little Nightmares

6. Outlast

7. Modern Combat

8. Disney Dreamlight Valley

9. Hentai Girls

10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

11. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

12. Human: Fall Flat

13. Blasphemous

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Hollow Knight

16. Cassette Beasts

17. Arcade Archives Pac-Man

18. Yooka-Laylee

19. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

20. The Oregon Trail

21. Theft Ride

22. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

23. Kanjozuku Game

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. Outlast II

26. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

27. Johnny Trigger

28. Farm Tycoon

29. Truck Simulator

30. Florence