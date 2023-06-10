Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
6. Minecraft
7. Mario Party Superstars
8. Stardew Valley
9. Ori and the Blind Forest
10. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3
11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
12. Nintendo Switch Sports
13. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light
16. Overcooked: Special Edition
17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
18. Among Us
19. NBA 2K23
20. Pokemon Violet
21. Gang Beasts
22. Little Nightmares
23. Just Dance 2023 Edition
24. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
25. Outlast
26. Super Mario Odyssey
27. Modern Combat
28. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe
29. Mortal Kombat 11
30. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Ori and the Blind Forest
3. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3
4. Among Us
5. Little Nightmares
6. Outlast
7. Modern Combat
8. Disney Dreamlight Valley
9. Hentai Girls
10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
11. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
12. Human: Fall Flat
13. Blasphemous
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Hollow Knight
16. Cassette Beasts
17. Arcade Archives Pac-Man
18. Yooka-Laylee
19. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
20. The Oregon Trail
21. Theft Ride
22. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
23. Kanjozuku Game
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. Outlast II
26. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
27. Johnny Trigger
28. Farm Tycoon
29. Truck Simulator
30. Florence
