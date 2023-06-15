Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Jack Jeanne
Raiden III x Mikado Maniax
Alchemic Cutie
Annalynn
Avia Corporation
Beat ‘Em Up Archives
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story
Bloo Kid
Brave Soldier: Invasion of Cyborgs
Dogotchi: Virtual Pet
Dordogne
Fall of Porcupine
Flannel Amethyst
Forest Golf Planner
Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt
Horse Club Adventures: Complete Collection
nPiano
ProtoCorgi
Smushi Come Home
Sqroma
Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale
Super Drunken Guy
Tails of Transport
The Fairy’s Song
The Sin
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Fae Farm
Démo de la semaine :
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Xicatrice (Nippon Ichi Software) [Japon]
-
- Auralux: Constellations (Grove Street Games) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Nova Lands (HYPERTRAIN DIGITAL) [Europe / Amérique du Nord]
- Little Friends: Puppy Island (Fireshine Games) [Japon]
- Hatsuyuki Sakura White Graduation (Entergram) [Japon]
- Lost Lands: Sand Captivity (FIVE-BN STUDIO) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks :Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022
|24,99 €
|-96%
|0,99€
|26-juin
|Georifters
|31,90 €
|-96%
|1,43€
|06-juil
|Rigid Force Redux
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Dead End Job
|16,99 €
|-94%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Cube Farmer
|30,00 €
|-93%
|1,99€
|05-juil
|Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Earth Atlantis
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Last Encounter
|13,49 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|Castle of Heart
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Urban Flow
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|In Between
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|24,99 €
|-92%
|1,99€
|06-juil
|The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
|14,99 €
|-92%
|1,19€
|06-juil
|The Inner World
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|06-juil
|Windscape
|19,99 €
|-92%
|1,59€
|06-juil
|Moto Rush GT Complete Edition
|17,99 €
|-92%
|1,49€
|09-juil
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|14,99 €
|-92%
|1,19€
|09-juil
|Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
|16,99 €
|-90%
|1,69€
|22-juin
|Pocket Slimes
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-juin
|Gerty
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Demolish & Build 2018
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Bug Academy
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Technosphere
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska
|17,99 €
|-90%
|1,79€
|22-juin
|Robot Squad Simulator
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Electro Ride: The Neon Racing
|10,99 €
|-90%
|1,09€
|22-juin
|Swords and Sandals: Spartacus
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Bus Driver Simulator
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|22-juin
|Stellar Interface
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|25-juin
|Chaos on Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|JARS
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-juil
|Anna’s Quest
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Felix The Reaper
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-juil
|Goodbye Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|AER Memories of Old
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Shift Happens
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-juil
|The Dark Eye: Memoria
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|The Suicide of Rachel Foster
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Fire: Ungh’s Quest
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-juil
|Silence
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|The Long Journey Home
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|State of Mind
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Deponia Doomsday
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Art Sqool
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-juil
|Super Treasure Arena
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Snug Finder: Complete Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Snug Finder & Puzzles
|11,99 €
|-90%
|1,19€
|13-juil
|Pid
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|12-juil
|Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|Cyber Protocol
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-juil
|City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-juin
|The Church in the Darkness
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Cannibal Cuisine
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|10-juil
|Flannel Amethyst
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|10-juil
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Feudal Alloy
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-juil
|The Lost Child
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|17-juin
|Football Cup 2022
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-juil
|Destrobots
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Journey To The Blue Mountain
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|27-juin
|Kitten’s Head Football: Spooky Edition
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Outbuddies DX
|17,99 €
|-89%
|1,99€
|06-juil
|Knights & Guns Complete Edition
|17,99 €
|-89%
|1,99€
|09-juil
|Puzzle Collection: Complete Edition
|8,48 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Kitten’s Head Football
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Snug Finder
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Penny-Punching Princess
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|18-juin
|Corridor Z
|7,99 €
|-87%
|1,03€
|29-juin
|Slime-san
|11,99 €
|-87%
|1,55€
|09-juil
|Doodle Derby
|7,99 €
|-87%
|1,03€
|09-juil
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|9,99 €
|-87%
|1,29€
|09-juil
|Marooners
|12,99 €
|-87%
|1,68€
|10-juil
|Crash Drive 2
|7,99 €
|-87%
|1,03€
|10-juil
|Crash Drive 3
|16,99 €
|-87%
|2,20€
|10-juil
|Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|06-juil
|Colt Canyon
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|06-juil
|Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Azurebreak Heroes
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|Spirit Roots
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Death Squared
|12,50 €
|-85%
|1,87€
|13-juil
|OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|13-juil
|Airheart – Tales of broken Wings
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|03-juil
|EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match!
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|12-juil
|Neo Cab
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|25-juin
|The Stillness of the Wind
|11,49 €
|-84%
|1,83€
|25-juin
|Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
|11,99 €
|-83%
|1,99€
|06-juil
|Super One More Jump
|5,59 €
|-82%
|1,00€
|13-juil
|Fort Boyard
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-juil
|Ramageddon
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Danger Gazers
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|22-juin
|Pangeon
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Selma and the Wisp
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Ailment
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Doubles Hard
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Bohemian Killing
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Climbros
|9,90 €
|-80%
|1,98€
|22-juin
|Help Me Doctor
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|RMX Real Motocross
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|22-juin
|Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|22-juin
|Super Star Panda
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Bus Fix 2019
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|22-juin
|Otherworldly
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|22-juin
|Repressed
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Garage Mechanic Simulator
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|22-juin
|Indygo
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|22-juin
|The Long Return
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|The Executioner
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Ziggy the Chaser
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Shadows
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Tank Mechanic Simulator
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|22-juin
|Her Majesty’s Ship
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Down to Hell
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Please The Gods
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|The Mims Beginning
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|War Truck Simulator
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Otti: The House Keeper
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|All Walls Must Fall
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|AvoCuddle
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|22-juin
|Ships
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|22-juin
|Dead Ground
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|22-juin
|Dirt Bike Insanity
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|22-juin
|Fishing Adventure
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|22-juin
|Syberia
|14,90 €
|-80%
|2,98€
|05-juil
|Super Toy Cars 2
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|03-juil
|Super Toy Cars
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-juil
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|12-juil
|UNI
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-juil
|Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|13-juil
|Narita Boy
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|14-juil
|Yoku’s Island Express
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|14-juil
|PLANET ALPHA
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Overcooked Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|14-juil
|Sheltered
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|14-juil
|Magic Klondike
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Puzzle Collection
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Kid’s Art Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Fin and the Ancient Mystery
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|Warplanes Bundle
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|12-juil
|Golf Peaks
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-juil
|My Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Think of the Children
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|25-juin
|FRAMED Collection
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|10-juil
|The Dwarf Kingdom – Magic World of War vs Orks and Dragon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juin
|Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|18-juin
|Watermelon Party
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|The Game is ON
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Windmill Kings
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Quest for the Golden Duck
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-juil
|Pizza Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Animals Transport Simulator – Car Driving & Parking Games Real Zoo Park
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-juin
|The Zombie Smasher – Dead Apocalyptic Killer Car Driving & Parking Games Survival
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-juin
|Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders
|12,99 €
|-78%
|2,89€
|15-juil
|Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|05-juil
|My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|05-juil
|My Universe – Fashion Boutique
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|05-juil
|Max and the book of chaos
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|15-juil
|Mystic Fate
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|15-juil
|Caveman Warriors
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|15-juil
|Furwind
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|15-juil
|Super Crush KO
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-juin
|SOTANO
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|29-juin
|Project Snaqe
|4,00 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|05-juil
|Zombie’s Cool
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-juil
|ALIEN WAR
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-juil
|Cube Blast: Match
|18,00 €
|-75%
|4,50€
|12-juil
|Faeria
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|05-juil
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|05-juil
|Unrailed!
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|14-juil
|Warpips
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|14-juil
|Alpaca Ball: Allstars
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|11-juil
|Blasphemous
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|14-juil
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|14-juil
|Before We Leave
|17,99 €
|-75%
|4,49€
|14-juil
|The Serpent Rogue
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|14-juil
|Going Under
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|14-juil
|Super Magbot
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|14-juil
|This Strange Realm Of Mine
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|25-juin
|CRASH: Autodrive
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|30-juin
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|25-juin
|Logic Pic
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|12-juil
|Dungeon Warfare
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Bass Pro Shops: The Strike – Championship Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-juin
|INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|18-juin
|Catch a Duck
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Hotel Dracula
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Solar Blast
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Super Tennis
|5,99 €
|-74%
|1,55€
|22-juin
|GoFishing 3D
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Undead & Beyond
|10,99 €
|-74%
|2,85€
|22-juin
|Ski Sniper
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Shadows 2: Perfidia
|7,99 €
|-74%
|2,07€
|22-juin
|Godly Corp
|7,99 €
|-74%
|2,07€
|22-juin
|Redneck Skeet Shooting
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Epic Clicker Journey
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|ESport Manager
|7,99 €
|-74%
|2,07€
|22-juin
|Darkest Hunters
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Four in a Row
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Billy Bomber
|5,00 €
|-74%
|1,30€
|22-juin
|Scrap
|4,99 €
|-74%
|1,29€
|22-juin
|Exertus: Redux
|3,79 €
|-73%
|1,02€
|12-juil
|Off The Tracks
|3,79 €
|-73%
|1,02€
|12-juil
|Northgard
|34,99 €
|-72%
|9,79€
|25-juin
|Save the Ninja Clan
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-juin
|Energy Cycle Edge
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-juin
|Spiral Splatter
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-juin
|Where Are My Friends?
|5,99 €
|-72%
|1,67€
|29-juin
|Alteric
|4,99 €
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-juin
|Farming Life
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-juin
|Mad Experiments: Escape Room
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-juin
|Moonlight
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Learn & Play: Dino Coloring
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Gunslingers & Zombies
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|22-juin
|Timber Story
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Mr. Prepper
|15,49 €
|-70%
|4,64€
|22-juin
|HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star Episode 2
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|22-juin
|Ludo Game: Just chill out!
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Blink: Rogues
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-juin
|The Vampires
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Woodcutter
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Rover Mechanic Simulator
|11,49 €
|-70%
|3,44€
|22-juin
|Bus Driver Simulator Countryside
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|22-juin
|Volleyball Challenge
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Artsy Pixel
|6,49 €
|-70%
|1,94€
|22-juin
|Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|22-juin
|Gold Digger
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|SpaceEx Commander
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Foodtruck Arena
|15,99 €
|-70%
|4,79€
|22-juin
|Farm Manager 2022
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|22-juin
|HOLY COW! Milking Simulator
|8,49 €
|-70%
|2,54€
|22-juin
|Justin Danger
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Plastic Rebellion
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|22-juin
|Super Archer
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Bouncy Bob 2
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Boss Rush: Mythology
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|22-juin
|Chicken Rider
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Magnus Failure
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Work Trip
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Car Mechanic Manager
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Together
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|22-juin
|Marble Parkour
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Demon’s Residence
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Paint your Pet
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Hed the Pig
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Lawnmower Game: Racing
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Frodoric The Driver
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Roller Katz: BF – Episode 1
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Cow Catcher
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Back To Brother
|4,49 €
|-70%
|1,34€
|22-juin
|Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|22-juin
|Kontrakt
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|22-juin
|Ski Jump Challenge
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|22-juin
|HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Feathery Ears
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-juin
|Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Nature Matters
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Cyber Fight
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|22-juin
|Angry Golf
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Infernal Radiation
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|22-juin
|Junkyard Builder
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Car Trader
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Lawnmower Game: Next Generation
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Night Flight
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|CyberTaxi
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-juin
|Aquarist
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-juin
|Felix The Toy
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|iota
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|22-juin
|Colossus Mission
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|QB Planets
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Enchanted Path
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Rubix Roller
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Broken Blades
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Blandville
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2
|15,49 €
|-70%
|4,64€
|22-juin
|Poltergeist Crusader
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Ignatius
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Car Demolition Clicker
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|22-juin
|Maze
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|22-juin
|Detective Puz
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|22-juin
|Contract Killers
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|22-juin
|Demolish & Build Classic
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|22-juin
|Ghost 1.0
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-juin
|XPOSED SWITCHED
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-juin
|Plunderer’s Adventures
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-juin
|Super Star Blast
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|Spencer
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|25-juin
|Radon Break
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|25-juin
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|Pyramid Quest
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|25-juin
|NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-juin
|Reknum Cheri Dreamland
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-juin
|Reknum DX
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-juin
|Super Sports Blast
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|10-juil
|Spy Chameleon
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-juil
|Despotism 3k
|10,99 €
|-70%
|3,29€
|11-juil
|Memory Lane
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-juin
|War-Torn Dreams
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|29-juin
|BraveMatch
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-juin
|Dreaming Canvas
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-juin
|JigSaw Solace
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|29-juin
|Puzzle Frenzy
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-juin
|In Other Waters
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|25-juin
|Nerved
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|29-juin
|Frightence
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|29-juin
|Blastful
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|29-juin
|Fluxteria
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|29-juin
|NeonLore
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|29-juin
|Caretaker
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|29-juin
|Jigsaw Finale
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-juin
|Genesis Noir
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|25-juin
|JigSaw Abundance
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-juin
|Memory Lane 2
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|29-juin
|Suzerain
|16,99 €
|-70%
|5,09€
|25-juin
|Gigapocalypse
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|06-juil
|Blood will be Spilled
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|09-juil
|ARKANOID – ETERNAL BATTLE
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|05-juil
|World Soccer Kid
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-juil
|Dragon Question
|3,00 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-juil
|Nature
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-juil
|Safety First!
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|27-juin
|Kittens and Yarn
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|BIRFIA
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-juin
|Lapis x Labyrinth
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|18-juin
|One Person Story
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Skull Rogue
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-juil
|Murder Mystery Machine
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|05-juil
|The Sisters – Party of the Year
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|05-juil
|Koh-Lanta
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|05-juil
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|05-juil
|Beyond a Steel Sky
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|05-juil
|Mini Kart Racing
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Monster Hunter Rise
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|25-juin
|They Breathe
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|29-juin
|Color Dots Connect
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-juil
|Poopdie – Chapter One
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-juin
|Bulb Boy
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|29-juin
|Air Racers
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-juil
|Ball Physics Draw Puzzles
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|05-juil
|Hungry Ball Physics
|2,99 €
|-60%
|1,19€
|05-juil
|Wood Block Escape Puzzles
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|05-juil
|Home Deco Puzzles
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|05-juil
|Solitaire Card Games
|5,90 €
|-60%
|2,36€
|05-juil
|My little fast food booth
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|05-juil
|Yaga
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|05-juil
|Into the Dead 2
|34,99 €
|-60%
|13,99€
|05-juil
|Wintermoor Tactics Club
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|05-juil
|Cardpocalypse
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|05-juil
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|13-juil
|Hentai vs. Evil
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|29-juin
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|25-juin
|Beholder 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|25-juin
|Distrust
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|25-juin
|Paradise Killer
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|25-juin
|No Longer Home
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|25-juin
|Kraken Academy!!
|16,99 €
|-60%
|6,79€
|25-juin
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|18-juin
|void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|18-juin
|inbento
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|09-juil
|The Quest for Excalibur – Puy du Fou
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|05-juil
|My Universe – Interior Designer
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|05-juil
|Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|05-juil
|Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands
|34,99 €
|-50%
|17,49€
|05-juil
|Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|05-juil
|Steal It
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-juin
|Scrap Games
|4,49 €
|-50%
|2,24€
|22-juin
|Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|22-juin
|Youmandriver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|22-juin
|Bouncing Hero
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|29-juin
|I.F.O
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|29-juin
|6180 the moon
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|29-juin
|The Sokoban
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|09-juil
|Kirakira stars idol project Reika
|8,00 €
|-50%
|4,00€
|15-juil
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-juin
|DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-juin
|DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|25-juin
|LIVE A LIVE
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|25-juin
|Tropico 6
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|09-juil
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|25-juin
|Gleaner Heights
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-juin
|I dream of you and ice cream
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-juin
|LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-juin
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|25-juin
|Air Battle
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|22-juin
|Crysis 3 Remastered
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|04-juil
|Crysis 2 Remastered
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|04-juil
|Red Siren: Space Defense
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-juil
|Nyan Cat: Lost in Space
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-juil
|Smash Rush
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-juil
|UnMetal
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|05-juil
|The Hand of Merlin
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|05-juil
|Sockventure
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|05-juil
|Dead Z Meat
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-juil
|To the Top, Mammoth!
|10,00 €
|-50%
|5,00€
|12-juil
|Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|05-juil
|Paper Train
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-juil
|Vesper: Zero Light Edition
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|29-juin
|Tower Princess
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|29-juin
|Golazo! 2
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|29-juin
|Falling Elevator – Hyper Casual Demolish Escape Survival Game
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|05-juil
|Perry Pig Jump
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|Bubble Shooter DX
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|Balance Blox
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|Swamp Defense 2
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|Marble Power Blast
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|If My Heart Had Wings
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|05-juil
|The Hundred Year Kingdom
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|02-juil
|Puzzle Battler! Mirai
|7,97 €
|-50%
|3,98€
|02-juil
|OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|20-juin
|Penko Park
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|20-juin
|Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-juil
|Supreme Car Race on Highway Simulator – Ultimate Driving Games Poly Experience
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-juin
|S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juin
|Watcher Chronicles
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-juin
|Hell’s High Harmonizers
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-juin
|Mayhem Brawler
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|18-juin
|Ultra Foodmess
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Island Farmer
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juin
|Portal Companion Collection
|18,99 €
|-50%
|9,49€
|25-juin
|Ink & Paper: DoodleCut
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-juil
|Warp 7
|10,00 €
|-50%
|5,00€
|10-juil
|Mind Jab
|5,50 €
|-50%
|2,75€
|10-juil
|Triangulate
|5,50 €
|-50%
|2,75€
|10-juil
|Kitty Maestro
|5,50 €
|-50%
|2,75€
|10-juil
|BombFall
|5,59 €
|-50%
|2,79€
|10-juil
|Loot Monkey: Bling Palace
|6,00 €
|-50%
|3,00€
|10-juil
|Stack Tower Up 3D Builder Simulator Don’t Crash
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|23-juin
|Labyrinth Legend
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|18-juin
|Super Impossible Road
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|18-juin
|Super Mega Zero
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-juin
|Harlow
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|18-juin
|Monomals
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|18-juin
|Bright Paw
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|18-juin
|Fisti-Fluffs
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|18-juin
|Under: Depths of Fear
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|18-juin
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|18-juin
|Car Driver Ultimate
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|06-juil
|Multilevel Parking Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-juil
|Race Track Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-juil
|Paradise Island Driver
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-juil
|Truck Simulator 3
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-juil
|City Traffic Driver 2
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-juil
|4×4 Offroad Driver 2
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-juil
|4×4 Dirt Track
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-juil
|Truck Simulator
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-juil
|City Driving Simulator
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-juil
|SMURFS KART
|49,99 €
|-40%
|29,99€
|05-juil
|Theofil
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Gym Hero – Idle Fitness Tycoon
|1,89 €
|-40%
|1,13€
|22-juin
|Avenger Bird
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Dat Gaem
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|I wanna fly
|1,99 €
|-40%
|1,19€
|22-juin
|Arcadia Fallen
|20,99 €
|-40%
|12,59€
|25-juin
|GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|02-juil
|Lovekami -Divinity Stage-
|13,99 €
|-40%
|8,39€
|05-juil
|Cosmo Dreamer
|8,17 €
|-40%
|4,90€
|02-juil
|Monmusu Gladiator
|6,15 €
|-40%
|3,69€
|02-juil
|Hidden Paws Mystery
|3,99 €
|-38%
|2,49€
|25-juin
|void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,99€
|18-juin
|DayD: Through Time
|2,99 €
|-35%
|1,94€
|29-juin
|Sea Horizon
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|29-juin
|Lovekami -Useless Goddess-
|13,99 €
|-35%
|9,09€
|05-juil
|Ship of Fools
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|14-juil
|Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between
|12,99 €
|-35%
|8,44€
|25-juin
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|59,99 €
|-33%
|39,99€
|25-juin
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|59,99 €
|-33%
|39,99€
|25-juin
|ASTRAL CHAIN
|59,99 €
|-33%
|39,99€
|25-juin
|ARMS
|59,99 €
|-33%
|39,99€
|25-juin
|Game Builder Garage
|29,99 €
|-33%
|19,99€
|25-juin
|New Pokémon Snap
|59,99 €
|-33%
|39,99€
|25-juin
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|25-juin
|Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
|29,99 €
|-33%
|19,99€
|25-juin
|The Knight Witch
|19,99 €
|-33%
|13,39€
|14-juil
|Thymesia – Cloud Version
|29,99 €
|-33%
|20,09€
|14-juil
|Bravery and Greed
|19,99 €
|-33%
|13,39€
|14-juil
|Zodiacats
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Agatha Christie Collection
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|05-juil
|Bee in The Valley
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|22-juin
|BlackSmith HIT
|4,49 €
|-30%
|3,14€
|22-juin
|Castle Renovator
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|22-juin
|Miitopia
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|25-juin
|Animal Shelter Simulator
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|22-juin
|Road Builder
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|22-juin
|Ship Graveyard Simulator
|12,49 €
|-30%
|8,74€
|22-juin
|Monkey Wall
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|29-juin
|Lyrica
|18,99 €
|-30%
|13,29€
|29-juin
|Forward To The Sky
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|29-juin
|Lyrica2 Stars Align
|23,99 €
|-30%
|16,79€
|29-juin
|Destruction
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|29-juin
|Secret Dimension
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|22-juin
|Homebody
|19,50 €
|-30%
|13,65€
|29-juin
|Pretty Girls Tile Match
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|29-juin
|Sissa’s Path
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|29-juin
|Moe Waifu H
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|29-juin
|Children of Silentown
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|14-juil
|Lovekami -Healing Harem-
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|05-juil
|OBAKEIDORO!
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|06-juil
|TOMOMI
|7,97 €
|-30%
|5,57€
|02-juil
|YOGA MASTER
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|13-juil
|RichMan 11
|15,99 €
|-30%
|11,19€
|24-juin
|JellyCar Worlds
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|19-juin
|Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|18-juin
|GEMINI ARMS
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|29-juin
|Missile Dancer
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|29-juin
|Raging Blasters
|13,89 €
|-30%
|9,72€
|29-juin
|Life of Delta
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|14-juil
|Batora: Lost Haven
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|14-juil
|Paperbound Brawlers
|9,99 €
|-25%
|7,49€
|18-juin
|Panic Porcupine
|6,99 €
|-25%
|5,24€
|29-juin
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|18-juin
|Terra Flame
|19,50 €
|-20%
|15,60€
|05-juil
|A Western Drama
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|28-juin
|DARIUSBURST CS CORE + TAITO/SEGA Pack
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|28-juin
|Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2
|20,98 €
|-20%
|16,78€
|02-juil
|Cat Souls
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|29-juin
|Guess the word
|1,29 €
|-16%
|1,09€
|22-juin
|Little Shopping
|1,29 €
|-16%
|1,09€
|22-juin
|Pet Care
|1,29 €
|-16%
|1,09€
|22-juin
|Theatre Tales
|1,39 €
|-15%
|1,18€
|22-juin
|Dormitory Love
|34,99 €
|-15%
|29,74€
|24-juin
|Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|5,99 €
|-10%
|5,39€
|29-juin
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|29-juin
|Blow & Fly
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|29-juin
|Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
|5,99 €
|-10%
|5,39€
|29-juin
|Gemini
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|20-juin
|Super Alloy Ranger
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|25-juin
|Ash of Gods: The Way
|24,99 €
|-10%
|22,49€
|22-juin
Laisser un commentaire