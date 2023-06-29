Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
AEW: Fight Forever
Charade Maniacs
Crime O’Clock
Everybody 1-2 Switch
Little Friends: Puppy Island
Noob: The Factionless
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
11111Game
Abandon Ship
Akai Katana Shin
Arcade Archives Cop 01
Army of Ruin
Athanasy
Boo Party
BroodStar
Burnhouse Lane
Bus Tycoon Night and Day
ChronoBreach Ultra
Classic Racers Elite
Constellations: Discover the Universe
Deadliest Catch: The GAme
Dolmenjord: Viking Island
Enclave HD
Forever Lost: Episode 3
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 to 08
Inner Ashes
Johnny Trigger Action Collection
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code
Medieval Royal Chess: Classic Board Game
Move the Box: Classic Block Puzzle
Moving Blocks Puzzle
Pictoneer
Pirates: The Legend of the Kraken
Placid Plastic Duck Simulator
Raging Bytes
Rice Bowl Restaurant
Shimazu
Shootvaders: The Beginning
Skautfold: Usurper
Sky Caravan
Soulvars
Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams
Superfidos
Switch Sides 2: Sea Sandwich
The Lara Croft Collection
Tower Up
Volleyball Heaven
WW2: Bunker Simulator
Your Computer Might Be At Risk
Nintendo Switch Online :
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Landstalker
- Soleil
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Swordship (Thunderful) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- The Medium – Cloud Version (Bloober Team) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Hanasaki Work Spring! (Entergram) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- PowerWash Simulator SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Fledgling Heroes
|-95%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|-95%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Down in Bermuda
|-95%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Warlocks 2: God Slayers
|-94%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|18-juil
|Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|16-juil
|Epistory – Typing Chronicles
|-93%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|DungeonTop
|-93%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Unit 4
|-93%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Real Boxing 2
|-93%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|EXORDER
|-92%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Haustoria
|-92%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Gem Wizards Tactics
|-92%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle
|-92%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Max Reckoning – A Criminal Thief Story With Shooter & Quest
|-92%
|0,99€
|14-juil
|Door Kickers
|-92%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Tharsis
|-92%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Good Night, Knight
|-92%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition
|-91%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition
|-90%
|1,99€
|13-juil
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|-90%
|1,99€
|13-juil
|Make War
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Pool Pro GOLD
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Star Horizon
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Classic Logical Bundle (4in1)
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Drag Racing Rivals
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Dream Alone
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Body of Evidence
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Trash Quest
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Astronomical Club For Queers
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World
|-90%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-juil
|Mana Spark
|-90%
|0,99€
|27-juil
|LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
|-90%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Bezier: Second Edition
|-90%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Lumo
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-juil
|Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-juil
|Dininho Space Adventure
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Rimelands: Hammer of Thor
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Koloro
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|#RaceDieRun
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Space Pioneer
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Coffee Crisis
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022
|-90%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Piano for kids
|-89%
|1,99€
|29-juil
|Freecell Solitaire Deluxe
|-89%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Graviter
|-88%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Bob Help Them
|-88%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Picklock
|-88%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Brotherhood United
|-88%
|0,99€
|16-juil
|Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr
|-88%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Arcane Arts Academy
|-88%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Akuto: Showdown
|-88%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Timothy and the Mysterious Forest
|-88%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Welcome to Primrose Lake
|-88%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Atomic Heist
|-88%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Buck Bradley 2
|-86%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|-86%
|0,99€
|16-juil
|Light Fall
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-juil
|Squids Odyssey
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-juil
|Connection reHaunted
|-85%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Under Leaves
|-85%
|1,99€
|29-juil
|Castaway Paradise
|-85%
|2,99€
|27-juil
|The Forgotten Land
|-85%
|2,24€
|27-juil
|Get Ogre It
|-85%
|1,79€
|09-juil
|Heart&Slash
|-85%
|2,09€
|09-juil
|Naught
|-85%
|2,99€
|09-juil
|Flying Soldiers
|-85%
|2,24€
|09-juil
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|-85%
|2,99€
|09-juil
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|-85%
|2,24€
|09-juil
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|-85%
|2,99€
|09-juil
|Super Rebellion
|-85%
|1,05€
|14-juil
|Pirates: All Aboard!
|-83%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Street Basketball
|-83%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Food Truck Tycoons – 2 in 1 Bundle
|-83%
|1,49€
|23-juil
|Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-juil
|Pato Box
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-juil
|The First Tree
|-80%
|1,99€
|19-juil
|Pinball Lockdown
|-80%
|1,19€
|26-juil
|Space Ribbon
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-juil
|Pinball Freedom
|-80%
|1,80€
|26-juil
|Formula Retro Racing
|-80%
|2,59€
|26-juil
|Crazy Zen Codeword
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-juil
|Crazy Zen Mini Golf
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-juil
|Chill Panda
|-80%
|2,19€
|26-juil
|Rift Racoon
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Repit
|-80%
|1,95€
|05-juil
|Discolored
|-80%
|1,99€
|19-juil
|KIDS: FARM COLORING
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Powertris
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Splashy Cube
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|/Connection Haunted
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Supersonic Tank Cats
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Strike Force Kitty
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Ego Protocol: Remastered
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Kamikaze Veggies
|-80%
|2,59€
|22-juil
|Beat Me!
|-80%
|2,39€
|22-juil
|Kickerinho World
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|The Sinking City
|-80%
|9,99€
|27-juil
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-juil
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-juil
|MotoGP 22
|-80%
|7,99€
|13-juil
|Pandemic Shooter
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
|-80%
|3,99€
|19-juil
|Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|MiniCar Extreme Car Driving Racing (Truck, Suv, Sedan, Cars)
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|Rider Among Dead – Mad Zombie Killer Machine Survival
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-juil
|Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-juil
|Sausage Wars
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-juil
|Run Sausage Run!
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-juil
|One Strike
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-juil
|Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-juil
|Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-juil
|Steamroll: Rustless Edition
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-juil
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|-80%
|2,79€
|09-juil
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-juil
|Real Drift Racing
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Rogue Aces
|-80%
|2,59€
|16-juil
|Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon
|-80%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Death Ray Manta SE
|-80%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|OkunoKA
|-80%
|1,59€
|25-juil
|Z World Zombie Death War : Survival Platformer Game Left Killer Box 2023
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-juil
|Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-juil
|UORiS DX
|-80%
|1,60€
|09-juil
|The Demon Crystal
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-juil
|Forgotton Anne
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-juil
|LEGO Worlds
|-80%
|5,99€
|09-juil
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|-80%
|7,99€
|09-juil
|Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
|-80%
|2,79€
|23-juil
|A Place for the Unwilling
|-80%
|2,99€
|23-juil
|Airfield Mania
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Croc’s World Run
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Water Balloon Mania
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Jewel Rotation
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Croc’s World 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Mortal Kombat 11
|-80%
|9,99€
|09-juil
|Birds and Blocks 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Lost Castle
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-juil
|SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption
|-80%
|3,79€
|09-juil
|Pudding Monsters
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Pocket Mini Golf 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|BIT.TRIP CORE
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|BIT.TRIP FATE
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|BIT.TRIP VOID
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|BIT.TRIP RUNNER
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Akane
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|BIT.TRIP BEAT
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Death’s Hangover
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Om Nom: Run
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|BIT.TRIP FLUX
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Coloring Book: Cute Bundle
|-80%
|2,39€
|23-juil
|Tactical Mind 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Aborigenus
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-juil
|G-MODE Archives25 Topolon
|-77%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Depth of Extinction
|-77%
|3,10€
|12-juil
|Baby Storm
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-juil
|Venture Kid
|-75%
|2,50€
|27-juil
|Slayin 2
|-75%
|2,99€
|27-juil
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|-75%
|3,74€
|27-juil
|Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
|-75%
|3,74€
|27-juil
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|-75%
|9,99€
|27-juil
|Robonauts
|-75%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|The Companion
|-75%
|4,99€
|06-juil
|Riverbond
|-75%
|5,49€
|12-juil
|Severed
|-75%
|3,74€
|02-juil
|Guacamelee! 2
|-75%
|4,99€
|02-juil
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|-75%
|3,49€
|02-juil
|Zombo Buster Advance
|-75%
|0,99€
|16-juil
|Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers
|-75%
|1,49€
|26-juil
|10 Second Ninja X
|-75%
|2,25€
|16-juil
|Deadly Fighter 2
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Croc’s World 3
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Croc’s World
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Pacific Wings
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Jewel Fever 2
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Yellow Fins
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Birds and Blocks
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Gravity Thrust
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|16-Bit Soccer
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition
|-70%
|4,49€
|13-juil
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|-70%
|5,99€
|13-juil
|Extinction Eclipse
|-70%
|2,99€
|16-juil
|Farmers Co-op: Out of This World
|-70%
|3,26€
|13-juil
|Creepy Tale
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
|-70%
|5,99€
|29-juil
|Creepy Tale 2
|-70%
|4,49€
|29-juil
|Inner Voices
|-70%
|2,39€
|29-juil
|Apparition
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Project Starship X
|-70%
|2,99€
|13-juil
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|-70%
|5,99€
|19-juil
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments –
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-juil
|Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
|-70%
|7,49€
|19-juil
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|-70%
|5,99€
|19-juil
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes –
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-juil
|MechaNika
|-70%
|1,79€
|09-juil
|Colossus Down
|-70%
|5,39€
|09-juil
|Agatha Knife
|-70%
|3,59€
|09-juil
|Super Korotama
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-juil
|The Savior’s Gang
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-juil
|Oxide Room 104
|-70%
|7,49€
|09-juil
|The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
|-69%
|9,29€
|17-juil
|Hentai RPG: Isekai Journey
|-69%
|2,56€
|07-juil
|Dig Deep
|-68%
|1,59€
|29-juil
|Neodori Forever
|-68%
|1,59€
|29-juil
|Very Very Valet
|-67%
|4,99€
|09-juil
|Rawr-Off
|-67%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Space Scavenger
|-67%
|4,28€
|13-juil
|Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games
|-67%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|Instant Farmer
|-67%
|0,99€
|16-juil
|Box Roulette Simulator- Boxing Battle Fight Combat
|-67%
|0,99€
|14-juil
|My Lovely Daughter
|-67%
|4,99€
|09-juil
|Animal Puzzle World
|-67%
|1,99€
|23-juil
|Mushroom Quest
|-67%
|0,99€
|23-juil
|Darkest Dungeon
|-66%
|7,47€
|06-juil
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|-66%
|7,47€
|13-juil
|Cubicity
|-66%
|2,03€
|15-juil
|Animals Names
|-65%
|1,04€
|16-juil
|Path of Giants
|-65%
|2,58€
|14-juil
|Little Big Workshop
|-65%
|6,99€
|13-juil
|Furi
|-65%
|6,99€
|13-juil
|Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
|-65%
|3,49€
|02-juil
|Lament of the Yuppie
|-61%
|11,99€
|09-juil
|Charterstone: Digital Edition
|-60%
|9,99€
|13-juil
|Through the Years
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Ramp Car Jumping
|-60%
|3,59€
|24-juil
|Construction Ramp Jumping
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Dancing Dreamer
|-60%
|2,79€
|24-juil
|Crazy Plane Landing
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Raft Life
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Super Hero Driving School
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Bike Jump
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Jump The Car
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Cooking Festival
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Archery Club
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Ramp Bike Jumping
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Base Jump Wing Suit Flying
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Cytus α
|-60%
|19,99€
|12-juil
|IMPLOSION
|-60%
|4,80€
|12-juil
|KAMIKO
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-juil
|VOEZ
|-60%
|8,39€
|12-juil
|Fairune Collection
|-60%
|3,99€
|12-juil
|DEEMO
|-60%
|11,99€
|12-juil
|Barbearian
|-60%
|3,99€
|02-juil
|One True Hero
|-60%
|5,99€
|29-juil
|Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja
|-60%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|Nova-111
|-60%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|Destropolis
|-60%
|2,39€
|29-juil
|Primal Light
|-60%
|5,99€
|29-juil
|Master Spy
|-60%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|Flippin Kaktus
|-60%
|4,79€
|29-juil
|Jump Into The Plane
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Multi Race: Match The Car
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Super Hero Flying School
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-juil
|Press “A” to Party
|-60%
|2,79€
|24-juil
|AMAZE!
|-60%
|1,59€
|29-juil
|Last Threshold
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-juil
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|-60%
|4,79€
|13-juil
|Little Kong: Jungle Fun
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-juil
|Arcade Machine: Gopher’s Revenge
|-60%
|0,99€
|27-juil
|Eyes: The Horror Game
|-60%
|0,99€
|27-juil
|Cecconoid
|-60%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Cardful Planning
|-60%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Millie and Molly
|-60%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Destructivator SE
|-60%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Word Forward
|-60%
|2,40€
|16-juil
|Brawlout
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-juil
|Phoenotopia : Awakening
|-55%
|8,99€
|13-juil
|Voodoo Detective
|-55%
|5,62€
|13-juil
|Concordia: Digital Edition
|-50%
|12,49€
|13-juil
|Flying Neko Delivery
|-50%
|8,49€
|06-juil
|Sky Rogue
|-50%
|8,49€
|06-juil
|Street Cleaner: The Video Game
|-50%
|6,50€
|13-juil
|Drawful 2
|-50%
|4,24€
|11-juil
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|-50%
|10,49€
|11-juil
|KORG Gadget
|-50%
|19,49€
|18-juil
|Mystic Vale
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-juil
|Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy
|-50%
|4,44€
|13-juil
|Fighting Fantasy Legends
|-50%
|4,49€
|13-juil
|The Kids We Were
|-50%
|6,99€
|13-juil
|Haven
|-50%
|12,49€
|13-juil
|Ikai
|-50%
|7,49€
|07-juil
|#DRIVE
|-50%
|5,50€
|07-juil
|Good Pizza, Great Pizza
|-50%
|4,21€
|07-juil
|Bladed Fury
|-50%
|8,49€
|07-juil
|Guts ‘N Goals
|-50%
|6,40€
|07-juil
|SUPERBEAT: XONiC
|-50%
|17,49€
|07-juil
|Ever Forward
|-50%
|6,45€
|07-juil
|Squish
|-50%
|7,02€
|07-juil
|Iris.Fall
|-50%
|8,49€
|07-juil
|MUSYNX
|-50%
|14,99€
|07-juil
|Hoa
|-50%
|7,49€
|07-juil
|Shikaku Shapes
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-juil
|Kropki 8
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-juil
|Wayout
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Wordify
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Animal Up!
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Mahjong Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Lines Universe
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Sudoky
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Slither Loop
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Lines Infinite
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-juil
|Suguru Nature
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-juil
|Kakurasu World
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Lines X
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-juil
|They Came From the Sky
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Math Gym
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Hitori Logic
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Checkers Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Sorry, James
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|The Big Journey
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Futoshiki Math
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-juil
|Go Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Lines XL
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-juil
|Sea Battle Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Chess Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Solitaire Klondike Minimal
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Nonogram Minimal
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-juil
|Sudoku Universe
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-juil
|Kakuro Magic
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Gradiently
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-juil
|Solitaire Spider Minimal
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Fishing: North Atlantic
|-50%
|12,49€
|26-juil
|Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle
|-50%
|17,99€
|05-juil
|Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!
|-50%
|12,49€
|29-juil
|Will You Snail?
|-50%
|7,49€
|29-juil
|Talisman: Digital Edition
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-juil
|Once Upon a Jester
|-50%
|7,49€
|09-juil
|Hell Blasters
|-50%
|6,24€
|12-juil
|Pocket Mini Golf
|-50%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Megaquarium
|-50%
|11,04€
|13-juil
|Wrestling Empire
|-50%
|9,99€
|09-juil
|Rivals of Aether
|-50%
|14,99€
|13-juil
|Crisis Wing
|-50%
|3,99€
|13-juil
|The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story
|-50%
|7,49€
|13-juil
|Rule No.1
|-50%
|2,99€
|13-juil
|Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
|-50%
|7,49€
|13-juil
|Super Chicken Jumper
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-juil
|even if TEMPEST
|-50%
|23,99€
|19-juil
|My Last First Kiss
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-juil
|Scandal In The Spotlight
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-juil
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|-50%
|19,99€
|19-juil
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-juil
|My Forged Wedding
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-juil
|Irresistible Mistakes
|-50%
|14,49€
|19-juil
|Love Letter from Thief X
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-juil
|Kings of Paradise
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-juil
|Seduced in the Sleepless City
|-50%
|14,49€
|19-juil
|Her Love in the Force
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-juil
|The Battle of Polytopia
|-50%
|7,49€
|13-juil
|Untitled Goose Game
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-juil
|The Oregon Trail
|-50%
|14,99€
|18-juil
|Stranded Deep
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-juil
|Nobody Saves the World
|-50%
|12,49€
|02-juil
|Cosmic Defenders
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-juil
|Legends of Ethernal
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-juil
|ConnecTank
|-50%
|14,99€
|02-juil
|Wild Guns Reloaded
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-juil
|Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
|-50%
|14,99€
|02-juil
|Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs
|-50%
|5,49€
|09-juil
|King Jister 3
|-50%
|2,99€
|15-juil
|Attack on Beetle
|-50%
|2,64€
|09-juil
|Cresteaju
|-50%
|2,99€
|09-juil
|X-Force Genesis
|-50%
|5,00€
|14-juil
|Hero Hours Contract
|-50%
|1,64€
|02-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya
|-50%
|3,59€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms
|-50%
|2,75€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter-
|-50%
|4,09€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series KINGDOM FIGHTER
|-50%
|6,39€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber
|-50%
|4,09€
|08-juil
|BYTE CATS
|-50%
|5,99€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT
|-50%
|6,44€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK
|-50%
|4,09€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash
|-50%
|4,99€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK
|-50%
|5,99€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians
|-50%
|6,24€
|08-juil
|The Mooseman
|-50%
|3,49€
|13-juil
|Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-juil
|Active Neurons – Puzzle game
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-juil
|Active Neurons 2
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-juil
|A Winter’s Daydream
|-50%
|2,99€
|13-juil
|It’s Spring Again
|-50%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-juil
|NORTH
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-juil
|Wurroom
|-50%
|0,99€
|13-juil
|Rift Keeper
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-juil
|Drowning
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-juil
|STELLATUM
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-juil
|Blood Waves
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-juil
|The Tower of Beatrice
|-50%
|2,99€
|13-juil
|Old Man’s Journey
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-juil
|Flat Heroes
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-juil
|Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|BINGO
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|Caterpillar Royale
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|BATTLE & CRASH
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|Dungeon Shooting
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|Animal Hunter Z
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-juil
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|Collide-a-Ball 2
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|Super Car Driver
|-50%
|6,99€
|20-juil
|City Driving Simulator 2
|-50%
|5,99€
|20-juil
|Roof Jump Stunt Driver
|-50%
|6,49€
|20-juil
|Venice Taxi Boats
|-50%
|6,49€
|20-juil
|Gas Station: Highway Services
|-50%
|5,99€
|20-juil
|Colsword
|-50%
|1,67€
|22-juil
|Artifact Adventure Gaiden DX
|-40%
|5,39€
|13-juil
|World for Two
|-40%
|6,59€
|13-juil
|Unmatched: Digital Edition
|-40%
|14,39€
|13-juil
|Shovel Knight Dig
|-40%
|14,99€
|07-juil
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|-40%
|15,59€
|11-juil
|Everhood
|-40%
|8,99€
|13-juil
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|-40%
|14,39€
|11-juil
|Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-juil
|Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
|-40%
|17,99€
|27-juil
|Shadow Gangs
|-40%
|14,39€
|29-juil
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|-40%
|35,99€
|17-juil
|A Glider’s Journey
|-40%
|5,34€
|dans 3 heures.
|Witch Explorer
|-40%
|11,99€
|09-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE
|-40%
|3,59€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight
|-40%
|3,47€
|08-juil
|My Lovely Wife
|-40%
|8,99€
|09-juil
|Escaping a Fireworks Factory～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
|-39%
|2,78€
|05-juil
|Gnomes Garden
|-35%
|1,94€
|13-juil
|Magic Potion Millionaire
|-35%
|7,79€
|16-juil
|Haiku, the Robot
|-35%
|12,34€
|12-juil
|Escape Room Bundle
|-35%
|22,74€
|23-juil
|Formula Retro Racing: World Tour
|-34%
|11,87€
|26-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game
|-34%
|7,38€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER
|-34%
|6,79€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series RUMBLE DRAGON
|-34%
|6,79€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX
|-34%
|4,61€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series GAME BATTLE TYCOON
|-34%
|8,50€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA
|-34%
|5,70€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE
|-34%
|6,26€
|08-juil
|LOVE
|-33%
|1,74€
|13-juil
|kuso
|-33%
|3,00€
|13-juil
|SeaBed
|-33%
|13,39€
|13-juil
|Neko Navy – Daydream Edition
|-33%
|7,36€
|13-juil
|Elderand
|-33%
|13,39€
|19-juil
|Chasm: The Rift
|-33%
|13,39€
|28-juil
|Chess Royal
|-33%
|1,99€
|16-juil
|The Awakening of Mummies
|-33%
|1,99€
|16-juil
|Death, Soul & Robots
|-33%
|3,07€
|07-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io
|-31%
|3,23€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE
|-31%
|3,09€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado
|-31%
|3,09€
|08-juil
|Split
|-30%
|5,94€
|06-juil
|Transiruby
|-30%
|8,74€
|12-juil
|Super Dungeon Maker
|-30%
|13,99€
|29-juil
|DARQ Ultimate Edition
|-30%
|17,49€
|29-juil
|Remorse: The List
|-30%
|13,99€
|29-juil
|Seven Pirates H
|-30%
|27,99€
|13-juil
|Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS
|-30%
|4,89€
|13-juil
|The Last Worker
|-30%
|13,99€
|17-juil
|Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
|-30%
|13,99€
|17-juil
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Games The Outlaws
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape from The Room with Sturdy Door
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn-
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Retro House
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage-
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|ENOH
|-30%
|7,69€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Moon Dancer
|-30%
|13,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Abandoned Schoolhouse
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Light and Mirror Room
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|CosmoPlayerZ
|-30%
|7,69€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Hospital
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Forbidden Garden
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|The Closed Circle
|-30%
|7,69€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Japanese Escape Games The Prison Underground
|-30%
|6,29€
|09-juil
|Explosive Dinosaurs
|-30%
|4,89€
|13-juil
|Galacticon
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-juil
|The Legend of Gwen
|-30%
|13,99€
|13-juil
|Lambs on the road : The Beginning
|-30%
|2,09€
|13-juil
|Eternum Ex
|-30%
|5,59€
|13-juil
|Laraan
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-juil
|Donut Dodo
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-juil
|GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-juil
|A Winding Path
|-30%
|4,89€
|13-juil
|Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space
|-30%
|6,99€
|13-juil
|What Comes After
|-30%
|4,89€
|13-juil
|Papertris
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-juil
|Gas Station Simulator
|-30%
|13,99€
|23-juil
|Murtop
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-juil
|OSHIIRO
|-27%
|8,02€
|09-juil
|Sunrise GP
|-26%
|11,09€
|09-juil
|Let’s Play! Oink Games
|-25%
|14,99€
|13-juil
|Kraino Origins
|-25%
|8,99€
|06-juil
|90 » Soccer
|-25%
|3,74€
|12-juil
|Tin Hearts
|-25%
|22,49€
|17-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey
|-25%
|5,99€
|08-juil
|WHY I was Born
|-22%
|7,79€
|09-juil
|Wylde Flowers
|-20%
|16,79€
|13-juil
|Minabo – A walk through life
|-20%
|11,99€
|13-juil
|Treehouse Riddle
|-20%
|11,99€
|13-juil
|Chasing Light
|-20%
|14,40€
|20-juil
|PIANISTA
|-20%
|19,99€
|26-juil
|Volleyball Heaven
|-20%
|14,39€
|19-juil
|Fortress S
|-20%
|17,59€
|13-juil
|Draw Rider Remake
|-20%
|3,99€
|05-juil
|Dungeons of Aether
|-20%
|11,99€
|13-juil
|Papetura
|-20%
|7,99€
|29-juil
|Japanese Goblins
|-20%
|1,99€
|11-juil
|Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist
|-20%
|11,99€
|17-juil
|Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath
|-20%
|15,99€
|09-juil
|Zumba Garden
|-20%
|2,39€
|16-juil
|Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters
|-20%
|9,59€
|13-juil
|Silver Falls Episode Prelude
|-20%
|5,59€
|13-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM
|-20%
|7,35€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series JETMAN
|-20%
|7,59€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series ANGEL’S BLOOD
|-20%
|8,23€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking R
|-20%
|4,79€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore
|-20%
|7,99€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z
|-20%
|7,27€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series MessiahEnd Refrain
|-20%
|3,59€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Steel Sword Story S
|-20%
|7,19€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri
|-20%
|3,35€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS
|-20%
|6,53€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg
|-20%
|4,79€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Loplight
|-20%
|3,99€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series CAT AND TOWER
|-20%
|3,99€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series LAB
|-20%
|5,11€
|08-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi
|-20%
|7,59€
|08-juil
|Tricks Magician
|-20%
|3,99€
|13-juil
|Backbeat
|-16%
|20,99€
|05-juil
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|-16%
|16,79€
|05-juil
|Pixel Game Maker Series NINJA OTEDAMA R
|-15%
|4,50€
|08-juil
|KOKORO CLOVER Season 1
|-15%
|15,88€
|08-juil
|No Place Like Home
|-15%
|21,24€
|10-juil
|Car Parking Multiplayer
|-10%
|22,49€
|09-juil
|Crowdy Farm Puzzle
|-10%
|5,39€
|26-juil
|Ala Mobile
|-10%
|13,49€
|03-juil
