Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

AEW: Fight Forever

Charade Maniacs

Crime O’Clock

Everybody 1-2 Switch

Little Friends: Puppy Island

Noob: The Factionless

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

11111Game

Abandon Ship

Akai Katana Shin

Arcade Archives Cop 01

Army of Ruin

Athanasy

Boo Party

BroodStar

Burnhouse Lane

Bus Tycoon Night and Day

ChronoBreach Ultra

Classic Racers Elite

Constellations: Discover the Universe

Deadliest Catch: The GAme

Dolmenjord: Viking Island

Enclave HD

Forever Lost: Episode 3

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 to 08

Inner Ashes

Johnny Trigger Action Collection

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Medieval Royal Chess: Classic Board Game

Move the Box: Classic Block Puzzle

Moving Blocks Puzzle

Pictoneer

Pirates: The Legend of the Kraken

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator

Raging Bytes

Rice Bowl Restaurant

Shimazu

Shootvaders: The Beginning

Skautfold: Usurper

Sky Caravan

Soulvars

Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams

Superfidos

Switch Sides 2: Sea Sandwich

The Lara Croft Collection

Tower Up

Volleyball Heaven

WW2: Bunker Simulator

Your Computer Might Be At Risk

Nintendo Switch Online :



The Revenge of Shinobi

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Landstalker

Soleil

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

PowerWash Simulator SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Fledgling Heroes 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 28-juil Agent A: A puzzle in disguise 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 28-juil Down in Bermuda 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 28-juil Warlocks 2: God Slayers 17,99 € -94% 0,99€ 23-juil Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 18-juil Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 16-juil Epistory – Typing Chronicles 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 23-juil DungeonTop 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 23-juil Unit 4 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 23-juil Real Boxing 2 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 23-juil EXORDER 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 29-juil Haustoria 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 29-juil Gem Wizards Tactics 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 29-juil Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 23-juil Max Reckoning – A Criminal Thief Story With Shooter & Quest 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 14-juil Door Kickers 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 23-juil Tharsis 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 23-juil Good Night, Knight 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 23-juil Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition 10,99 € -91% 0,99€ 29-juil Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 13-juil Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 13-juil Make War 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Pool Pro GOLD 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Star Horizon 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Drag Racing Rivals 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Dream Alone 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Body of Evidence 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Trash Quest 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Astronomical Club For Queers 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-juil Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 19-juil Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-juil Mana Spark 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 27-juil LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 16-juil Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Bezier: Second Edition 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 16-juil Lumo 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 16-juil Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 15-juil Dininho Space Adventure 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Rimelands: Hammer of Thor 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Koloro 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil #RaceDieRun 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Space Pioneer 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Coffee Crisis 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Mysterious Retro Games Bundle 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-juil Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 13-juil Piano for kids 17,99 € -89% 1,99€ 29-juil Freecell Solitaire Deluxe 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 23-juil Graviter 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 29-juil Bob Help Them 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 29-juil Picklock 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 29-juil Brotherhood United 8,29 € -88% 0,99€ 16-juil Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 23-juil Arcane Arts Academy 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 23-juil Akuto: Showdown 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 23-juil Timothy and the Mysterious Forest 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 23-juil Welcome to Primrose Lake 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 23-juil Atomic Heist 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 23-juil Buck Bradley 2 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 29-juil Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 16-juil Light Fall 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 13-juil Squids Odyssey 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 13-juil Connection reHaunted 6,66 € -85% 0,99€ 29-juil Under Leaves 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 29-juil Castaway Paradise 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 27-juil The Forgotten Land 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 27-juil Get Ogre It 11,99 € -85% 1,79€ 09-juil Heart&Slash 13,99 € -85% 2,09€ 09-juil Naught 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 09-juil Flying Soldiers 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 09-juil Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 09-juil Timothy vs the Aliens 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 09-juil Anima: Gate of Memories 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 09-juil Super Rebellion 7,00 € -85% 1,05€ 14-juil Pirates: All Aboard! 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 29-juil Street Basketball 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 23-juil Food Truck Tycoons – 2 in 1 Bundle 8,99 € -83% 1,49€ 23-juil Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 13-juil Pato Box 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 05-juil The First Tree 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 19-juil Pinball Lockdown 5,99 € -80% 1,19€ 26-juil Space Ribbon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-juil Pinball Freedom 9,00 € -80% 1,80€ 26-juil Formula Retro Racing 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 26-juil Crazy Zen Codeword 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-juil Crazy Zen Mini Golf 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-juil Chill Panda 10,99 € -80% 2,19€ 26-juil Rift Racoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 13-juil Repit 9,75 € -80% 1,95€ 05-juil Discolored 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 19-juil KIDS: FARM COLORING 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil Powertris 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil Splashy Cube 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil /Connection Haunted 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil Supersonic Tank Cats 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil Strike Force Kitty 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil Ego Protocol: Remastered 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil Kamikaze Veggies 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 22-juil Beat Me! 11,99 € -80% 2,39€ 22-juil Kickerinho World 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil The Sinking City 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 27-juil Clouds & Sheep 2 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 13-juil Rad Rodgers Radical Edition 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 13-juil MotoGP 22 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 13-juil Pandemic Shooter 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-juil Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 19-juil Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-juil MiniCar Extreme Car Driving Racing (Truck, Suv, Sedan, Cars) 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-juil Rider Among Dead – Mad Zombie Killer Machine Survival 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-juil Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-juil Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 27-juil Sausage Wars 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-juil Run Sausage Run! 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-juil One Strike 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-juil Wreckin’ Ball Adventure 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-juil Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 17-juil Steamroll: Rustless Edition 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 09-juil Lotus Reverie: First Nexus 13,99 € -80% 2,79€ 09-juil Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 16-juil Real Drift Racing 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Rogue Aces 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 16-juil Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 16-juil Death Ray Manta SE 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 16-juil OkunoKA 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 25-juil Z World Zombie Death War : Survival Platformer Game Left Killer Box 2023 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 15-juil Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 08-juil UORiS DX 8,00 € -80% 1,60€ 09-juil The Demon Crystal 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 09-juil Forgotton Anne 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 13-juil LEGO Worlds 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 09-juil The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 09-juil Gibbon: Beyond the Trees 13,99 € -80% 2,79€ 23-juil A Place for the Unwilling 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 23-juil Airfield Mania 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Croc’s World Run 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Water Balloon Mania 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Jewel Rotation 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Croc’s World 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Mortal Kombat 11 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 09-juil Birds and Blocks 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Lost Castle 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 09-juil SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption 18,99 € -80% 3,79€ 09-juil Pudding Monsters 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Pocket Mini Golf 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil BIT.TRIP CORE 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil BIT.TRIP FATE 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil BIT.TRIP VOID 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil BIT.TRIP RUNNER 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Akane 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil BIT.TRIP BEAT 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Death’s Hangover 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Om Nom: Run 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil BIT.TRIP FLUX 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Coloring Book: Cute Bundle 11,99 € -80% 2,39€ 23-juil Tactical Mind 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Aborigenus 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-juil Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 06-juil G-MODE Archives25 Topolon 4,39 € -77% 0,99€ 29-juil Depth of Extinction 13,49 € -77% 3,10€ 12-juil Baby Storm 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 26-juil Venture Kid 10,00 € -75% 2,50€ 27-juil Slayin 2 11,99 € -75% 2,99€ 27-juil Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 27-juil Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 27-juil Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 27-juil Robonauts 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 29-juil The Companion 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 06-juil Riverbond 21,99 € -75% 5,49€ 12-juil Severed 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 02-juil Guacamelee! 2 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 02-juil Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition 13,99 € -75% 3,49€ 02-juil Zombo Buster Advance 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 16-juil Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers 5,99 € -75% 1,49€ 26-juil 10 Second Ninja X 9,00 € -75% 2,25€ 16-juil Deadly Fighter 2 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Croc’s World 3 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Croc’s World 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Pacific Wings 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Jewel Fever 2 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Yellow Fins 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Birds and Blocks 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Gravity Thrust 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil 16-Bit Soccer 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 23-juil Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 13-juil Istanbul: Digital Edition 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 13-juil Extinction Eclipse 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 16-juil Farmers Co-op: Out of This World 10,89 € -70% 3,26€ 13-juil Creepy Tale 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 29-juil Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 29-juil Creepy Tale 2 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 29-juil Inner Voices 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 29-juil Apparition 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 29-juil DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 29-juil Project Starship X 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 13-juil Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 19-juil Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 19-juil Kissed by the Baddest Bidder 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 19-juil Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 19-juil Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 19-juil MechaNika 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 09-juil Colossus Down 17,99 € -70% 5,39€ 09-juil Agatha Knife 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 09-juil Super Korotama 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-juil The Savior’s Gang 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-juil Oxide Room 104 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 09-juil The Falconeer: Warrior Edition 29,99 € -69% 9,29€ 17-juil Hentai RPG: Isekai Journey 8,29 € -69% 2,56€ 07-juil Dig Deep 4,99 € -68% 1,59€ 29-juil Neodori Forever 4,99 € -68% 1,59€ 29-juil Very Very Valet 14,99 € -67% 4,99€ 09-juil Rawr-Off 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 29-juil Space Scavenger 12,99 € -67% 4,28€ 13-juil Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 19-juil Instant Farmer 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 16-juil Box Roulette Simulator- Boxing Battle Fight Combat 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 14-juil My Lovely Daughter 14,99 € -67% 4,99€ 09-juil Animal Puzzle World 5,99 € -67% 1,99€ 23-juil Mushroom Quest 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 23-juil Darkest Dungeon 21,99 € -66% 7,47€ 06-juil Vaporum: Lockdown 21,99 € -66% 7,47€ 13-juil Cubicity 5,99 € -66% 2,03€ 15-juil Animals Names 2,99 € -65% 1,04€ 16-juil Path of Giants 7,39 € -65% 2,58€ 14-juil Little Big Workshop 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 13-juil Furi 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 13-juil Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack 9,99 € -65% 3,49€ 02-juil Lament of the Yuppie 31,00 € -61% 11,99€ 09-juil Charterstone: Digital Edition 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 13-juil Through the Years 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Ramp Car Jumping 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 24-juil Construction Ramp Jumping 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Dancing Dreamer 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 24-juil Crazy Plane Landing 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Raft Life 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Super Hero Driving School 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Bike Jump 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Jump The Car 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Cooking Festival 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Archery Club 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Ramp Bike Jumping 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Base Jump Wing Suit Flying 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Cytus α 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 12-juil IMPLOSION 12,00 € -60% 4,80€ 12-juil KAMIKO 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 12-juil VOEZ 20,99 € -60% 8,39€ 12-juil Fairune Collection 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 12-juil DEEMO 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 12-juil Barbearian 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 02-juil One True Hero 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 29-juil Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 29-juil Nova-111 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 29-juil Destropolis 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 29-juil Primal Light 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 29-juil Master Spy 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 29-juil Flippin Kaktus 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 29-juil Jump Into The Plane 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Multi Race: Match The Car 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Super Hero Flying School 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 24-juil Press “A” to Party 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 24-juil AMAZE! 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 29-juil Last Threshold 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 29-juil Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 13-juil Little Kong: Jungle Fun 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 28-juil Arcade Machine: Gopher’s Revenge 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 27-juil Eyes: The Horror Game 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 27-juil Cecconoid 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 16-juil Cardful Planning 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 16-juil Millie and Molly 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 16-juil Destructivator SE 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 16-juil Word Forward 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 16-juil Brawlout 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 21-juil Phoenotopia : Awakening 19,99 € -55% 8,99€ 13-juil Voodoo Detective 12,49 € -55% 5,62€ 13-juil Concordia: Digital Edition 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 13-juil Flying Neko Delivery 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 06-juil Sky Rogue 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 06-juil Street Cleaner: The Video Game 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 13-juil Drawful 2 8,49 € -50% 4,24€ 11-juil The Jackbox Party Pack 20,99 € -50% 10,49€ 11-juil KORG Gadget 38,99 € -50% 19,49€ 18-juil Mystic Vale 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 13-juil Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy 8,89 € -50% 4,44€ 13-juil Fighting Fantasy Legends 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 13-juil The Kids We Were 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 13-juil Haven 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 13-juil Ikai 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 07-juil #DRIVE 11,00 € -50% 5,50€ 07-juil Good Pizza, Great Pizza 8,42 € -50% 4,21€ 07-juil Bladed Fury 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 07-juil Guts ‘N Goals 12,80 € -50% 6,40€ 07-juil SUPERBEAT: XONiC 34,99 € -50% 17,49€ 07-juil Ever Forward 12,91 € -50% 6,45€ 07-juil Squish 14,05 € -50% 7,02€ 07-juil Iris.Fall 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 07-juil MUSYNX 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 07-juil Hoa 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 07-juil Shikaku Shapes 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-juil Kropki 8 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-juil Wayout 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Wordify 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Animal Up! 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Mahjong Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Lines Universe 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-juil Sudoky 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Slither Loop 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Lines Infinite 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-juil Suguru Nature 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 25-juil Kakurasu World 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Lines X 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-juil They Came From the Sky 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Math Gym 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-juil Hitori Logic 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Checkers Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Sorry, James 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil The Big Journey 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Futoshiki Math 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-juil Go Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Lines XL 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-juil Sea Battle Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Chess Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Solitaire Klondike Minimal 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Nonogram Minimal 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-juil Sudoku Universe 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-juil Kakuro Magic 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Gradiently 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-juil Solitaire Spider Minimal 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-juil Fishing: North Atlantic 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 26-juil Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle 35,98 € -50% 17,99€ 05-juil Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 29-juil Will You Snail? 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 29-juil Talisman: Digital Edition 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 13-juil Once Upon a Jester 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 09-juil Hell Blasters 12,49 € -50% 6,24€ 12-juil Pocket Mini Golf 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 29-juil Megaquarium 22,09 € -50% 11,04€ 13-juil Wrestling Empire 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 09-juil Rivals of Aether 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 13-juil Crisis Wing 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 13-juil The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 13-juil Rule No.1 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 13-juil Demoniaca: Everlasting Night 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 13-juil Super Chicken Jumper 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 13-juil even if TEMPEST 47,99 € -50% 23,99€ 19-juil My Last First Kiss 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 19-juil Scandal In The Spotlight 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 19-juil Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 19-juil Our Two Bedroom Story 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 19-juil My Forged Wedding 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 19-juil Irresistible Mistakes 28,99 € -50% 14,49€ 19-juil Love Letter from Thief X 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 19-juil Kings of Paradise 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 19-juil Seduced in the Sleepless City 28,99 € -50% 14,49€ 19-juil Her Love in the Force 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 19-juil The Battle of Polytopia 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 13-juil Untitled Goose Game 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 27-juil The Oregon Trail 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 18-juil Stranded Deep 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 27-juil Nobody Saves the World 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 02-juil Cosmic Defenders 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 02-juil Legends of Ethernal 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-juil ConnecTank 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 02-juil Wild Guns Reloaded 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-juil Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 02-juil Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs 10,99 € -50% 5,49€ 09-juil King Jister 3 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 15-juil Attack on Beetle 5,28 € -50% 2,64€ 09-juil Cresteaju 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 09-juil X-Force Genesis 10,00 € -50% 5,00€ 14-juil Hero Hours Contract 3,29 € -50% 1,64€ 02-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya 7,19 € -50% 3,59€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms 5,50 € -50% 2,75€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter- 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series KINGDOM FIGHTER 12,79 € -50% 6,39€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 08-juil BYTE CATS 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT 12,89 € -50% 6,44€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians 12,49 € -50% 6,24€ 08-juil The Mooseman 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 13-juil Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 13-juil Active Neurons – Puzzle game 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 13-juil Active Neurons 2 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 13-juil A Winter’s Daydream 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 13-juil It’s Spring Again 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 13-juil Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 13-juil NORTH 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 13-juil Wurroom 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 13-juil Rift Keeper 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 13-juil Drowning 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 13-juil STELLATUM 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 13-juil Blood Waves 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 13-juil The Tower of Beatrice 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 13-juil Old Man’s Journey 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 23-juil Flat Heroes 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 23-juil Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-juil BINGO 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-juil Caterpillar Royale 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-juil BATTLE & CRASH 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-juil Dungeon Shooting 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-juil Animal Hunter Z 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 20-juil Super Ping Pong Trick Shot 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-juil Collide-a-Ball 2 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-juil Super Car Driver 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 20-juil City Driving Simulator 2 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 20-juil Roof Jump Stunt Driver 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 20-juil Venice Taxi Boats 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 20-juil Gas Station: Highway Services 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 20-juil Colsword 3,35 € -50% 1,67€ 22-juil Artifact Adventure Gaiden DX 8,99 € -40% 5,39€ 13-juil World for Two 10,99 € -40% 6,59€ 13-juil Unmatched: Digital Edition 23,99 € -40% 14,39€ 13-juil Shovel Knight Dig 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 07-juil The Jackbox Party Pack 5 25,99 € -40% 15,59€ 11-juil Everhood 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 13-juil The Jackbox Party Pack 3 23,99 € -40% 14,39€ 11-juil Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 16-juil Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 27-juil Shadow Gangs 23,99 € -40% 14,39€ 29-juil Touken Ranbu Warriors 59,99 € -40% 35,99€ 17-juil A Glider’s Journey 8,90 € -40% 5,34€ dans 3 heures. Witch Explorer 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 09-juil Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE 5,99 € -40% 3,59€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight 5,79 € -40% 3,47€ 08-juil My Lovely Wife 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 09-juil Escaping a Fireworks Factory～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～ 4,54 € -39% 2,78€ 05-juil Gnomes Garden 2,99 € -35% 1,94€ 13-juil Magic Potion Millionaire 11,99 € -35% 7,79€ 16-juil Haiku, the Robot 18,99 € -35% 12,34€ 12-juil Escape Room Bundle 34,99 € -35% 22,74€ 23-juil Formula Retro Racing: World Tour 17,99 € -34% 11,87€ 26-juil Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game 11,19 € -34% 7,38€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER 10,29 € -34% 6,79€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series RUMBLE DRAGON 10,29 € -34% 6,79€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX 6,99 € -34% 4,61€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series GAME BATTLE TYCOON 12,89 € -34% 8,50€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA 8,65 € -34% 5,70€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE 9,49 € -34% 6,26€ 08-juil LOVE 2,60 € -33% 1,74€ 13-juil kuso 4,49 € -33% 3,00€ 13-juil SeaBed 19,99 € -33% 13,39€ 13-juil Neko Navy – Daydream Edition 10,99 € -33% 7,36€ 13-juil Elderand 19,99 € -33% 13,39€ 19-juil Chasm: The Rift 19,99 € -33% 13,39€ 28-juil Chess Royal 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 16-juil The Awakening of Mummies 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 16-juil Death, Soul & Robots 4,59 € -33% 3,07€ 07-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io 4,69 € -31% 3,23€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE 4,49 € -31% 3,09€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado 4,49 € -31% 3,09€ 08-juil Split 8,49 € -30% 5,94€ 06-juil Transiruby 12,49 € -30% 8,74€ 12-juil Super Dungeon Maker 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 29-juil DARQ Ultimate Edition 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 29-juil Remorse: The List 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 29-juil Seven Pirates H 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 13-juil Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 13-juil The Last Worker 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 17-juil Tiny Troopers: Global Ops 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 17-juil Japanese NEKOSAMA Games The Outlaws 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape from The Room with Sturdy Door 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn- 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Retro House 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage- 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil ENOH 10,99 € -30% 7,69€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Moon Dancer 18,99 € -30% 13,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Abandoned Schoolhouse 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Light and Mirror Room 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil CosmoPlayerZ 10,99 € -30% 7,69€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Hospital 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Forbidden Garden 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil The Closed Circle 10,99 € -30% 7,69€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Japanese Escape Games The Prison Underground 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 09-juil Explosive Dinosaurs 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 13-juil Galacticon 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 13-juil The Legend of Gwen 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 13-juil Lambs on the road : The Beginning 2,99 € -30% 2,09€ 13-juil Eternum Ex 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 13-juil Laraan 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 13-juil Donut Dodo 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 13-juil GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 13-juil A Winding Path 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 13-juil Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 13-juil What Comes After 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 13-juil Papertris 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 13-juil Gas Station Simulator 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 23-juil Murtop 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 13-juil OSHIIRO 10,99 € -27% 8,02€ 09-juil Sunrise GP 14,99 € -26% 11,09€ 09-juil Let’s Play! Oink Games 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 13-juil Kraino Origins 11,99 € -25% 8,99€ 06-juil 90 » Soccer 4,99 € -25% 3,74€ 12-juil Tin Hearts 29,99 € -25% 22,49€ 17-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey 7,99 € -25% 5,99€ 08-juil WHY I was Born 9,99 € -22% 7,79€ 09-juil Wylde Flowers 20,99 € -20% 16,79€ 13-juil Minabo – A walk through life 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 13-juil Treehouse Riddle 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 13-juil Chasing Light 18,00 € -20% 14,40€ 20-juil PIANISTA 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 26-juil Volleyball Heaven 17,99 € -20% 14,39€ 19-juil Fortress S 21,99 € -20% 17,59€ 13-juil Draw Rider Remake 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 05-juil Dungeons of Aether 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 13-juil Papetura 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 29-juil Japanese Goblins 2,49 € -20% 1,99€ 11-juil Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 17-juil Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 09-juil Zumba Garden 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 16-juil Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters 11,99 € -20% 9,59€ 13-juil Silver Falls Episode Prelude 6,99 € -20% 5,59€ 13-juil Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM 9,19 € -20% 7,35€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series JETMAN 9,49 € -20% 7,59€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series ANGEL’S BLOOD 10,29 € -20% 8,23€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking R 5,99 € -20% 4,79€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z 9,09 € -20% 7,27€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series MessiahEnd Refrain 4,49 € -20% 3,59€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Steel Sword Story S 8,99 € -20% 7,19€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri 4,19 € -20% 3,35€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS 8,17 € -20% 6,53€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg 5,99 € -20% 4,79€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Loplight 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series CAT AND TOWER 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series LAB 6,39 € -20% 5,11€ 08-juil Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi 9,49 € -20% 7,59€ 08-juil Tricks Magician 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 13-juil Backbeat 24,99 € -16% 20,99€ 05-juil Hexagroove: Tactical DJ 19,99 € -16% 16,79€ 05-juil Pixel Game Maker Series NINJA OTEDAMA R 5,30 € -15% 4,50€ 08-juil KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 18,69 € -15% 15,88€ 08-juil No Place Like Home 24,99 € -15% 21,24€ 10-juil Car Parking Multiplayer 24,99 € -10% 22,49€ 09-juil Crowdy Farm Puzzle 5,99 € -10% 5,39€ 26-juil Ala Mobile 14,99 € -10% 13,49€ 03-juil