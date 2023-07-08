Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
3. Pikmin 1 + 2
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. A Little to the Left
7. Mortal Kombat 11
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Inside
10. Stardew Valley
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Nintendo Switch Sports
13. Super Mario Party
14. Among Us
15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
16. Untitled Goose Game
17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
19. Truck Simulator
20. Hentai Girls Deluxe Edition
21. Just Dance 2023 Edition
22. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
23. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
24. Disney Dreamlight Valley
25. Portal: Companion Collection
26. Unpacking
27. Limbo
28. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
29. Pokemon Violet
30. Everdream Valley
Download-Only Games
1. A Little to the Left
2. Inside
3. Stardew Valley
4. Among Us
5. Truck Simulator
6. Disney Dreamlight Valley
7. Limbo
8. Everdream Valley
9. Ghost Trick
10. Cooking Simulator
11. Rubber Bandits
12. Pico Park
13. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
14. Hollow Knight
15. Green Hell
16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
17. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
18. Thief Simulator
19. The Oregon Trail
20. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
21. Pikmin 2
22. Celeste
23. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
24. Super Meat Boy Forever
25. Ultimate Chicken Horse
26. Subnautica
27. Don’t Starve Together
28. Wylde Flowers
29. Castle Crashers Remastered
30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
