Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

3. Pikmin 1 + 2

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. A Little to the Left

7. Mortal Kombat 11

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Inside

10. Stardew Valley

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Nintendo Switch Sports

13. Super Mario Party

14. Among Us

15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16. Untitled Goose Game

17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

19. Truck Simulator

20. Hentai Girls Deluxe Edition

21. Just Dance 2023 Edition

22. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

23. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

24. Disney Dreamlight Valley

25. Portal: Companion Collection

26. Unpacking

27. Limbo

28. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

29. Pokemon Violet

30. Everdream Valley

Download-Only Games

1. A Little to the Left

2. Inside

3. Stardew Valley

4. Among Us

5. Truck Simulator

6. Disney Dreamlight Valley

7. Limbo

8. Everdream Valley

9. Ghost Trick

10. Cooking Simulator

11. Rubber Bandits

12. Pico Park

13. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

14. Hollow Knight

15. Green Hell

16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

17. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

18. Thief Simulator

19. The Oregon Trail

20. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

21. Pikmin 2

22. Celeste

23. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

24. Super Meat Boy Forever

25. Ultimate Chicken Horse

26. Subnautica

27. Don’t Starve Together

28. Wylde Flowers

29. Castle Crashers Remastered

30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2