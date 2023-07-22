Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Pikmin 4

2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

4. NBA 2K23

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Minecraft

7. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

8. Among Us

9. Stardew Valley

10. Just Dance 2023 Edition

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Oxenfree

15. MLB The Show 23

16. Nintendo Switch Sports

17. Pikmin 1 + 2

18. Gang Beasts

19. Super Mario Party

20. A Little to the Left

21. Overcooked: Special Edition

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Hunting Simulator 2

24. Super Mario Odyssey

25. Pico Park

26. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

27. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

28. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

29. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

30. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Oxenfree

4. A Little to the Left

5. Pico Park

6. Hollow Knight

7. The Oregon Trail

8. Modern Combat

9. Blasphemous

10. Disney Dreamlight Valley

11. Human: Fall FLat

12. Inside

13. Diablo II: Resurrected

14. Truck Simulator

15. Oxenfree II

16. Final Fantasy VII

17. Figment

18. Cooking Simulator

19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

20. PowerWash Simulator

21. Slime Rancher

22. Hungry Shark World

23. Minigolf Adventure

24. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

25. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

26. Uno

27. South Park: The Stick of Truth

28. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

30. Limbo