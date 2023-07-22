Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Pikmin 4
2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
3. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
4. NBA 2K23
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Minecraft
7. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
8. Among Us
9. Stardew Valley
10. Just Dance 2023 Edition
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Oxenfree
15. MLB The Show 23
16. Nintendo Switch Sports
17. Pikmin 1 + 2
18. Gang Beasts
19. Super Mario Party
20. A Little to the Left
21. Overcooked: Special Edition
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Hunting Simulator 2
24. Super Mario Odyssey
25. Pico Park
26. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
27. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
28. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
29. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
30. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Oxenfree
4. A Little to the Left
5. Pico Park
6. Hollow Knight
7. The Oregon Trail
8. Modern Combat
9. Blasphemous
10. Disney Dreamlight Valley
11. Human: Fall FLat
12. Inside
13. Diablo II: Resurrected
14. Truck Simulator
15. Oxenfree II
16. Final Fantasy VII
17. Figment
18. Cooking Simulator
19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
20. PowerWash Simulator
21. Slime Rancher
22. Hungry Shark World
23. Minigolf Adventure
24. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
25. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
26. Uno
27. South Park: The Stick of Truth
28. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
30. Limbo
Laisser un commentaire