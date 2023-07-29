Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Pikmin 4
2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
4. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
5. NBA 2K23
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Minecraft
8. Just Dance 2023 Edition
9. Stardew Valley
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
12. Among Us
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Gang Beasts
15. Overcooked 2
16. Nintendo Switch Sports
17. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
18. Monopoly
19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. Pikmin 1 + 2
22. Overcooked: Special Edition
23. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
24. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
25. Oxenfree
26. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
27. Super Mario Party
28. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
29. Unravel Two
30. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Oxenfree
4. Hollow Knight
5. Pico Park
6. Final Fantasy VII
7. Diablo II: Resurrected
8. Hungry Shark World
9. Human: Fall Flat
10. Figment
11. A Little to the Left
12. Disney Dreamlight Valley
13. Little Nightmares
14. Slime Rancher
15. PowerWash Simulator
16. Blasphemous
17. Uno
18. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
19. South Park: The Stick of Truth
20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
21. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
22. Modern Combat
23. Madshot
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
26. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
27. Final Fantasy IX
28. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
29. Storyteller
30. Star Ocean: First Departure R
Laisser un commentaire