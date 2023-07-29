Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Pikmin 4

2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

4. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

5. NBA 2K23

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Minecraft

8. Just Dance 2023 Edition

9. Stardew Valley

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

12. Among Us

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Gang Beasts

15. Overcooked 2

16. Nintendo Switch Sports

17. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

18. Monopoly

19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. Pikmin 1 + 2

22. Overcooked: Special Edition

23. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

24. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

25. Oxenfree

26. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

27. Super Mario Party

28. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

29. Unravel Two

30. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Oxenfree

4. Hollow Knight

5. Pico Park

6. Final Fantasy VII

7. Diablo II: Resurrected

8. Hungry Shark World

9. Human: Fall Flat

10. Figment

11. A Little to the Left

12. Disney Dreamlight Valley

13. Little Nightmares

14. Slime Rancher

15. PowerWash Simulator

16. Blasphemous

17. Uno

18. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

19. South Park: The Stick of Truth

20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

21. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

22. Modern Combat

23. Madshot

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

26. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

27. Final Fantasy IX

28. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

29. Storyteller

30. Star Ocean: First Departure R