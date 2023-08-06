Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 30 juillet au 5 août 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Pikmin 4
- Among Us
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Inside
- Limbo
- Minecraft
- Gear.Club Unlimited
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC Bundle
- Overcooked! 2
- Mario Party Superstar
- Mario + the Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle
- Storyteller
- Unravel two
- NBA 2K23
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- A Little to the Left
- Astérix & Obélix XXL 2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Worms W.M.D.
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2023 Édition Deluxe
- It takes two
- Beasties
- Instant Sports All-Stars
- Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Among Us
- Inside
- Limbo
- Storyteller
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- A Little to the Left
- Worms W.M.D.
- Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes : Definitive Edition
- Theft Ride
- Brotato
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Suicide Guy
- Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
- Sherlock Purr
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Quizz: Coach Culturel
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle ULTIMATE
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
- Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Dordogne
- Real Driving Simulator
- Minigolf Adventure
- Jurassic World Evolution: Édition Complète
- Townscaper
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
