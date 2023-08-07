En Europe, Nintendo partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console. Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en juillet 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop.

Voici le dernier Top 15 jeux des logiciels du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 juillet :

01./New. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

02./02. – Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./01. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

04./03. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

05./06. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

06./00. – A Little to the Left (Secret Mode) [09.11.2022] {14.99€ / £12.99}

07./07. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

08./05. – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous Europe) [27.6.2023] {39.99€ / £34.99}

09./08. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

10./00. – Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.9.2022] {29.99€ / £24.99}

11./04. – Pikmin 1 + 2 (Nintendo) [21.6.2023] {49.99€ / £39.99}

12./09. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

13./00. – EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) [30.9.2022] {39.99€ / £34.99}

14./12. – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) [11.1.2019] {59.99€ / £49.99}

15./New. – Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo) [30.6.2023] {29.99€ / £24.99}