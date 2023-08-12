Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Pikmin 4
2. Stardew Valley
3. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Mario Party Superstars
6. Minecraft
7. Dragon Ball FighterZ
8. Disney Illusion Island
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Little Nightmares
11. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
12. Untitled Goose Game
13. Among Us
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
16. Little Nightmares II
17. Mortal Kombat 11
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
22. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
23. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
24. Brotato
25. Just Dance 2023 Edition
26. Hollow Knight
27. Stick Fight: The Game
28. Pokemon Violet
29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
30. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Little Nightmares
3. Among Us
4. Brotato
5. Hollow Knight
6. Stick Fight: The Game
7. Inside
8. Old Man’s Journey
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
10. Disney Dreamlight Valley
11. Quake II
12. Venba
13. Limbo
14. Rubber Bandits
15. Raccoon Adventure
16. Kanjozuku Game
17. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
18. Vampire Survivors
19. Storyteller
20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
21. Wizard of Legend
22. Terraria
23. Quake
24. Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
25. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
26. Boomerang Fu
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
28. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
29. Contra Anniversary Collection
30. Resident Evil 6
