Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Pikmin 4

2. Stardew Valley

3. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Mario Party Superstars

6. Minecraft

7. Dragon Ball FighterZ

8. Disney Illusion Island

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Little Nightmares

11. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

12. Untitled Goose Game

13. Among Us

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

16. Little Nightmares II

17. Mortal Kombat 11

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

22. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

23. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

24. Brotato

25. Just Dance 2023 Edition

26. Hollow Knight

27. Stick Fight: The Game

28. Pokemon Violet

29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

30. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Little Nightmares

3. Among Us

4. Brotato

5. Hollow Knight

6. Stick Fight: The Game

7. Inside

8. Old Man’s Journey

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

10. Disney Dreamlight Valley

11. Quake II

12. Venba

13. Limbo

14. Rubber Bandits

15. Raccoon Adventure

16. Kanjozuku Game

17. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

18. Vampire Survivors

19. Storyteller

20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

21. Wizard of Legend

22. Terraria

23. Quake

24. Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

25. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

26. Boomerang Fu

27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

28. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

29. Contra Anniversary Collection

30. Resident Evil 6