Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 6 au 12 août 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Among Us
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Minecraft
- Pikmin 4
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC Bundle
- Mario Party Superstar
- Overcooked! 2
- Limbo
- Inside
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Storyteller
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
- Brotato
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Worms W.M.D.
- A Little to the Left
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Stardew Valley
- Theft Ride
- Pokemon Violet
- NBA 2K23
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Among Us
- Limbo
- Inside
- Storyteller
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Brotato
- Worms W.M.D.
- A Little to the Left
- Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
- Theft Ride
- Quizz: Coach Culturel
- Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving
- Stick Fight: The Game
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Broforce
- MotoGP20
- As Far As The Eye
- Farm Tycoon
- Sherlock Purr
- Vampire Survivors
- Cooking Arena
- Real Driving Simulator
- Subnautica
- King of Seas
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
- Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Raccoon Adventure: Animal City Simulator 3D Farm Super Deluxe
- Banners of Ruin
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
