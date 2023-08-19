Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. Pikmin 4
4. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
5. Vampire Survivors
6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Minecraft
9. Red Dead Redemption
10. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
11. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
12. Dragon Ball FighterZ
13. Among Us
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
16. Just Dance 2023 Edition
17. Quake II
18. Mortal Kombat 11
19. Overcooked: Special Edition
20. Nintendo Switch Sports
21. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
22. Inside
23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
24. Doom Eternal
25. Wizard of Legend
26. Unravel Two
27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
28. Wolfenstein II
29. Pokemon Violet
30. Brotato
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Vampire Survivors
3. Among Us
4. Quake II
5. Inside
6. Wizard of Legend
7. Brotato
8. Hollow Knight
9. Contra Anniversary Collection
10. Quake
11. Subnautica
12. Limbo
13. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
14. Little Nightmares
15. Stick Fight: The Game
16. Broforce
17. Castle Crashers Remastered
18. Storyteller
19. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
20. Boomerang Fu
21. Disney Dreamlight Valley
22. Hungry Shark World
23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
24. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
26. Venba
27. Racoon Adventure
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. Doom
30. Uno
