Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Mario Party Superstars

3. Pikmin 4

4. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

5. Vampire Survivors

6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Minecraft

9. Red Dead Redemption

10. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

11. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

12. Dragon Ball FighterZ

13. Among Us

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

16. Just Dance 2023 Edition

17. Quake II

18. Mortal Kombat 11

19. Overcooked: Special Edition

20. Nintendo Switch Sports

21. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

22. Inside

23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

24. Doom Eternal

25. Wizard of Legend

26. Unravel Two

27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

28. Wolfenstein II

29. Pokemon Violet

30. Brotato

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Vampire Survivors

3. Among Us

4. Quake II

5. Inside

6. Wizard of Legend

7. Brotato

8. Hollow Knight

9. Contra Anniversary Collection

10. Quake

11. Subnautica

12. Limbo

13. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

14. Little Nightmares

15. Stick Fight: The Game

16. Broforce

17. Castle Crashers Remastered

18. Storyteller

19. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

20. Boomerang Fu

21. Disney Dreamlight Valley

22. Hungry Shark World

23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

24. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

26. Venba

27. Racoon Adventure

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. Doom

30. Uno