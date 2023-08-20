Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 13 au 19 août 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Red Dead Redemption
- Storyteller
- Mario Party Superstar
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Vampire Survivors
- Minecraft
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Among Us
- Pikmin 4
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC Bundle
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Sonic Forces Édition bonus numérique
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Subnautica
- LEGO Worlds
- Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
- Broforce
- WRC 10 Deluxe Edition
- Brotato
- Overcooked! 2
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- A Little to the Left
- Farm Tycoon
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Storyteller
- Vampire Survivors
- Among Us
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Subnautica
- Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
- Broforce
- Brotato
- A Little to the Left
- Farm Tycoon
- MotoGP20
- Torchlight III
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving
- Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary
- Cooking Arena
- Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Worms W.M.D.
- As Far As The Eye
- Quizz: Coach Culturel
- Quake II
- Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Torchlight II
- Heave Ho
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
