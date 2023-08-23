Après la mise à jour de la Nintendo Switch d’hier, c’est au tour du jeu The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom d’avoir une mise à jour aujourd’hui.

La version 1.2.1 résout un problème de carte et un problème lié au « coffre au trésor attaché aux constructions de flux ». Cette mise à jour corrigera également un problème où un certain événement ne se déclenche pas. Et comme d’habitude, « plusieurs autres problèmes » ont été résolus pour améliorer l’expérience globale.

Le patchnote en anglais:

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker intensely when large amounts of stamps were placed on the Map.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from obtaining the contents of treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs when the treasure chests vanished as a result of the Flux Construct’s attacks. If the treasure chest vanished, reloading the save data will either restore the treasure chest or cause the chest’s contents to automatically appear in your Pouch.

If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all of the Bubbul Gems, downloading this update data will fix it so that the event triggers.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.