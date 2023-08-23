Après la mise à jour de la Nintendo Switch d’hier, c’est au tour du jeu The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom d’avoir une mise à jour aujourd’hui.
La version 1.2.1 résout un problème de carte et un problème lié au « coffre au trésor attaché aux constructions de flux ». Cette mise à jour corrigera également un problème où un certain événement ne se déclenche pas. Et comme d’habitude, « plusieurs autres problèmes » ont été résolus pour améliorer l’expérience globale.
Le patchnote en anglais:
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker intensely when large amounts of stamps were placed on the Map.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from obtaining the contents of treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs when the treasure chests vanished as a result of the Flux Construct’s attacks.
- If the treasure chest vanished, reloading the save data will either restore the treasure chest or cause the chest’s contents to automatically appear in your Pouch.
- If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all of the Bubbul Gems, downloading this update data will fix it so that the event triggers.
- Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
