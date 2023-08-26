Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Vampire Survivors
2. Red Dead Redemption
3. Stardew Valley
4. Mario Party Superstars
5. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
7. Pikmin 4
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
10. Minecraft
11. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
12. Among Us
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Just Dance 2023 Edition
15. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
16. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
17. Overcooked: Special Edition
18. Portal: Companion Collection
19. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
20. Subnautica
21. Nintendo Switch Sports
22. Unravel Two
23. Quake II
24. Monopoly
25. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
26. Wizard of Legend
27. Inside
28. Pokemon Violet
29. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
30. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Download-Only Games
1. Vampire Survivors
2. Stardew Valley
3. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
4. Among Us
5. Subnautica
6. Quake II
7. Wizard of Legend
8. Inside
9. Blasphemous II
10. Storyteller
11. Contra Anniversary Collection
12. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
13. Hollow Knight
14. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
15. Brotato
16. Limbo
17. Hungry Shark World
18. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
19. Castle Crashers Remastered
20. Boomerang Fu
21. Disney Dreamlight Valley
22. Truck Simulator
23. Broforce
24. Subnautica: Below Zero
25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
26. Prison Life Simulator Jail
27. Quake
28. Amnesia: Collection
29. South Park: The Stick of Truth
30. Don’t Starve Together
Laisser un commentaire