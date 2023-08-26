Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Vampire Survivors

2. Red Dead Redemption

3. Stardew Valley

4. Mario Party Superstars

5. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

7. Pikmin 4

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

10. Minecraft

11. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

12. Among Us

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Just Dance 2023 Edition

15. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

16. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

17. Overcooked: Special Edition

18. Portal: Companion Collection

19. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

20. Subnautica

21. Nintendo Switch Sports

22. Unravel Two

23. Quake II

24. Monopoly

25. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

26. Wizard of Legend

27. Inside

28. Pokemon Violet

29. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

30. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Download-Only Games

1. Vampire Survivors

2. Stardew Valley

3. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

4. Among Us

5. Subnautica

6. Quake II

7. Wizard of Legend

8. Inside

9. Blasphemous II

10. Storyteller

11. Contra Anniversary Collection

12. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

13. Hollow Knight

14. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

15. Brotato

16. Limbo

17. Hungry Shark World

18. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

19. Castle Crashers Remastered

20. Boomerang Fu

21. Disney Dreamlight Valley

22. Truck Simulator

23. Broforce

24. Subnautica: Below Zero

25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

26. Prison Life Simulator Jail

27. Quake

28. Amnesia: Collection

29. South Park: The Stick of Truth

30. Don’t Starve Together