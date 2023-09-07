Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Anonymous;Code
Fae Farm
NBA 2K24
Rune Factory 3 Special
The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run
Alchemy Garden
Aquapark io
Bakeborough
Big Farm Story
Chants of Sennaar
Escape from Terror City
Farming Tractor Simulator 2023
Hansel and Gretel: Interactive Book
Hole io
Into the Sky
Kovox Pitch
No Son of Mine
Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout
Paper io 2
Pinochhio: Interactive Book
Ralph and the Blue Ball
Redeemer’s Run
RPG Bundle
Seduce Me: The Complete Story
Shephard’s Crossing
Strike Force 3
The Dargoness: Command of the Flame
The Making of Karateka
The Thief Simulator 2023
Truck Simulator 2023 – Drive Europe
True Virus
Nintendo Switch Online :
- [SNES] Kirby’s Star Stacker
- [NES] Joy Mech Fight
- [NES] Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!
- [GBC] Quest for Camelot
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Dragon Quest Monsters : Le Prince des Ombres
Démo de la semaine :
- My Little Universe (Saygames) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Super Adventure Hand (Devm Games) [Europe]
- Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run (GaGa Games Studio) [USA]
- Colorful Boi (Webnetic) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Before the Night (CFK) [Europe / Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Cube Farmer
|30,00 €
|-97%
|1,00€
|22-sept
|SHAPE NEON CHAOS
|30,00 €
|-97%
|1,00€
|22-sept
|Dex
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|The Hong Kong Massacre
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Sherlock Purr
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Theft Ride Legacy
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Blazing Beaks
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|What Lies in the Multiverse
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|World Of Solitaire
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|World of Machines – Tanks War Operation
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|20-sept
|Notes + Stickers
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Ultreïa
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Race Boat Simulator – 3D Stunt Racing Driving Ship in Ocean
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Gamedec – Definitive Edition
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|07-oct
|Little Racer
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Tools Up!
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Golf Club Wasteland
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Mortal Shell: Complete Edition
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|13-sept
|Jet Kave Adventure
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|06-oct
|Ultimate Racing 2D
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Moto Racer Simulator GT Games
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Baby Phone 3 in 1 for Kids, Puzzle, Animal, Funny, Parent, Coloring
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-sept
|Street Power Soccer
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|29-sept
|Tennis World Tour
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|29-sept
|Truck Racing Championship
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|29-sept
|OVERPASS
|54,99 €
|-90%
|5,49€
|29-sept
|V-Rally 4
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|29-sept
|AO Tennis 2
|54,99 €
|-90%
|5,49€
|29-sept
|Hunting Simulator 2
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|29-sept
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|44,99 €
|-90%
|4,49€
|29-sept
|Santa Claus Goblins Attack
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|sCATch: The Painter Cat
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|STRIKER MODES
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Dobo’s Heroes
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Train Station Simulator
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Stellar Interface
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|10-sept
|Mad Road – Apocalyptic Shooter Survival Killer
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-sept
|Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Ghost: Elisa Cameron
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Tankorama
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Zotrix Starglider
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kingdom Tales 2
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Ki11er Clutter
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|1912: Titanic Mystery
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Where Angels Cry
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kingdom Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|I Love Finding Pups! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Clutter 1000
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Family Vacation: California
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Myths of Orion: Light from the North
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Caveman Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Family Vacation 2: Road Trip
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|The Man With The Ivory Cane
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Fate Of The Pharaoh
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Rolling Car
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Classic Pool
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|NoEvidence – Scary Horror Quest Survival Story
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Suicide Guy
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Sky Mercenaries Redux
|13,99 €
|-87%
|1,81€
|17-sept
|Burn! SuperTrucks
|7,99 €
|-86%
|1,11€
|03-oct
|Corridor Z
|7,99 €
|-85%
|1,19€
|21-sept
|Live by the Sword: Tactics
|14,79 €
|-85%
|2,21€
|21-sept
|Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|07-oct
|Aspire: Ina’s Tale
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Tiny Dragon Story
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|80’s OVERDRIVE
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|10-sept
|The Room Two
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|22-sept
|The Room
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|22-sept
|Lumberhill
|12,49 €
|-84%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Badland: Game of the Year Edition
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Mechstermination Force
|11,99 €
|-83%
|2,03€
|21-sept
|#NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream
|6,19 €
|-82%
|1,11€
|03-oct
|#pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-82%
|1,07€
|03-oct
|Spheroids
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|25-sept
|Legendary Eleven
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-sept
|Tachyon Project
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-sept
|Fastest on the Buzzer
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-oct
|Criminal Expert
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-oct
|XPOSED SWITCHED
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Chef
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Calculator
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Sniper
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Drums
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Boxer
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Hunt
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Guitar
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Fight
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Teddy Gangs
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Dogfight
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Checkers
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|Monkey Business
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|04-oct
|Road To Guangdong
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|27-sept
|Handpan
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-oct
|X-Force Under Attack
|10,00 €
|-80%
|2,00€
|27-sept
|Swords & Bones 2
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|League of Enthusiastic Losers
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Rift Racoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Grizzland
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Potion Party
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-sept
|Forest Guardian
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|20-sept
|Into A Dream
|11,59 €
|-80%
|2,31€
|20-sept
|VENGEFUL HEART
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-sept
|Guardian of Lore
|13,99 €
|-80%
|2,79€
|20-sept
|Puyo Puyo Champions
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|10-sept
|OctaFight
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Cyber Pool
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Minigolf Adventure
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Binaries
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|01-oct
|My Coloring Book 2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Flowlines VS
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Power Racing Bundle
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|01-oct
|Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|01-oct
|Speed Truck Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|The World Next Door
|8,19 €
|-80%
|1,63€
|10-sept
|RiMS Racing
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|29-sept
|Monster Truck Championship
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|29-sept
|This Strange Realm Of Mine
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|dans 6 heures.
|Suicide Guy Collection
|10,99 €
|-80%
|2,19€
|30-sept
|The First Tree
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Football Cup 2022
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Crypto Mining Simulator – Ultimate Trading Strategy Tycoon Craft & Idle Game 3D
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Street Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Food Truck Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Diabolic
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Nine Parchments
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-sept
|Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-sept
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|21-sept
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|21-sept
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|21-sept
|Timberman: The Big Adventure
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|04-oct
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|34,99 €
|-75%
|8,74€
|21-sept
|Space Cows
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Smashy Road: Wanted 2
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|OkunoKA
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|17-sept
|INSTANT TENNIS
|9,90 €
|-75%
|2,47€
|17-sept
|Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|27-sept
|Here Be Dragons
|15,99 €
|-75%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Puyo Puyo Tetris
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-sept
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|17-sept
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|03-oct
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|03-oct
|Panmorphia
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|03-oct
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|03-oct
|Modern Combat Blackout
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|22-sept
|JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Gum+
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|Run the Fan
|3,79 €
|-74%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Monster destroyer
|7,13 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|27-sept
|Northgard
|34,99 €
|-72%
|9,79€
|17-sept
|Neverout
|7,49 €
|-70%
|2,24€
|20-sept
|Super Star Blast
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Spencer
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-sept
|Radon Break
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-sept
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Pyramid Quest
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-sept
|Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-sept
|Omega Labyrinth Life
|59,99 €
|-70%
|17,99€
|27-sept
|The Golf
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-sept
|Crazy Oce
|4,89 €
|-70%
|1,46€
|21-sept
|DreamGallery
|5,49 €
|-70%
|1,64€
|21-sept
|Summer Sweetheart
|16,79 €
|-70%
|5,03€
|21-sept
|Path: Through the Forest
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-sept
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|16,99 €
|-70%
|5,09€
|27-sept
|The Company Man
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|03-oct
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|05-oct
|Breakneck City
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-sept
|Neon Drive
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|dans 6 heures.
|Super Soccer Blast
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|02-oct
|Super Volley Blast
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|02-oct
|Super Tennis Blast
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|02-oct
|Never Again
|11,59 €
|-70%
|3,47€
|19-sept
|The Choice of Life: Middle Ages
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|19-sept
|Lofi Ping Pong
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|19-sept
|the StoryTale
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|19-sept
|Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
|6,89 €
|-70%
|2,06€
|19-sept
|CyberHive
|8,19 €
|-70%
|2,45€
|19-sept
|Bonkies
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|17-sept
|Puzzle Vacations: Ireland
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|30-sept
|Montgomery Fox And The Revenge Of Victor Draven
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-sept
|Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-sept
|Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Missing Ballerinas
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-sept
|Match Ventures
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|30-sept
|Chronicles Of Albian: The Magic Convention
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|30-sept
|Finding America: The Heartland – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-sept
|First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|30-sept
|Clutter 12: It’s About Time – Collector’s Edition
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-sept
|Barn Finders
|18,99 €
|-69%
|5,98€
|01-oct
|Sticks Collection
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Mini Gardens
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Lotus Bloom
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Pool Puzzles
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Stickman: Far East Battle
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Island Maze
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Debtor
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|10 Second Run RETURNS
|4,00 €
|-65%
|1,40€
|07-oct
|The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love
|11,99 €
|-65%
|4,19€
|27-sept
|Habroxia 2
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|21-sept
|Super Perils of Baking
|9,50 €
|-65%
|3,32€
|21-sept
|FAR: Changing Tides
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|13-sept
|Drunken Fist 2 : Zombie Hangover
|7,99 €
|-65%
|2,79€
|21-sept
|The Bunker
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|10-sept
|Time Carnage
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|10-sept
|Wild & Horror Pinball
|14,99 €
|-63%
|5,54€
|01-oct
|Wild & Adventure Pinball
|14,99 €
|-63%
|5,54€
|01-oct
|Shark Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|01-oct
|Safari Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|01-oct
|Ember
|12,99 €
|-62%
|4,99€
|11-sept
|ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-sept
|THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-sept
|MONOBOT
|10,99 €
|-60%
|4,39€
|21-sept
|Rise: Race The Future
|17,99 €
|-60%
|7,19€
|27-sept
|Venus: Improbable Dream
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|21-sept
|Slap the Rocks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|GUNKID 99
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|20-sept
|GUNGUNGUN
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-sept
|Merrily Perilly
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-sept
|Big Dipper
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-sept
|KARGAST
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|20-sept
|Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|12-sept
|Fates of Ort
|12,49 €
|-60%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|04-oct
|Pocket Soccer
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Miners Races
|2,59 €
|-60%
|1,03€
|04-oct
|Garden Story
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-sept
|WRC Generations
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|29-sept
|Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|29-sept
|Cinders
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|17-sept
|BUTCHER
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-sept
|My Memory of Us
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|17-sept
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-sept
|Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|17-sept
|MouseCraft
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-sept
|SUPERHOT
|22,99 €
|-60%
|9,19€
|27-sept
|Treachery in Beatdown City
|16,49 €
|-60%
|6,59€
|15-sept
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-sept
|Onion Assault
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|21-sept
|Gunman Clive HD Collection
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Super Punch Patrol
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Rogue Bit
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|Son of a Witch
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|01-oct
|Girabox
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Flame Keeper
|11,99 €
|-58%
|4,99€
|07-oct
|Magicians’ Chase : Missing Curry Recipe
|7,49 €
|-55%
|3,37€
|16-sept
|Hell’s High Harmonizers
|9,99 €
|-55%
|4,49€
|16-sept
|Greedroid
|12,00 €
|-55%
|5,40€
|16-sept
|Boreal Blade
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Vesper: Zero Light Edition
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-sept
|Santa´s Monster Shootout
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Perry Pig Jump
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Swamp Defense 2
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Marble Power Blast
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Bubble Shooter DX
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Balance Blox
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-sept
|THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|27-sept
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-sept
|Abyss of the Sacrifice
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|27-sept
|My Secret Pets!
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-sept
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|27-sept
|Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|27-sept
|SongPop Party
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-sept
|My Butler
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-sept
|The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat-
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-sept
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-sept
|Maggie the Magnet
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Kid Ball Adventure
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|14-sept
|Revenant Saga
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-sept
|Hot Springs Story
|12,00 €
|-50%
|6,00€
|03-oct
|Yōdanji
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-sept
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-sept
|Dragon Sinker
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-sept
|Beastie Bay DX
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|03-oct
|Grand Prix Story
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|03-oct
|Archlion Saga
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-sept
|Everdark Tower
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-sept
|Home Run High
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|03-oct
|Asdivine Menace
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-sept
|Chronus Arc
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-sept
|Monster Viator
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-sept
|Alphadia Genesis 2
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-sept
|Fernz Gate
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-sept
|Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|27-sept
|Revenant Dogma
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-sept
|Steam Tactics
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|I, AI
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|Dungeons & Bombs
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|My Aunt is a Witch
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|Mask of Mists
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-sept
|Need a packet?
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|26-sept
|Norman’s Great Illusion
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|Aircraft Evolution
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|Alveole
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|In rays of the Light
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-sept
|Homebody
|19,50 €
|-50%
|9,75€
|18-sept
|Football Kicks
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Battle Bundle: Stickman: Far East Battle and Battle of Archers
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|04-oct
|Astro Rangers
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Neon Hell
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Simple Dominoes
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Battle of Archers
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-oct
|Plumber Hero
|2,29 €
|-50%
|1,14€
|04-oct
|Quarantine Circular
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Subsurface Circular
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Time Of War, Arkano’90
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-oct
|Cricket 22
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|29-sept
|Floppy Knights
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|10-sept
|Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|29-sept
|Winds Of Change
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|17-sept
|Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|17-sept
|Fantasy Blacksmith
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Moonrise Fall
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|One Gun Guy
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|18-sept
|Ampersat
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Promesa
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Cuccchi
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|dans 30 heures.
|A Sketchbook About Her Sun
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Will Die Alone
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Western 1849 Reloaded
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|30-sept
|1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|30-sept
|The Adventures of Elena Temple
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|18-sept
|Mission 1985
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-sept
|S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 6 heures.
|Package Inc
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-sept
|Bitmaster
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Dull Grey
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Escape from Life Inc
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-sept
|Isolomus
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Pnevmo-Capsula
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Mind Maze
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Arkan: The dog adventurer
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Tip Top: Don’t fall!
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-sept
|GraviFire
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|Escape From Tethys
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-sept
|7th Sector
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-sept
|Indigo 7 Quest for love
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|21-sept
|BlackJack Waifu Tour
|4,50 €
|-50%
|2,25€
|21-sept
|Gerda: A Flame in Winter
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|dans 6 heures.
|Shopping Mall Parking Lot
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Extreme Car Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Camper Van Simulator
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|28-sept
|4×4 Offroad Driver
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|28-sept
|Quarry Truck Simulator
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Drift & Drive
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|28-sept
|Cargo Crew Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Car Driving School Simulator
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|28-sept
|Zotrix: Solar Division
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Creepy Balls
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|30-sept
|RPGolf Legends
|29,99 €
|-45%
|16,49€
|27-sept
|Sqroma
|8,99 €
|-44%
|4,99€
|11-sept
|Maitetsu:Pure Station
|34,99 €
|-40%
|20,99€
|27-sept
|Great Conqueror: Rome
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|27-sept
|Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|27-sept
|Runestone Keeper
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|27-sept
|The friends of Ringo Ishikawa
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|27-sept
|Arrest of a stone Buddha
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|27-sept
|Nightshade/百花百狼
|47,99 €
|-40%
|28,79€
|27-sept
|HYPER METEOR
|8,99 €
|-40%
|5,39€
|14-sept
|WE ARE DOOMED
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|14-sept
|Pocket Academy 3
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|03-oct
|Moero Crystal H
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|21-sept
|World Cruise Story
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|03-oct
|Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-sept
|The Lost and The Wicked
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|20-sept
|Vision Soft Reset
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|20-sept
|A Tale For Anna
|10,99 €
|-40%
|6,59€
|20-sept
|TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|29-sept
|Project Warlock
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|17-sept
|Darkwood
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|17-sept
|Among Us
|4,29 €
|-40%
|2,57€
|27-sept
|Shadow Gangs
|23,99 €
|-40%
|14,39€
|30-sept
|SnowRunner
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|10-sept
|Octo Curse
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|30-sept
|I Love Finding Birds Collector’s Edition
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|30-sept
|Silver Nornir
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|27-sept
|Alphadia Neo
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|27-sept
|Dragon Prana
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|27-sept
|Ghost Sync
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|27-sept
|Void Scrappers
|3,99 €
|-35%
|2,59€
|24-sept
|I Saw Black Clouds
|12,99 €
|-35%
|8,44€
|10-sept
|Merchant of the Skies
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|23-sept
|Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story
|6,99 €
|-34%
|4,61€
|23-sept
|Luna’s Fishing Garden
|7,99 €
|-34%
|5,27€
|23-sept
|Chess Pills
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|27-sept
|Metaverse Keeper
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|27-sept
|Crafting Block World: Magic Dungeons Adventure
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|17-sept
|SAMURAI MAIDEN
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|27-sept
|Avia corporation
|14,80 €
|-30%
|10,36€
|27-sept
|Robolt
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|21-sept
|Seven Pirates H
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|21-sept
|Feeble Light
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|21-sept
|Timber Tennis: Versus
|1,99 €
|-30%
|1,39€
|17-sept
|Ten Dates
|15,99 €
|-30%
|11,19€
|10-sept
|Chess Gambit
|6,99 €
|-29%
|4,99€
|30-sept
|Raging Bytes
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|27-sept
|Sonic Origins Plus
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|10-sept
|Mahjong Woods
|6,99 €
|-25%
|5,24€
|30-sept
|Adventure Escape Room Bundle
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|21-sept
|Watch
|5,49 €
|-20%
|4,39€
|21-sept
|The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|dans 6 heures.
|Chaos Galaxy
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|21-sept
|Decarnation
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|11-sept
|Strike Team Gladius
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|17-sept
|Gastro Force
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|21-sept
|Terra Flame
|19,50 €
|-20%
|15,60€
|21-sept
|Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator
|15,99 €
|-19%
|12,95€
|01-oct
|Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories
|39,99 €
|-10%
|35,99€
|13-sept
|Winter Games 2023
|39,99 €
|-10%
|35,99€
|13-sept
|Horse Club Adventures
|39,99 €
|-10%
|35,99€
|13-sept
|BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race
|9,99 €
|-10%
|8,99€
|13-sept
|Eldrador Creatures
|19,99 €
|-10%
|17,99€
|13-sept
|bayala – the game
|24,99 €
|-10%
|22,49€
|13-sept
|HORSE CLUB Adventures: Lakeside Collection
|59,99 €
|-10%
|53,99€
|13-sept
|HORSE CLUB Adventures: Complete Collection
|69,99 €
|-10%
|62,99€
|13-sept
|Railway Empire 2
|49,99 €
|-10%
|44,99€
|04-oct
