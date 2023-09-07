Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Anonymous;Code

Fae Farm

NBA 2K24

Rune Factory 3 Special

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run

Alchemy Garden

Aquapark io

Bakeborough

Big Farm Story

Chants of Sennaar

Escape from Terror City

Farming Tractor Simulator 2023

Hansel and Gretel: Interactive Book

Hole io

Into the Sky

Kovox Pitch

No Son of Mine

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout

Paper io 2

Pinochhio: Interactive Book

Ralph and the Blue Ball

Redeemer’s Run

RPG Bundle

Seduce Me: The Complete Story

Shephard’s Crossing

Strike Force 3

The Dargoness: Command of the Flame

The Making of Karateka

The Thief Simulator 2023

Truck Simulator 2023 – Drive Europe

True Virus

Nintendo Switch Online :

[SNES] Kirby’s Star Stacker

[NES] Joy Mech Fight

[NES] Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!



[GBC] Quest for Camelot

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Dragon Quest Monsters : Le Prince des Ombres

Démo de la semaine :

My Little Universe (Saygames) [Europe / USA / Japon]

Super Adventure Hand (Devm Games) [Europe]

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run (GaGa Games Studio) [USA]

Colorful Boi (Webnetic) [Europe / USA / Japon]

Before the Night (CFK) [Europe / Japon]

Les DLC de la semaine :

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Cube Farmer 30,00 € -97% 1,00€ 22-sept SHAPE NEON CHAOS 30,00 € -97% 1,00€ 22-sept Dex 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 07-oct The Hong Kong Massacre 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 07-oct BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 07-oct Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 26-sept Sherlock Purr 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 01-oct Theft Ride Legacy 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 01-oct Blazing Beaks 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 07-oct What Lies in the Multiverse 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 07-oct World Of Solitaire 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 07-oct Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 25-sept World of Machines – Tanks War Operation 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 20-sept Notes + Stickers 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 07-oct Ultreïa 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 04-oct Race Boat Simulator – 3D Stunt Racing Driving Ship in Ocean 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 21-sept Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 21-sept Gamedec – Definitive Edition 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 07-oct Little Racer 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 07-oct Tools Up! 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 07-oct Golf Club Wasteland 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 07-oct Red Wings: Aces of the Sky 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 07-oct Mortal Shell: Complete Edition 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 13-sept Jet Kave Adventure 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 06-oct Ultimate Racing 2D 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 05-oct Moto Racer Simulator GT Games 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 17-sept Baby Phone 3 in 1 for Kids, Puzzle, Animal, Funny, Parent, Coloring 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 24-sept Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 01-oct Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 16-sept Street Power Soccer 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 29-sept Tennis World Tour 49,99 € -90% 4,99€ 29-sept Truck Racing Championship 49,99 € -90% 4,99€ 29-sept OVERPASS 54,99 € -90% 5,49€ 29-sept V-Rally 4 49,99 € -90% 4,99€ 29-sept AO Tennis 2 54,99 € -90% 5,49€ 29-sept Hunting Simulator 2 49,99 € -90% 4,99€ 29-sept Farmer’s Dynasty 44,99 € -90% 4,49€ 29-sept Santa Claus Goblins Attack 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-sept sCATch: The Painter Cat 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-sept STRIKER MODES 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-sept Dobo’s Heroes 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-sept Train Station Simulator 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 30-sept Stellar Interface 12,99 € -90% 1,29€ 10-sept Mad Road – Apocalyptic Shooter Survival Killer 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 14-sept Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Ghost: Elisa Cameron 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Tankorama 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Zotrix Starglider 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Kingdom Tales 2 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Ki11er Clutter 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept 1912: Titanic Mystery 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Where Angels Cry 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Kingdom Tales 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept I Love Finding Pups! – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Clutter 1000 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Family Vacation: California 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Myths of Orion: Light from the North 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Caveman Tales 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Family Vacation 2: Road Trip 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept The Man With The Ivory Cane 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Fate Of The Pharaoh 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 30-sept Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 07-oct Rolling Car 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 07-oct Torn Tales: Rebound Edition 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 17-sept Classic Pool 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 04-oct NoEvidence – Scary Horror Quest Survival Story 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 22-sept Suicide Guy 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 01-oct ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 07-oct Sky Mercenaries Redux 13,99 € -87% 1,81€ 17-sept Burn! SuperTrucks 7,99 € -86% 1,11€ 03-oct Corridor Z 7,99 € -85% 1,19€ 21-sept Live by the Sword: Tactics 14,79 € -85% 2,21€ 21-sept Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 07-oct Aspire: Ina’s Tale 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 07-oct Tiny Dragon Story 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 07-oct 80’s OVERDRIVE 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 10-sept The Room Two 8,99 € -85% 1,34€ 22-sept The Room 8,99 € -85% 1,34€ 22-sept Lumberhill 12,49 € -84% 1,99€ 07-oct Badland: Game of the Year Edition 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 07-oct Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 01-oct Mechstermination Force 11,99 € -83% 2,03€ 21-sept #NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream 6,19 € -82% 1,11€ 03-oct #pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream 5,99 € -82% 1,07€ 03-oct Spheroids 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 25-sept Legendary Eleven 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 25-sept Tachyon Project 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 25-sept Fastest on the Buzzer 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 04-oct Criminal Expert 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 04-oct XPOSED SWITCHED 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-sept Chef 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Calculator 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Sniper 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Drums 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Boxer 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Hunt 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Guitar 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Fight 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Teddy Gangs 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Dogfight 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Checkers 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct Monkey Business 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 04-oct Road To Guangdong 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 27-sept Handpan 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 04-oct X-Force Under Attack 10,00 € -80% 2,00€ 27-sept Swords & Bones 2 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 07-oct League of Enthusiastic Losers 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 07-oct Rift Racoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 21-sept Skatemasta Tcheco 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 21-sept Grizzland 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 21-sept Potion Party 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 20-sept Forest Guardian 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 20-sept Into A Dream 11,59 € -80% 2,31€ 20-sept VENGEFUL HEART 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 20-sept Guardian of Lore 13,99 € -80% 2,79€ 20-sept Puyo Puyo Champions 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 10-sept OctaFight 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 17-sept Cyber Pool 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-oct Minigolf Adventure 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-oct Binaries 11,99 € -80% 2,39€ 01-oct My Coloring Book 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 01-oct Flowlines VS 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 01-oct Power Racing Bundle 16,99 € -80% 3,39€ 01-oct Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 01-oct Speed Truck Racing 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 01-oct The World Next Door 8,19 € -80% 1,63€ 10-sept RiMS Racing 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 29-sept Monster Truck Championship 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 29-sept This Strange Realm Of Mine 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ dans 6 heures. Suicide Guy Collection 10,99 € -80% 2,19€ 30-sept The First Tree 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-sept Max: The Curse of Brotherhood 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 01-oct Football Cup 2022 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 01-oct Crypto Mining Simulator – Ultimate Trading Strategy Tycoon Craft & Idle Game 3D 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 21-sept Street Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 21-sept Food Truck Tycoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 01-oct Diabolic 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 01-oct Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-sept I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-sept First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-sept Nine Parchments 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 21-sept Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 21-sept Trine Enchanted Edition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 21-sept Trine: Ultimate Collection 49,99 € -75% 12,49€ 21-sept Trine 2: Complete Story 16,99 € -75% 4,24€ 21-sept Timberman: The Big Adventure 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 04-oct Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 34,99 € -75% 8,74€ 21-sept Space Cows 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 07-oct Smashy Road: Wanted 2 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 07-oct OkunoKA 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 07-oct INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 17-sept INSTANT TENNIS 9,90 € -75% 2,47€ 17-sept Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 27-sept Here Be Dragons 15,99 € -75% 3,99€ 05-oct Puyo Puyo Tetris 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 10-sept Evoland Legendary Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 17-sept Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality 4,49 € -75% 1,12€ 03-oct Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 03-oct Panmorphia 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 03-oct Panmorphia: Enchanted 4,49 € -75% 1,12€ 03-oct Modern Combat Blackout 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 22-sept JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 22-sept Gum+ 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 01-oct Run the Fan 3,79 € -74% 0,99€ 17-sept Monster destroyer 7,13 € -72% 1,99€ 27-sept Northgard 34,99 € -72% 9,79€ 17-sept Neverout 7,49 € -70% 2,24€ 20-sept Super Star Blast 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 17-sept Spencer 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 17-sept Radon Break 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 17-sept M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 17-sept Pyramid Quest 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 17-sept Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 21-sept Omega Labyrinth Life 59,99 € -70% 17,99€ 27-sept The Golf 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 27-sept Crazy Oce 4,89 € -70% 1,46€ 21-sept DreamGallery 5,49 € -70% 1,64€ 21-sept Summer Sweetheart 16,79 € -70% 5,03€ 21-sept Path: Through the Forest 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 21-sept Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition 16,99 € -70% 5,09€ 27-sept The Company Man 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 03-oct Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 05-oct Breakneck City 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 21-sept Neon Drive 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ dans 6 heures. Super Soccer Blast 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 02-oct Super Volley Blast 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 02-oct Super Tennis Blast 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 02-oct Never Again 11,59 € -70% 3,47€ 19-sept The Choice of Life: Middle Ages 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 19-sept Lofi Ping Pong 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 19-sept the StoryTale 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 19-sept Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 6,89 € -70% 2,06€ 19-sept CyberHive 8,19 € -70% 2,45€ 19-sept Bonkies 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 17-sept Puzzle Vacations: Ireland 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 30-sept Montgomery Fox And The Revenge Of Victor Draven 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 30-sept Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 30-sept Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Missing Ballerinas 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 30-sept Match Ventures 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 30-sept Chronicles Of Albian: The Magic Convention 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 30-sept Finding America: The Heartland – Collector’s Edition 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 30-sept First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 30-sept Clutter 12: It’s About Time – Collector’s Edition 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 30-sept Barn Finders 18,99 € -69% 5,98€ 01-oct Sticks Collection 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 17-sept Mini Gardens 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 17-sept Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 17-sept Lotus Bloom 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 17-sept Pool Puzzles 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-oct Stickman: Far East Battle 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-oct Island Maze 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 01-oct Debtor 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 01-oct 10 Second Run RETURNS 4,00 € -65% 1,40€ 07-oct The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love 11,99 € -65% 4,19€ 27-sept Habroxia 2 9,99 € -65% 3,49€ 21-sept Super Perils of Baking 9,50 € -65% 3,32€ 21-sept FAR: Changing Tides 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 13-sept Drunken Fist 2 : Zombie Hangover 7,99 € -65% 2,79€ 21-sept The Bunker 12,99 € -65% 4,54€ 10-sept Time Carnage 12,99 € -65% 4,54€ 10-sept Wild & Horror Pinball 14,99 € -63% 5,54€ 01-oct Wild & Adventure Pinball 14,99 € -63% 5,54€ 01-oct Shark Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 01-oct Safari Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 01-oct Ember 12,99 € -62% 4,99€ 11-sept ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-sept THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 27-sept MONOBOT 10,99 € -60% 4,39€ 21-sept Rise: Race The Future 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 27-sept Venus: Improbable Dream 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 21-sept Slap the Rocks 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 21-sept GUNKID 99 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 20-sept GUNGUNGUN 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 20-sept Merrily Perilly 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 20-sept Big Dipper 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 20-sept KARGAST 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 20-sept Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 12-sept Fates of Ort 12,49 € -60% 4,99€ 24-sept Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 04-oct Pocket Soccer 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 04-oct Miners Races 2,59 € -60% 1,03€ 04-oct Garden Story 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-sept WRC Generations 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 29-sept Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 29-sept Cinders 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 17-sept BUTCHER 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 17-sept My Memory of Us 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 17-sept Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 17-sept Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 17-sept MouseCraft 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 17-sept SUPERHOT 22,99 € -60% 9,19€ 27-sept Treachery in Beatdown City 16,49 € -60% 6,59€ 15-sept Clone Drone in the Danger Zone 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 21-sept Onion Assault 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 21-sept Gunman Clive HD Collection 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 21-sept Super Punch Patrol 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 21-sept Rogue Bit 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 01-oct Son of a Witch 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 01-oct Girabox 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 01-oct Flame Keeper 11,99 € -58% 4,99€ 07-oct Magicians’ Chase : Missing Curry Recipe 7,49 € -55% 3,37€ 16-sept Hell’s High Harmonizers 9,99 € -55% 4,49€ 16-sept Greedroid 12,00 € -55% 5,40€ 16-sept Boreal Blade 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 21-sept Vesper: Zero Light Edition 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 21-sept Santa´s Monster Shootout 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 17-sept Perry Pig Jump 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 17-sept Swamp Defense 2 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 17-sept Marble Power Blast 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 17-sept Bubble Shooter DX 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 17-sept Balance Blox 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 17-sept Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-sept THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 27-sept The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 27-sept Abyss of the Sacrifice 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 27-sept My Secret Pets! 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 27-sept EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 27-sept Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 27-sept SongPop Party 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 27-sept My Butler 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 27-sept The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 27-sept The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 27-sept Maggie the Magnet 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Kid Ball Adventure 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Ultimate Chicken Horse 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 14-sept Revenant Saga 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 27-sept Hot Springs Story 12,00 € -50% 6,00€ 03-oct Yōdanji 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 27-sept Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 27-sept Dragon Sinker 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 27-sept Beastie Bay DX 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 03-oct Grand Prix Story 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 03-oct Archlion Saga 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 27-sept Everdark Tower 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 27-sept Home Run High 13,00 € -50% 6,50€ 03-oct Asdivine Menace 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 27-sept Chronus Arc 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 27-sept Monster Viator 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 27-sept Alphadia Genesis 2 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 27-sept Fernz Gate 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 27-sept Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 27-sept Revenant Dogma 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 27-sept Steam Tactics 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-sept I, AI 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-sept Dungeons & Bombs 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-sept My Aunt is a Witch 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-sept Mask of Mists 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-sept Need a packet? 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 26-sept Norman’s Great Illusion 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-sept Aircraft Evolution 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-sept Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-sept Alveole 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-sept In rays of the Light 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 26-sept Homebody 19,50 € -50% 9,75€ 18-sept Football Kicks 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 17-sept Battle Bundle: Stickman: Far East Battle and Battle of Archers 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 04-oct Astro Rangers 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 04-oct Neon Hell 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 04-oct Simple Dominoes 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 04-oct Battle of Archers 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 04-oct Plumber Hero 2,29 € -50% 1,14€ 04-oct Quarantine Circular 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 01-oct Subsurface Circular 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 01-oct Time Of War, Arkano’90 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 03-oct Cricket 22 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 29-sept Floppy Knights 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 10-sept Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 29-sept Winds Of Change 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 17-sept Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 17-sept Fantasy Blacksmith 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 18-sept Moonrise Fall 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 18-sept Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 18-sept One Gun Guy 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-sept Ampersat 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 18-sept Promesa 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 30 heures. Cuccchi 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ dans 30 heures. A Sketchbook About Her Sun 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 30 heures. Will Die Alone 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 30 heures. Western 1849 Reloaded 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 30-sept 1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 30-sept The Adventures of Elena Temple 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 18-sept Mission 1985 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-sept S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 6 heures. Package Inc 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-sept Bitmaster 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Dull Grey 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Escape from Life Inc 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 21-sept Isolomus 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 21-sept Pnevmo-Capsula 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Mind Maze 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Arkan: The dog adventurer 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Tip Top: Don’t fall! 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 21-sept GraviFire 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 21-sept Escape From Tethys 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 21-sept 7th Sector 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 21-sept Indigo 7 Quest for love 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 21-sept BlackJack Waifu Tour 4,50 € -50% 2,25€ 21-sept Gerda: A Flame in Winter 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ dans 6 heures. Shopping Mall Parking Lot 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 28-sept Extreme Car Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 28-sept Camper Van Simulator 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 28-sept 4×4 Offroad Driver 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 28-sept Quarry Truck Simulator 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 28-sept Drift & Drive 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 28-sept Cargo Crew Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 28-sept Car Driving School Simulator 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 28-sept Zotrix: Solar Division 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 30-sept Creepy Balls 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 30-sept RPGolf Legends 29,99 € -45% 16,49€ 27-sept Sqroma 8,99 € -44% 4,99€ 11-sept Maitetsu:Pure Station 34,99 € -40% 20,99€ 27-sept Great Conqueror: Rome 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 27-sept Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 27-sept Runestone Keeper 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 27-sept The friends of Ringo Ishikawa 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 27-sept Arrest of a stone Buddha 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 27-sept Nightshade/百花百狼 47,99 € -40% 28,79€ 27-sept HYPER METEOR 8,99 € -40% 5,39€ 14-sept WE ARE DOOMED 7,99 € -40% 4,79€ 14-sept Pocket Academy 3 13,00 € -40% 7,80€ 03-oct Moero Crystal H 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 21-sept World Cruise Story 13,00 € -40% 7,80€ 03-oct Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 21-sept The Lost and The Wicked 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 20-sept Vision Soft Reset 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 20-sept A Tale For Anna 10,99 € -40% 6,59€ 20-sept TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 59,99 € -40% 35,99€ 29-sept Project Warlock 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 17-sept Darkwood 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 17-sept Among Us 4,29 € -40% 2,57€ 27-sept Shadow Gangs 23,99 € -40% 14,39€ 30-sept SnowRunner 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 10-sept Octo Curse 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 30-sept I Love Finding Birds Collector’s Edition 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 30-sept Silver Nornir 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 27-sept Alphadia Neo 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 27-sept Dragon Prana 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 27-sept Ghost Sync 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 27-sept Void Scrappers 3,99 € -35% 2,59€ 24-sept I Saw Black Clouds 12,99 € -35% 8,44€ 10-sept Merchant of the Skies 14,99 € -34% 9,89€ 23-sept Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story 6,99 € -34% 4,61€ 23-sept Luna’s Fishing Garden 7,99 € -34% 5,27€ 23-sept Chess Pills 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 17-sept Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 27-sept Metaverse Keeper 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 27-sept Crafting Block World: Magic Dungeons Adventure 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 17-sept SAMURAI MAIDEN 59,99 € -30% 41,99€ 27-sept Avia corporation 14,80 € -30% 10,36€ 27-sept Robolt 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 21-sept Seven Pirates H 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 21-sept Feeble Light 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 21-sept Timber Tennis: Versus 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 17-sept Ten Dates 15,99 € -30% 11,19€ 10-sept Chess Gambit 6,99 € -29% 4,99€ 30-sept Raging Bytes 14,99 € -25% 11,24€ 27-sept Sonic Origins Plus 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 10-sept Mahjong Woods 6,99 € -25% 5,24€ 30-sept Adventure Escape Room Bundle 17,99 € -20% 14,39€ 21-sept Watch 5,49 € -20% 4,39€ 21-sept The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ dans 6 heures. Chaos Galaxy 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 21-sept Decarnation 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 11-sept Strike Team Gladius 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 17-sept Gastro Force 6,99 € -20% 5,59€ 21-sept Terra Flame 19,50 € -20% 15,60€ 21-sept Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator 15,99 € -19% 12,95€ 01-oct Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories 39,99 € -10% 35,99€ 13-sept Winter Games 2023 39,99 € -10% 35,99€ 13-sept Horse Club Adventures 39,99 € -10% 35,99€ 13-sept BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race 9,99 € -10% 8,99€ 13-sept Eldrador Creatures 19,99 € -10% 17,99€ 13-sept bayala – the game 24,99 € -10% 22,49€ 13-sept HORSE CLUB Adventures: Lakeside Collection 59,99 € -10% 53,99€ 13-sept HORSE CLUB Adventures: Complete Collection 69,99 € -10% 62,99€ 13-sept Railway Empire 2 49,99 € -10% 44,99€ 04-oct