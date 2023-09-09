Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Sea of Stars

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Vampire Survivors

4. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

5. Fae Farm

6. Red Dead Redemption

7. Minecraft

8. Pikmin 4

9. Stardew Valley

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Among Us

14. Overcooked 2

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. Just Dance 2023 Edition

17. Don’t Starve Together

18. Untitled Goose Game

19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20. No Man’s Sky

21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

22. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light

23. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

24. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

25. Pokemon Violet

26. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

27. The Last Campfire

28. Unpacking

29. Stick Fight: The Game

30. Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat

Download-Only Games

1. Sea of Stars

2. Vampire Survivors

3. Stardew Valley

4. Among Us

5. Don’t Starve Together

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

7. The Last Campfire

8. Stick Fight: The Game

9. Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat

10. Blasphemous II

11. Figment

12. Tools Up

13. A Little to the Left

14. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

15. Storyteller

16. Hole io

17. Human: Fall Flat

18. Hollow Knight

19. Arise: A Simple Story

20. Disney Dreamlight Valley

21. Yooka-Laylee

22. Little Nightmares

23. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

24. Death’s Door

25. Mortal Shell

26. Prison Life Simulator Jail

27. The Thief Simulator

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

30. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator