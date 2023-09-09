Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Sea of Stars
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Vampire Survivors
4. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
5. Fae Farm
6. Red Dead Redemption
7. Minecraft
8. Pikmin 4
9. Stardew Valley
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Among Us
14. Overcooked 2
15. Nintendo Switch Sports
16. Just Dance 2023 Edition
17. Don’t Starve Together
18. Untitled Goose Game
19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
20. No Man’s Sky
21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
22. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light
23. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
24. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
25. Pokemon Violet
26. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
27. The Last Campfire
28. Unpacking
29. Stick Fight: The Game
30. Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat
Download-Only Games
1. Sea of Stars
2. Vampire Survivors
3. Stardew Valley
4. Among Us
5. Don’t Starve Together
6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
7. The Last Campfire
8. Stick Fight: The Game
9. Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat
10. Blasphemous II
11. Figment
12. Tools Up
13. A Little to the Left
14. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
15. Storyteller
16. Hole io
17. Human: Fall Flat
18. Hollow Knight
19. Arise: A Simple Story
20. Disney Dreamlight Valley
21. Yooka-Laylee
22. Little Nightmares
23. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
24. Death’s Door
25. Mortal Shell
26. Prison Life Simulator Jail
27. The Thief Simulator
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
30. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
