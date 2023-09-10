Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 5.9GB
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – 4.1GB
Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run – 4.1GB
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – 2.0GB
Solar Ash – 1.9GB
Kind Heart Defenders – 1.8GB
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns – 1.7GB
Lies as a Starting Point – 1.3GB
Mermaid Castle 2 – 1.3GB
Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King – 1.1GB
Days of Doom – 1.1GB
Abomi Nation – 974MB
Dynablaster – 933MB
Gunbrella – 899MB
Teocida + Estigma – 808MB
Warriors of the Nile 2 – 782MB
Mineko’s Night Market – 711MB
AK-xolotl – 644MB
Labyrinth – 599MB
Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game – 578MB
Sugar Tanks – 552MB
HammerHelm – 550MB
Isekai Rondo – 456MB
Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights – 339MB
Tick Tack Puppet – 315MB
Sakura MMO Extra – 235MB
Super Adventure Hand – 231MB
Retro Revengers – 230MB
League of Champions Soccer 2024 – 229MB
Rayland 2 – 197MB
Before the Night – 171MB
Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case – 165MB
Yummy Jewels – 99MB
Retro Kart Rush – 85MB
Super Brawl Rush – 57MB
Betomis – 49MB
Laisser un commentaire