Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !

Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 5.9GB

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – 4.1GB

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run – 4.1GB

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – 2.0GB

Solar Ash – 1.9GB

Kind Heart Defenders – 1.8GB

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns – 1.7GB

Lies as a Starting Point – 1.3GB

Mermaid Castle 2 – 1.3GB

Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King – 1.1GB

Days of Doom – 1.1GB

Abomi Nation – 974MB

Dynablaster – 933MB

Gunbrella – 899MB

Teocida + Estigma – 808MB

Warriors of the Nile 2 – 782MB

Mineko’s Night Market – 711MB

AK-xolotl – 644MB

Labyrinth – 599MB

Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game – 578MB

Sugar Tanks – 552MB

HammerHelm – 550MB

Isekai Rondo – 456MB

Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights – 339MB

Tick Tack Puppet – 315MB

Sakura MMO Extra – 235MB

Super Adventure Hand – 231MB

Retro Revengers – 230MB

League of Champions Soccer 2024 – 229MB

Rayland 2 – 197MB

Before the Night – 171MB

Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case – 165MB

Yummy Jewels – 99MB

Retro Kart Rush – 85MB

Super Brawl Rush – 57MB

Betomis – 49MB