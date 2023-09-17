Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !

Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – 11.7GB

Princess Peach: Showtime – 8.0GB

Another Code: Recollection – 6.0GB

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 4.9GB

Fragment’s Note2+ – 4.3GB

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – 3.6GB

Boaty Tanks – 3.0GB

Long Gone Days – 2.5GB

Paleo Pines – 2.3GB

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 2.0GB

Dave the Diver – 1.9GB

Mermaid Castle 2 – 1.3GB

Cocoon – 1.8GB

Haunted House – 1.2GB

Bish Bash Bots – 1.2GB

The Pale Beyond – 1.2GB

Mechs V Kaijus – 1.1GB

Dino Ranch – Ride to the Rescue – 1.1GB

CounterAttack: Uprising – 1.0GB

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur – 962MB

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit – 928MB

Bro Falls Deluxe – 924MB

My Little Universe – 863MB

Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises – 729MB

Frag Pro Shooter – 720MB

Wargroove 2 – 667MB

Lost Crystals – 651MB

Ball laB II – 644MB

Earthshine – 518MB

Bilkins’ Folly – 474MB

Evil Wizard – 395MB

Kumakichi’s Birth Destruction God – 357MB

Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori: Anna Holinski saves the universe, alright – 347MB

Farm Land – 337MB

Sentry City – 277MB

Evolings – 221MB

schleich Puzzles Farm World – 146MB

Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace – 135MB

RedRaptor – 114MB

Magic Donut Adventure: Line Match 3 Puzzle – 107MB

Retro Kart Rush – 85MB

Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle – 65MB