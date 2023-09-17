Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – 11.7GB
Princess Peach: Showtime – 8.0GB
Another Code: Recollection – 6.0GB
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 4.9GB
Fragment’s Note2+ – 4.3GB
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – 3.6GB
Boaty Tanks – 3.0GB
Long Gone Days – 2.5GB
Paleo Pines – 2.3GB
Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 2.0GB
Dave the Diver – 1.9GB
Mermaid Castle 2 – 1.3GB
Cocoon – 1.8GB
Haunted House – 1.2GB
Bish Bash Bots – 1.2GB
The Pale Beyond – 1.2GB
Mechs V Kaijus – 1.1GB
Dino Ranch – Ride to the Rescue – 1.1GB
CounterAttack: Uprising – 1.0GB
Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur – 962MB
Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit – 928MB
Bro Falls Deluxe – 924MB
My Little Universe – 863MB
Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises – 729MB
Frag Pro Shooter – 720MB
Wargroove 2 – 667MB
Lost Crystals – 651MB
Ball laB II – 644MB
Earthshine – 518MB
Bilkins’ Folly – 474MB
Evil Wizard – 395MB
Kumakichi’s Birth Destruction God – 357MB
Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori: Anna Holinski saves the universe, alright – 347MB
Farm Land – 337MB
Sentry City – 277MB
Evolings – 221MB
schleich Puzzles Farm World – 146MB
Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace – 135MB
RedRaptor – 114MB
Magic Donut Adventure: Line Match 3 Puzzle – 107MB
Retro Kart Rush – 85MB
Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle – 65MB
Laisser un commentaire