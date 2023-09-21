Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Baby Shark: Swing & Swim Party
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
Days of Doom
Mortal Kombat 1
Paperman: Adventure Delivered
Aiero FlightSimulator
Anime Sexy Girl Puzzle
Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles
Bro Falls Deluxe
Car Parking Simulator 2024
Corbid: A Colorful Adventure
Cyber Citizen Shockman 2
Earthsine
Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack
Evil Wizard
Evolings
Fragment’s Note 2+
Frag Pro Shooter
Gloomhaven
HammerHelm
HexaWars
Hole Switch
King Heart Defenders
League of Champions Soccer 2024
Livestream 2
Lost Crystals
Magic Donut Adventure: Line Match 3 Puzzle
Mermaid Castle 2
Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator
NASCAR Arcade Rush
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission
Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori: Anna Holinski saves the universe, alright?!
Persha and the Magic Labyrinth
Princess Bubble Story
Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol. 2
Raid on Taihoku
Rayland 2
River Pirates
Samurai: Japan Warrior Fighter
Sugar Tanks
Super Adventure Hand
Truck Dragon Racing Legends Simulator
Ugly
Warriors of the Nile 2
You Suck at Parking
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
Démo de la semaine :
- FRAG Pro Shooter (Oh BiBi) [Europe / USA]
- My Hero Ultra Rumble (Bandai-Namco) (disponible demain patout dans le monde)
- Survival Quiz CITY Omatsuri-hen (Phoenixx) [Japon]
- Palia (Singularity 6) [Europe / USA]
- BATTLE CRUSH (NCSOFT) [Europe / USA]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective DLC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Anime Beauty Girl Puzzle – Love Game History Adventure
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Raccoon Adventure: Animal City Simulator 3D Farm Super Deluxe
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|06-oct
|Moto Rush GT
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Animal Farm Parking
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-oct
|Cube Airport
|10,00 €
|-90%
|1,00€
|05-oct
|Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-oct
|Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-oct
|Path of Sin: Greed
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-oct
|Uncharted Tides: Port Royal
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-oct
|Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-oct
|Modern Tales: Age of Invention
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|15-oct
|Car Parking Simulator 2024
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-sept
|Jessika
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|21-oct
|Encodya
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|21-oct
|Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|21-oct
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|21-oct
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|21-oct
|The Innsmouth Case
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|21-oct
|Shakes on a Plane
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|21-oct
|The Padre
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|28-sept
|Ritual: Crown of Horns
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|28-sept
|Riverbond
|21,99 €
|-90%
|2,19€
|04-oct
|Anime Clock
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|20-oct
|To Leave
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|20-oct
|Zombie Dead Smasher – World Simulator Kill Strike Gun Shooter 3D Poly Games 2023
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-oct
|The Church in the Darkness
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|D-Corp
|17,99 €
|-89%
|1,99€
|21-oct
|3 in 1 – Logical Bundle
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|3 in 1: Fashion Games!
|24,99 €
|-88%
|2,99€
|21-oct
|Royal Tower Defense
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|19-oct
|Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|20-oct
|SuperEpic: The Entertainment War
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|15-oct
|2 in 1 Workout
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|Bridge Strike
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Harvest Life
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-oct
|The Forgotten Land
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-oct
|Castaway Paradise
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|One Dog Story
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|30-sept
|Save Koch
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|05-oct
|Sublevel Zero Redux
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|15-oct
|Shu
|8,49 €
|-85%
|1,27€
|15-oct
|ClusterPuck 99
|8,49 €
|-85%
|1,27€
|15-oct
|Super Arcade Soccer
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|13-oct
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-oct
|UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|24-sept
|Battle Group 2
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|24-sept
|Ponpu
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|24-sept
|Mainlining
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|24-sept
|Buildings Have Feelings Too!
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|The Long Reach
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|24-sept
|HoPiKo
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Bounty Battle
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|24-sept
|The Count Lucanor
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|24-sept
|Vaporum
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|24-sept
|Cast of the Seven Godsends
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|24-sept
|RIOT – Civil Unrest
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Hayfever
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|24-sept
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Crimson Keep
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Manticore – Galaxy on Fire
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Fury Fight: Gangsters of City
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|20-oct
|Cute And Creepy
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|19-oct
|Merge Your Room
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Zoo Dentist
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|ABC Follow Me: Food Festival
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|AnimaLudo
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Gangsta Paradise
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Super Dino
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Checkers for Kids
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|ABC Follow Me: Animals
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Crazy Trucks
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,93€
|19-oct
|Sky Games
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,93€
|19-oct
|Mermaid Story
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|ABC Match with Me
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Perfect Traffic Simulator
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|ABC Search With Me
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Neo Cab
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|PixelJunk Monsters 2
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|08-oct
|Get Ogre It
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|01-oct
|Heart&Slash
|13,99 €
|-85%
|2,09€
|01-oct
|Naught
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Flying Soldiers
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|01-oct
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|01-oct
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Airheart – Tales of broken Wings
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|08-oct
|EARTHLOCK
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|03-oct
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1
|29,99 €
|-84%
|4,79€
|30-sept
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2
|29,99 €
|-84%
|4,79€
|30-sept
|Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission
|59,99 €
|-84%
|9,59€
|30-sept
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
|49,99 €
|-84%
|7,99€
|30-sept
|Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
|59,99 €
|-84%
|9,59€
|30-sept
|DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
|49,99 €
|-84%
|7,99€
|30-sept
|The Stillness of the Wind
|11,49 €
|-84%
|1,83€
|01-oct
|Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|09-oct
|SpellKeeper
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Elden: Path of the Forgotten
|15,99 €
|-81%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|A Ch’ti Bundle
|15,99 €
|-81%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-oct
|Let’s Cook Together
|18,99 €
|-80%
|3,79€
|30-sept
|Them Bombs!
|12,59 €
|-80%
|2,51€
|30-sept
|Uphill Rush Water Park Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-oct
|Jack Axe
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|01-oct
|Midnight Drifter-Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2023 Speed Games
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-oct
|Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Airplane Games Jet 2023
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|30-sept
|RAD
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|30-sept
|The Ramp
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-oct
|Purrs In Heaven
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|13-oct
|Moonlighter
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|15-oct
|WildTrax Racing
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|13-oct
|Speedway Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-oct
|Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-oct
|Double Cross
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|The King’s Bird
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Cyber Hook
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|REZ PLZ
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Joggernauts
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Mable & The Wood
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Restless Soul
|14,75 €
|-80%
|2,95€
|05-oct
|Adventures of Chris
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Nira
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Bite the Bullet
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Super Squidlit
|8,19 €
|-80%
|1,63€
|24-sept
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|30-sept
|Discolored
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|NAMCO MUSEUM
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|30-sept
|Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Sparklite
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|FORECLOSED
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|24-sept
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Burger Chef Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Breathing Fear
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Pizza Tycoon
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-oct
|XEL
|18,99 €
|-80%
|3,79€
|21-oct
|FAR: Lone Sails
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-oct
|Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|21-oct
|Minute of Islands
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|21-oct
|A Juggler’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-oct
|Deadly Days
|18,99 €
|-80%
|3,79€
|21-oct
|Interrogation: You will be deceived
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|21-oct
|Without Escape
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|The Little Acre
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|12-oct
|The Red Lantern
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|04-oct
|It’s Kooky
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-oct
|Fluffy Horde
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-oct
|Nevaeh
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|03-oct
|DOTORI
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-oct
|Fairy Knights
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-oct
|Monochrome World
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-oct
|Sacred Stones
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|03-oct
|FPV Simulator
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Home Deco Puzzles
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|05-oct
|Negative: The Way of Shinobi
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Toolboy
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|15-oct
|Farming Real Simulation Tractor, Combine Trucks Farmer Land Game
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|Fantasy Checkers
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,58€
|19-oct
|The Legend of Ninja
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,58€
|19-oct
|Fall Gummies
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,58€
|19-oct
|Among Pipes
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,58€
|19-oct
|Colorfall
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-oct
|Think of the Children
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|01-oct
|FRAMED Collection
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|STEINS;GATE 0
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|08-oct
|KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|08-oct
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
|59,99 €
|-80%
|11,99€
|08-oct
|STEINS;GATE ELITE
|59,99 €
|-80%
|11,99€
|15-oct
|AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|08-oct
|Steamroll: Rustless Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|13,99 €
|-80%
|2,79€
|01-oct
|Ellipsis
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Conga Master Party!
|8,99 €
|-78%
|1,99€
|15-oct
|Mainframe Defenders
|10,39 €
|-77%
|2,38€
|30-sept
|BORIS THE ROCKET
|12,99 €
|-77%
|2,98€
|30-sept
|Galaxy Squad
|8,49 €
|-77%
|1,95€
|30-sept
|Go! Fish Go!
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|07-oct
|ReactorX
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|07-oct
|Castle of no Escape
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|07-oct
|Void Source
|5,49 €
|-75%
|1,37€
|07-oct
|Dark Grim Mariupolis
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|07-oct
|Bullet Beat
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|07-oct
|Nyakamon Adventures
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|07-oct
|My Maitê
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|07-oct
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-sept
|PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-sept
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-sept
|Adventure Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|13-oct
|Monster Harvest
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|The Lightbringer
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|24-sept
|Timelie
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Cloudpunk
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|24-sept
|Aragami: Shadow Edition
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|24-sept
|Ancestors Legacy
|34,99 €
|-75%
|8,74€
|30-sept
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|08-oct
|Faeria
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|08-oct
|Wood Block Escape Bundle
|9,49 €
|-75%
|2,37€
|11-oct
|My little Booth Bundle
|6,39 €
|-75%
|1,59€
|11-oct
|Red Escape Bundle
|6,97 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|11-oct
|SoccerDie: Cosmic Cup
|6,49 €
|-75%
|1,62€
|04-oct
|Pooplers
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|15-oct
|Invirium
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|15-oct
|The Bullet: Time of Revenge
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|15-oct
|Severed
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|24-sept
|Guacamelee! 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Oxide Room 104
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|01-oct
|Gunborg: Dark Matters
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|02-oct
|Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|02-oct
|Arietta of Spirits
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|02-oct
|War Mines Collection
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|02-oct
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|13,99 €
|-75%
|3,49€
|24-sept
|Sophstar
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|02-oct
|Heidelberg 1693
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|02-oct
|OmegaBot
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|02-oct
|Amazing Breaker
|6,99 €
|-74%
|1,81€
|30-sept
|My Hidden Things
|5,99 €
|-71%
|1,73€
|30-sept
|HardCube
|5,99 €
|-71%
|1,73€
|30-sept
|Bloody Zombies
|13,49 €
|-70%
|4,04€
|24-sept
|NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|30-sept
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|30-sept
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|30-sept
|Cloud Gardens
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|15-oct
|Get Packed: Couch Chaos
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|15-oct
|Children of Morta
|21,99 €
|-70%
|6,59€
|15-oct
|Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|30-sept
|Spirit of the North
|20,99 €
|-70%
|6,29€
|24-sept
|Slaycation Paradise
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|24-sept
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|24-sept
|DEATHRUN TV
|13,99 €
|-70%
|4,19€
|24-sept
|Ping Pong Arcade
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|24-sept
|Super Toy Cars Offroad
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|09-oct
|Pixel Boy – Lost in the Castle
|4,50 €
|-70%
|1,35€
|19-oct
|Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|11-oct
|Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|05-oct
|Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|05-oct
|DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|Crimson Spires
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|05-oct
|Promo Pack 2×1
|6,00 €
|-70%
|1,80€
|04-oct
|Keen: One Girl Army
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|26-sept
|GENSOU Skydrift
|21,99 €
|-70%
|6,59€
|26-sept
|Gensokyo Defenders
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|26-sept
|O—O
|3,49 €
|-70%
|1,04€
|15-oct
|In Other Waters
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|01-oct
|Suzerain
|16,99 €
|-70%
|5,09€
|01-oct
|Genesis Noir
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|01-oct
|YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|08-oct
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|08-oct
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|08-oct
|Little Misfortune
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|dans 30 heures.
|Super Korotama
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|01-oct
|The Savior’s Gang
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|01-oct
|Max Reloaded II
|9,90 €
|-70%
|2,97€
|05-oct
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|08-oct
|Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|08-oct
|BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre
|19,99 €
|-69%
|6,19€
|30-sept
|Hentai RPG: Isekai Journey
|8,29 €
|-69%
|2,56€
|30-sept
|Collab Ball
|4,99 €
|-67%
|1,64€
|30-sept
|Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~
|59,99 €
|-67%
|19,79€
|09-oct
|SNOW BROS. SPECIAL
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,94€
|28-sept
|Chalk Gardens
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,99€
|20-oct
|Fantasy Tower Defense
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|19-oct
|Romeow: to the cracked Mars
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Zumba Aqua
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|14,99 €
|-66%
|5,09€
|05-oct
|Blue Fire
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|05-oct
|Time on Frog Island
|24,99 €
|-66%
|8,49€
|24-sept
|THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
|24,99 €
|-66%
|8,49€
|18-oct
|SUPER FUNKY BOWLING
|2,99 €
|-66%
|1,01€
|20-oct
|Slay the Spire
|24,99 €
|-66%
|8,49€
|01-oct
|New Tanks
|5,99 €
|-65%
|2,09€
|30-sept
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
|29,99 €
|-65%
|10,49€
|27-sept
|Struggling
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|27-sept
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|03-oct
|Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|24-sept
|Pirates Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|13-oct
|Lamentum
|15,99 €
|-60%
|6,39€
|01-oct
|Hazel Sky
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|01-oct
|Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
|16,66 €
|-60%
|6,66€
|01-oct
|PAC-MAN MUSEUM+
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|30-sept
|Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|30-sept
|Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|30-sept
|Dragon Fury
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|05-oct
|Into The Dark
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|05-oct
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|05-oct
|Mech Armada
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|04-oct
|Into the Dead 2
|34,99 €
|-60%
|13,99€
|08-oct
|Yaga
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|08-oct
|Wintermoor Tactics Club
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-oct
|Cardpocalypse
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|08-oct
|Last Threshold
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-sept
|Rick Henderson
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|05-oct
|RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|05-oct
|Hentai vs. Evil
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Teratopia
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Baseball Club
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Jump Into The Plane
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Through the Years
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Crazy Plane Landing
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Ramp Bike Jumping
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Bike Jump
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Raft Life
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Construction Ramp Jumping
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Archery Club
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Ramp Car Jumping
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|11-oct
|Press “A” to Party
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|11-oct
|Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Jump The Car
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Cooking Festival
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Dancing Dreamer
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|11-oct
|Super Hero Driving School
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Super Hero Flying School
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|Base Jump Wing Suit Flying
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE-
|26,99 €
|-60%
|10,79€
|03-oct
|WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|03-oct
|Silent World
|4,39 €
|-60%
|1,75€
|03-oct
|Amazing Brick Breaker
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-oct
|NEKOPARA Vol.2
|10,99 €
|-60%
|4,39€
|03-oct
|NEKOPARA Vol.3
|10,99 €
|-60%
|4,39€
|03-oct
|NEKOPARA Vol.1
|10,99 €
|-60%
|4,39€
|03-oct
|Ancient Islands
|12,49 €
|-60%
|4,99€
|15-oct
|S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored
|12,49 €
|-60%
|4,99€
|15-oct
|Chef’s Tail
|11,49 €
|-60%
|4,59€
|15-oct
|Kraken Academy!!
|16,99 €
|-60%
|6,79€
|01-oct
|Paradise Killer
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|01-oct
|No Longer Home
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|01-oct
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-oct
|Robotics;Notes DaSH
|34,99 €
|-60%
|13,99€
|08-oct
|STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|08-oct
|Robotics;Notes Elite
|34,99 €
|-60%
|13,99€
|08-oct
|Mail Mole
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|15-oct
|Superola and the Lost Burgers
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-oct
|Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again
|4,20 €
|-59%
|1,72€
|30-sept
|RESEARCH and DESTROY
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|08-oct
|Cresteaju
|5,99 €
|-55%
|2,69€
|01-oct
|PHOGS!
|24,99 €
|-55%
|11,24€
|15-oct
|ISLANDERS
|4,99 €
|-55%
|2,24€
|15-oct
|Cake Bash
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|15-oct
|Darts Up
|2,99 €
|-55%
|1,34€
|13-oct
|In My Shadow
|11,99 €
|-55%
|5,39€
|04-oct
|SGC – Short Games Collection #1
|10,99 €
|-55%
|4,94€
|08-oct
|64
|2,69 €
|-52%
|1,29€
|17-oct
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|05-oct
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|05-oct
|Path of Ra
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|25-sept
|Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2
|3,79 €
|-50%
|1,89€
|30-sept
|Landflix Odyssey
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Rainbows, toilets & unicorns
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Light Fairytale Episode 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-oct
|Super Night Riders
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-oct
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-oct
|100animalease
|5,60 €
|-50%
|2,80€
|25-sept
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition
|54,99 €
|-50%
|27,49€
|30-sept
|Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|15-oct
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-sept
|DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|30-sept
|Truck Simulator 2
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|12-oct
|Sports Car Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|12-oct
|Offroad Night Racing
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|12-oct
|New York City Driver
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|12-oct
|Car Parking Simulator
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|12-oct
|Car Dealer Driver
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-oct
|Car Factory Driver
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|12-oct
|City Bus Driving Simulator
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|12-oct
|Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|12-oct
|Street Racing: Tokyo Rush
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|12-oct
|BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|09-oct
|Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|09-oct
|SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
|69,99 €
|-50%
|34,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|09-oct
|SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Digital Deluxe Edition
|99,99 €
|-50%
|49,99€
|09-oct
|Jade Order
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|DARQ Ultimate Edition
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|28-sept
|KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era
|4,39 €
|-50%
|2,19€
|21-oct
|Charterstone: Digital Edition
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|05-oct
|Wenjia
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Heaven Dust
|6,59 €
|-50%
|3,29€
|17-oct
|UnMetal
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|08-oct
|Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-oct
|The Hand of Merlin
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|08-oct
|Sockventure
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-oct
|Axiom Verge
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|27-sept
|Itorah
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-oct
|Viviette
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-oct
|The House of Da Vinci
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Shikaku Shapes
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Kropki 8
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|Wayout
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Animal Up!
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Mahjong Minimal
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Sudoky
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Slither Loop
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Lines Infinite
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|Suguru Nature
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-oct
|Kakurasu World
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|They Came From the Sky
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Sorry, James
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|The Big Journey
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Gradiently
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Chess Minimal
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Wordify
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Nonogram Minimal
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Sudoku Universe
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Lines X
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|Lines Universe
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-oct
|Math Gym
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-oct
|Hitori Logic
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Checkers Minimal
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Futoshiki Math
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Go Minimal
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Lines XL
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|Sea Battle Minimal
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Solitaire Klondike Minimal
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Kakuro Magic
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Solitaire Spider Minimal
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-oct
|Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|19-oct
|Dice & Spells
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|19-oct
|Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|19-oct
|Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|19-oct
|Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|19-oct
|Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|19-oct
|Jumpy Mia
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|19-oct
|Poker Legends: Omaha Champions
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|19-oct
|Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|19-oct
|Pool: 8 Ball Billiards
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|19-oct
|Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|19-oct
|Zombie Call: Trigger 3D
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|19-oct
|Air Strike: WW2 Fighters Sky Combat
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|19-oct
|Road Racing: Highway Car Chase
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|19-oct
|Piratepoly Gold: Caribbean Treasure
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|19-oct
|Hollow World: Dark Knight
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|Racing Xtreme 2
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|19-oct
|Tank Battle Heroes
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Bike Clash
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|19-oct
|Poker World: Casino Game
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|19-oct
|Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|19-oct
|Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|19-oct
|InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|19-oct
|Cow Rush: Water Adventure
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|19-oct
|ZOMBIE Beyond Terror: FPS Survival
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|19-oct
|Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-oct
|Dead Age: Zombie Adventure & Shooting Game
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|19-oct
|Perseverance: Complete Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|28-sept
|Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|05-oct
|Neko Secret Room
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|05-oct
|Bot Gaiden
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|05-oct
|Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Falling Elevator – Hyper Casual Demolish Escape Survival Game
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|11-oct
|fault – milestone two side: above
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-sept
|Azure Reflections
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|26-sept
|Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R-
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|26-sept
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG
|27,99 €
|-50%
|13,99€
|05-oct
|Space Warrior
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-oct
|JDM Racing – 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-oct
|Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
|20,99 €
|-50%
|10,49€
|07-oct
|JellyCar Worlds
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-oct
|Hotel Sowls
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|03-oct
|A Street Cat’s Tale
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|03-oct
|Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|03-oct
|MachiKnights -Blood bagos-
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|03-oct
|MazM: Jekyll and Hyde
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|03-oct
|QV
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|03-oct
|Brain Meltdown – Into Despair
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|03-oct
|Wicce
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|03-oct
|Lynn, The Girl Drawn On Puzzles
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|03-oct
|MazM: The Phantom of the Opera
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|03-oct
|MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|04-oct
|Panic Porcupine
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|08-oct
|Polyroll
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-oct
|Ball Physics Draw Puzzles
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|05-oct
|Wood Block Escape Puzzles
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|05-oct
|Bring Honey Home
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|05-oct
|My little fast food booth
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|My little IceCream Booth
|3,00 €
|-50%
|1,50€
|05-oct
|City Pipes
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|05-oct
|Summer Bubble Splash
|3,49 €
|-50%
|1,74€
|05-oct
|Sweets Swap Classic
|3,49 €
|-50%
|1,74€
|05-oct
|Red Square Escape
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|05-oct
|Antigravity Racing
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|05-oct
|Jigsaw Kitties
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|05-oct
|Sweets Swap
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|05-oct
|Hack and Shoot Heroes
|4,49 €
|-50%
|2,24€
|05-oct
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|29-sept
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|29-sept
|CHAOS;CHILD
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|08-oct
|AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-oct
|Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-oct
|Spacebase Startopia
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|15-oct
|Fisti-Fluffs
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|02-oct
|Sakura Succubus 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Would you like to run an idol cafe?
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Would you like to run an idol cafe? 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Nobody Saves the World
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|24-sept
|Sakura Succubus 3
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Highschool Romance
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|01-oct
|Sable’s Grimoire
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-oct
|Double Shot Gals
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-oct
|Sakura Fantasy
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Sakura Angels
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Sakura Succubus 5
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Qube Qross
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|18-oct
|Kingdom Rush
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Kingdom Rush Origins
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|24-sept
|Kingdom Rush Frontiers
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Bright Paw
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|02-oct
|Under: Depths of Fear
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|02-oct
|Monomals
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|02-oct
|Super Mega Zero
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-oct
|Super Impossible Road
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|02-oct
|Harlow
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|02-oct
|Dust & Neon
|19,50 €
|-50%
|9,75€
|02-oct
|CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|08-oct
|CHAOS;HEAD NOAH
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|08-oct
|Mystery Mine
|3,29 €
|-46%
|1,77€
|30-sept
|LIT: Bend the Light
|7,99 €
|-45%
|4,39€
|04-oct
|Universal Flight Simulator
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-oct
|Urban Street Fighting
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Offroad Mini Racing
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|The Library of Babel
|18,99 €
|-40%
|11,39€
|01-oct
|Brutal Chase Turbo
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|14-oct
|SuperDuck!
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|14-oct
|Castle of the Underdogs Ep1
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|14-oct
|Halloween Shooter
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|14-oct
|Aragami 2
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|24-sept
|FAIRY TAIL
|69,99 €
|-40%
|41,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|09-oct
|WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate
|69,99 €
|-40%
|41,99€
|09-oct
|ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
|69,99 €
|-40%
|41,99€
|09-oct
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|01-oct
|Concordia: Digital Edition
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|05-oct
|Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk and Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|18-oct
|Remorse: The List
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|28-sept
|Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|05-oct
|Sea Horizon
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|05-oct
|Ruvato : Original Complex
|12,29 €
|-40%
|7,37€
|05-oct
|fault – StP – LIGHTKRAVTE
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|26-sept
|Kubinashi Recollection
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|26-sept
|FILMECHANISM
|16,79 €
|-40%
|10,07€
|26-sept
|Buddy Simulator 1984
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|NEKOPARA Vol.4
|10,99 €
|-40%
|6,59€
|03-oct
|Beacon Pines
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|01-oct
|Citizen Sleeper
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|01-oct
|Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|01-oct
|Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|01-oct
|Table Soccer Foosball
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Easy Flight Simulator
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Beat Them All
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Gorilla Big Adventure
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Hover Racer
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Mission Commando
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Superpanda
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Galagi Shooter
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|ELO 1100 Chess
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Air Stunt Racing
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|16-oct
|International Basketball
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|16-oct
|Curling
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|16-oct
|Hunter Shooting Camp
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|16-oct
|Fantasy Cards
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Superpanda 2
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|World Soccer Cup 2022
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Space Invasion
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Pyramids Slot Machines
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|16-oct
|Kiddy Memory
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Handball Pelota
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Jumping Bricks Ball
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Blob Quest
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Frog Ball Rerolled
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Jumping Helix Ball
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Block Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|3D Air Hockey
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Ace Strike
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Hammer 2 Reloaded
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|16-oct
|Pinball Frenzy
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Ninja Epic Adventure
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Extreme Snowboard
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|16-oct
|Word Chef
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|16-oct
|Cartoon Tower Defense
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|WWII Tank Battle Arena
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Medieval Tower Defense
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|16-oct
|Galactic Invasion
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Mania Fish
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Jumping Stack Ball
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|International Table Tennis
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Space Tanks
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|International Boxing
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|16-oct
|Micro Stunt Machina
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Magic Pen Tracing Book
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|16-oct
|Zombie Apocalypse
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Bounce Mania
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|16-oct
|Candleman
|13,99 €
|-36%
|8,99€
|17-oct
|Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack
|89,99 €
|-35%
|58,49€
|09-oct
|Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
|89,99 €
|-35%
|58,49€
|09-oct
|Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|09-oct
|SENSEs: Midnight
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|05-oct
|Shuttlecock-H
|7,99 €
|-35%
|5,19€
|05-oct
|Disney Speedstorm
|29,99 €
|-35%
|19,49€
|26-sept
|Super Club Tennis
|29,99 €
|-35%
|19,49€
|05-oct
|Helvetii
|16,99 €
|-35%
|11,04€
|02-oct
|Nuclear Blaze
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|02-oct
|Extreme Race
|1,49 €
|-34%
|0,99€
|21-oct
|Magic Pen Color Book
|3,99 €
|-34%
|2,65€
|16-oct
|Death, Soul & Robots
|4,59 €
|-33%
|3,07€
|30-sept
|Korokoro Harley
|3,00 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|25-sept
|Bramble: The Mountain King
|29,99 €
|-33%
|20,09€
|24-sept
|No Place Like Home
|24,99 €
|-33%
|16,74€
|24-sept
|Would you like to run an idol cafe? 3
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|01-oct
|Waifu Space Conquest
|4,99 €
|-33%
|3,34€
|01-oct
|Heaven Dust 2
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|17-oct
|Devil Slayer Raksasi
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|17-oct
|Sakura MMO 2
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|01-oct
|Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure
|5,99 €
|-33%
|4,01€
|01-oct
|Sakura Magical Girls
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|01-oct
|Geometric Sniper
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|Sudocats
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|01-oct
|Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|01-oct
|Witch College Bundle
|8,99 €
|-33%
|6,02€
|01-oct
|Archery Escape
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|16-oct
|Flip The Buddy
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|16-oct
|Worm Run
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|16-oct
|Frido
|4,99 €
|-31%
|3,44€
|30-sept
|Delivery From the Pain
|12,99 €
|-31%
|8,99€
|17-oct
|NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|09-oct
|NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|09-oct
|Missile Dancer
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|05-oct
|Raging Blasters
|13,89 €
|-30%
|9,72€
|05-oct
|GEMINI ARMS
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|05-oct
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|09-oct
|Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|15-oct
|Lyrica
|18,99 €
|-30%
|13,29€
|05-oct
|Lyrica2 Stars Align
|23,99 €
|-30%
|16,79€
|05-oct
|Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|27-sept
|Murderous Muses
|13,29 €
|-30%
|9,30€
|27-sept
|Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|28-sept
|Papetura
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|28-sept
|Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|05-oct
|Cruel Bands Career
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|17-oct
|The Wake
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|17-oct
|Never Breakup
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|17-oct
|Arrog
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|17-oct
|Duel on Board
|6,59 €
|-30%
|4,61€
|17-oct
|AngerForce: Reloaded
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|17-oct
|An NPC’s Odyssey
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Gomoku Let’s Go
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Reversi Let’s Go
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|SUPER UFO FIGHTER
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|26-sept
|Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers.
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|26-sept
|Fitness Circuit
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|08-oct
|Shinobi Blade
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|05-oct
|Knight’s Castle – Medieval Minigames for Toddlers and Kids
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-sept
|Animal Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|25-sept
|Animal Fun Puzzle – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game for toddlers and kids
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|25-sept
|Educational and Learning Bundle – 5 in 1
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|25-sept
|Car Wash – Cars & Trucks Garage Game for Toddlers & Kids
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|25-sept
|Animal Learning Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|25-sept
|Baby Puzzle – First Learning Shapes for Toddlers
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|25-sept
|Super Glow Puzzle
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|25-sept
|Animals for Toddlers
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-sept
|Bloo Kid 2
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-sept
|BIG Toddlers and Kids Bundle
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|25-sept
|Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-sept
|Animal Fun for Toddlers and Kids
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-sept
|Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids – Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|25-sept
|Car Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|25-sept
|Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|25-sept
|Sir Tincan – Adventures in the Castle
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|25-sept
|Bloo Kid
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-sept
|The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|15-oct
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
|59,99 €
|-25%
|44,99€
|09-oct
|Burnhouse Lane
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|28-sept
|Railbound
|12,99 €
|-25%
|9,74€
|19-oct
|League of Champions Soccer 2024
|7,99 €
|-25%
|5,99€
|17-oct
|Loco Parentis
|8,90 €
|-22%
|6,94€
|30-sept
|Sakura MMO Extra
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|05-oct
|Mage & Monsters
|3,99 €
|-20%
|3,19€
|28-sept
|Super Brawl Rush
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Debris Infinity
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|30-sept
|Unmatched: Digital Edition
|23,99 €
|-20%
|19,19€
|05-oct
|NeverAwake
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|26-sept
|Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters
|11,99 €
|-20%
|9,59€
|05-oct
|Savior of the Abyss
|10,16 €
|-20%
|8,12€
|03-oct
|Who Is Zombie
|7,99 €
|-20%
|6,39€
|03-oct
|Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition
|12,49 €
|-20%
|9,99€
|03-oct
|SUPER NANARU
|7,99 €
|-20%
|6,39€
|03-oct
|Miracle Snack Shop
|17,29 €
|-20%
|13,83€
|03-oct
|Smilemo
|8,19 €
|-20%
|6,55€
|03-oct
|WW2: Bunker Simulator
|12,99 €
|-20%
|10,39€
|15-oct
|Tails of Trainspot
|10,99 €
|-20%
|8,79€
|18-oct
|Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|01-oct
|Little Squire’s Quests
|9,90 €
|-20%
|7,92€
|05-oct
|Sword & Fairy Inn 2
|19,99 €
|-15%
|16,99€
|05-oct
|Banana Treasures Island
|9,90 €
|-15%
|8,41€
|05-oct
|Troopers
|9,99 €
|-10%
|8,99€
|23-sept
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
|39,99 €
|-10%
|35,99€
|01-oct
|Gemini
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|17-oct
|Rumble Sus
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|17-oct
|Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World.
|23,99 €
|-10%
|21,59€
|26-sept
|My Divorce Story
|7,29 €
|-10%
|6,56€
|03-oct
|Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony
|29,99 €
|-10%
|26,99€
|03-oct
|Ugly
|19,49 €
|-10%
|17,54€
|08-oct
