Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Fae Farm
2. NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition
3. Mortal Shell
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
7. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
8. Stardew Valley
9. Trombone Champ
10. Sea of Stars
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Hole io
13. Among Us
14. Mario Party Superstars
15. Pikmin 4
16. Red Dead Redemption
17. Thief Simulator
18. Nintendo Switch Sports
19. Disney Dreamlight Valley
20. Just Dance 2023 Edition
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
23. Pokemon Violet
24. Dragon Ball FighterZ
25. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
26. Hunting Simulator 2
27. Vampire Survivors
28. Mortal Kombat 1
29. Sprout Valley
30. Subnautica
Download-Only Games
1. Mortal Shell
2. Stardew Valley
3. Trombone Champ
4. Sea of Stars
5. Hole io
6. Among Us
7. Thief Simulator
8. Disney Dreamlight Valley
9. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
10. Vampire Survivors
11. Sprout Valley
12. Subnautica
13. Storyteller
14. Terraria
15. Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
16. The Room
17. The Room Two
18. Modern Combat
19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
20. Rubber Bandits
21. Final Fantasy VII
22. Hollow Knight
23. Ultimate Chicken Horse
24. Star Ocean: First Departure R
25. Blasphemous
26. Human: Fall Flat
27. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
28. Paper io 2
29. Slime Rancher
30. Gunbrella
