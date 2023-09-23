Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Fae Farm

2. NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

3. Mortal Shell

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

7. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

8. Stardew Valley

9. Trombone Champ

10. Sea of Stars

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Hole io

13. Among Us

14. Mario Party Superstars

15. Pikmin 4

16. Red Dead Redemption

17. Thief Simulator

18. Nintendo Switch Sports

19. Disney Dreamlight Valley

20. Just Dance 2023 Edition

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

23. Pokemon Violet

24. Dragon Ball FighterZ

25. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

26. Hunting Simulator 2

27. Vampire Survivors

28. Mortal Kombat 1

29. Sprout Valley

30. Subnautica

Download-Only Games

1. Mortal Shell

2. Stardew Valley

3. Trombone Champ

4. Sea of Stars

5. Hole io

6. Among Us

7. Thief Simulator

8. Disney Dreamlight Valley

9. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

10. Vampire Survivors

11. Sprout Valley

12. Subnautica

13. Storyteller

14. Terraria

15. Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe

16. The Room

17. The Room Two

18. Modern Combat

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

20. Rubber Bandits

21. Final Fantasy VII

22. Hollow Knight

23. Ultimate Chicken Horse

24. Star Ocean: First Departure R

25. Blasphemous

26. Human: Fall Flat

27. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

28. Paper io 2

29. Slime Rancher

30. Gunbrella