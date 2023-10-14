Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Minecraft
4. Among Us
5. Inside
6. Stardew Valley
7. Detective Pikachu Returns
8. Overcooked 2
9. EA Sports FC 24
10. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
14. Gang Beasts
15. AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
16. Eastward
17. Fae Farm
18. The Game of Life 2
19. Nintendo Switch Sports
20. Limbo
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. Hole io
23. Paleo Pines
24. Pokemon Violet
25. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
26. Pikmin 4
27. Red Dead Redemption
28. Stick Fight: The Game
29. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
30. Borderlands 3
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Inside
3. Stardew Valley
4. AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
5. Eastward
6. The Game of Life 2
7. Limbo
8. Stick Fight: The Game
9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
10. Sea of Stars
11. Green Hell
12. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 5
13. Hollow Knight
14. Kanjozoku Game
15. Vampire Survivors
16. Cooking Simulator
17. Wargroove 2
18. Namco Museum
19. Trombone Champ
20. Construction Machine Simulator 2023
21. Storyteller
22. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
23. Thief Simulator
24. Cocoon
25. Farm Land
26. The Last Campfire
27. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
28. Retro Bowl
29. Blasphemous II
30. Slime Rancher
Laisser un commentaire