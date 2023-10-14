Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Minecraft

4. Among Us

5. Inside

6. Stardew Valley

7. Detective Pikachu Returns

8. Overcooked 2

9. EA Sports FC 24

10. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

14. Gang Beasts

15. AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault

16. Eastward

17. Fae Farm

18. The Game of Life 2

19. Nintendo Switch Sports

20. Limbo

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. Hole io

23. Paleo Pines

24. Pokemon Violet

25. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

26. Pikmin 4

27. Red Dead Redemption

28. Stick Fight: The Game

29. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

30. Borderlands 3

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Inside

3. Stardew Valley

4. AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault

5. Eastward

6. The Game of Life 2

7. Limbo

8. Stick Fight: The Game

9. Disney Dreamlight Valley

10. Sea of Stars

11. Green Hell

12. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 5

13. Hollow Knight

14. Kanjozoku Game

15. Vampire Survivors

16. Cooking Simulator

17. Wargroove 2

18. Namco Museum

19. Trombone Champ

20. Construction Machine Simulator 2023

21. Storyteller

22. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

23. Thief Simulator

24. Cocoon

25. Farm Land

26. The Last Campfire

27. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

28. Retro Bowl

29. Blasphemous II

30. Slime Rancher