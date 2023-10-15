Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
- Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Story Connections – 12.8GB
- Even If Tempest Dawning Connections – 7.0GB
- Horror Gallery – 3.9GB
- Crymachina – 3.8GB
- DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue – 3.8GB
- Paper Dash – Ghost Hunt – 3.1GB
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World – 2.7GB
- Gordian Quest – 2.7GB
- Spells & Secrets – 2.5GB
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 – 2.4GB
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd – 2.4GB
- Get Me Out, Please – 2.0GB
- Mail Time – 1.8GB
- Archetype Arcadia – 1.4GB
- Garden Buddies – 1.4GB
- Pickleball Smash – 1.3GB
- Bish Bash Bots – 1.2GB
- Spin Rhythm XD – 1.0GB
- Hamster on Rails – 999MB
- Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder – 987MB
- Spirit of the Island – 949MB
- Ace Robot Combat – 935MB
- Alive Paint – 929MB
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 900MB
- Animal Kart Racer 2 – 859MB
- Illuminaria – 804MB
- Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s Make a Flower Garden – 779MB
- One Night: Burlesque – 745MB
- Ball laB II – 644MB
- CometStriker DX – 500MB
- Hidden Cats in London – 466MB
- Soviet Project – 433MB
- Great Ambition of the Slimes – 390MB
- Cobalt Core – 359MB
- Tales of Mathasia – 350MB
- Silent Paws: Winter Quest – 294MB
- Dog – 283MB
- Yatzi – 280MB
- The Love – Date Simulator with Girls – 254MB
- Pillars of Dust – 232MB
- ToyBox Puzzle – 195MB
- Lamphead – 169MB
- Super Ultimate Fighters – 159MB
- Eigengrau – 145MB
- Hentai Tales Vol. 1 – 118MB
- Seaside Driving – 106MB
- City Parking Driver: Draw The Path Simulator – 98MB
- Jujubos – 73MB
- Swapshot – 65MB
- NeonPowerUp – 52MB
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
