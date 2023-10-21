Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Minecraft
4. Stardew Valley
5. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
6. Sonic Superstars
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Detective Pikachu Returns
9. Overcooked 2
10. Among Us
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
13. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. Cars 3: Driven to Win
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Red Dead Redemption
18. EA Sports FC 24
19. WRC 9
20. Pikmin 4
21. Fae Farm
22. Pokemon Violet
23. Inside
24. Just Dance 2023 Edition
25. Don’t Starve Together
26. Bee Simulator
27. Gang Beasts
28. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators
29. Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition
30. Green Hell
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Inside
4. Don’t Starve Together
5. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators
6. Green Hell
7. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
8. The Game of Life 2
9. Quake II
10. Cooking Simulator
11. The Last Campfire
12. Stick Fight: The Game
13. Suika Game
14. Disney Dreamlight Valley
15. Thief Simulator
16. Vampire Survivors
17. Airplane Flight Simulator
18. Dave the Diver
19. Hollow Knight
20. Dicey Dungeons
21. Limbo
22. Eastward
23. Don’t Starve
24. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
25. Sea of Stars
26. Retro Bowl
27. Tools Up
28. Storyteller
29. Arise: A Simple Story
30. Florence
