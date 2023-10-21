Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Minecraft

4. Stardew Valley

5. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

6. Sonic Superstars

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Detective Pikachu Returns

9. Overcooked 2

10. Among Us

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

13. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. Cars 3: Driven to Win

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Red Dead Redemption

18. EA Sports FC 24

19. WRC 9

20. Pikmin 4

21. Fae Farm

22. Pokemon Violet

23. Inside

24. Just Dance 2023 Edition

25. Don’t Starve Together

26. Bee Simulator

27. Gang Beasts

28. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators

29. Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition

30. Green Hell

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Inside

4. Don’t Starve Together

5. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators

6. Green Hell

7. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

8. The Game of Life 2

9. Quake II

10. Cooking Simulator

11. The Last Campfire

12. Stick Fight: The Game

13. Suika Game

14. Disney Dreamlight Valley

15. Thief Simulator

16. Vampire Survivors

17. Airplane Flight Simulator

18. Dave the Diver

19. Hollow Knight

20. Dicey Dungeons

21. Limbo

22. Eastward

23. Don’t Starve

24. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

25. Sea of Stars

26. Retro Bowl

27. Tools Up

28. Storyteller

29. Arise: A Simple Story

30. Florence