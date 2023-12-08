Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
2weinstein: The Curse of the Red Dragon
A Highland Song
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End
Basketball Arcade
Battle Stations Blockade
Born of Bread
City Driver: Car Parking Simulator
Crystal Chip Collector e
Defend the Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range
DIY Paper Doll
Dreamers: A Nostalgic Adventure
Fearmonium
Hiveswap Friendsim
Last Escape: Dead Complex
Make Way
Nessy the Robot
Outer Wilds
Pesterquest
Petersim
Stone Age
Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire: Shanghai Legend
Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash
While the Iron’s Hot
Zomborg
Nintendo Switch Online :
- 1080º Snowboarding
- Harvest Moon 64
- Jet Force Gemini
Switch Online Game Trial:
- Suika Game
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- GeoJelly (SOURCE BYTE) [USA]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Metamorphosis
|24,99 €
|-96%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Wroom Wroom Puzzles
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|06-janv
|Dex
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|The Hong Kong Massacre
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Last Encounter
|13,49 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|What Lies in the Multiverse
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|It came from space and ate our brains
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Race Boat Simulator – 3D Stunt Racing Driving Ship in Ocean
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|World of Machines – Tanks War Operation
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|20-déc
|Max Reckoning – A Criminal Thief Story With Shooter & Quest
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Submersible Simulator – Discover the Titanic into Ocean
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|22-déc
|Aspire: Ina’s Tale
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Lumberhill
|12,49 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Red Wings: American Aces
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Football Cup 2021
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|07-janv
|Tardy
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Dininho Space Adventure
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Car Parking Simulator 2024
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-déc
|Relicta
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-déc
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|17-déc
|RazerWire: Nanowars
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|06-janv
|Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|20-déc
|Anna’s Quest
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Felix The Reaper
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|05-janv
|Goodbye Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|AER Memories of Old
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|The Dark Eye: Memoria
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|State of Mind
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|VELONE
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|05-janv
|The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Shift Happens
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|05-janv
|The Suicide of Rachel Foster
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Silence
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Chaos on Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Deponia Doomsday
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Blackguards 2
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|05-janv
|Intruders: Hide and Seek
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Fire: Ungh’s Quest
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-janv
|The Long Journey Home
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|Aloof
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-janv
|Lacuna
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|03-janv
|MotoGP 19
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-déc
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|14-déc
|Another Sight
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-déc
|Roguebook
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|31-déc
|Bee Simulator
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-déc
|Offroad Truck 4×4 Dirt Simulator – Rally Racing Game
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Racing Drift Taxi Car Simulator Ultimate
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|The Adventures of Poppe
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|03-janv
|4×4 Offroad Car Exploration
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Moto Racer Simulator GT Games
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Crime Secrets: Crimson Lily
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Demon Hunter: New Chapter
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Endless Fables: Dark Moor
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Endless Fables: Shadow Within
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-janv
|Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-déc
|Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-déc
|Blazing Beaks
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Gamedec – Definitive Edition
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-déc
|Little Racer
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Tools Up!
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Golf Club Nostalgia
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Warp Shift
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Jessika
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Encodya
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-déc
|Interrogation: You will be deceived
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|31-déc
|Shakes on a Plane
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Pizza Tycoon
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-déc
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-déc
|FAR: Lone Sails
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|The Innsmouth Case
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Minute of Islands
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|A Juggler’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-déc
|Deadly Days
|18,99 €
|-90%
|1,89€
|31-déc
|Dungeons of Dreadrock
|10,00 €
|-90%
|1,00€
|31-déc
|Swaps and Traps
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Need for Drive – Car Racing
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Slasher – Sword RPG Impact Simulator
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
|12,99 €
|-89%
|1,42€
|31-déc
|Xtreme Club Racing
|9,89 €
|-88%
|1,18€
|01-janv
|Airplane Race Simulator – 2 Player Game
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Space Cows
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Rogue Singularity
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Paint For Kids
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|03-janv
|Marooners
|12,99 €
|-87%
|1,68€
|31-déc
|Crash Drive 2
|7,99 €
|-87%
|1,03€
|31-déc
|Crash Drive 3
|16,99 €
|-87%
|2,20€
|31-déc
|ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Pixel Gladiator
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Secret Files: Tunguska
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|17-déc
|Secret Files 3
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|17-déc
|Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|17-déc
|Lost Horizon 2
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|17-déc
|Lost Horizon
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|17-déc
|Azurebreak Heroes
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Farming Simulator – Farm, Tractor, Experience Logic Games Nintendo Switch Edition
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|22-déc
|Layers of Fear: Legacy
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|04-janv
|Observer
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|04-janv
|Layers of Fear 2
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|04-janv
|Urban Trial Playground
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|07-janv
|Urban Trial Tricky
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|07-janv
|Manticore – Galaxy on Fire
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|17-déc
|Windbound
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|17-déc
|Welcome to Hanwell
|13,89 €
|-85%
|2,08€
|04-janv
|Darker Skies
|17,99 €
|-85%
|2,69€
|04-janv
|Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|04-janv
|Goetia 2
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|27-déc
|Dino Galaxy Tennis
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|27-déc
|Corridor Z
|7,99 €
|-85%
|1,19€
|04-janv
|The Forbidden Arts
|13,18 €
|-85%
|1,97€
|27-déc
|The TakeOver
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|27-déc
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|03-janv
|Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|05-janv
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|05-janv
|7 Horizons
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|05-janv
|The Unexpected Quest
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|22-déc
|Save Koch
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|22-déc
|Super Rebellion
|7,00 €
|-85%
|1,05€
|24-déc
|Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|31-déc
|JARS
|14,99 €
|-84%
|2,39€
|05-janv
|Balloon Flight
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Tower Of Babel
|6,20 €
|-83%
|1,05€
|01-janv
|Final Light, The Prison
|6,99 €
|-83%
|1,18€
|01-janv
|Badland: Game of the Year Edition
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Horror Bundle – 3 in 1
|12,99 €
|-81%
|2,49€
|04-janv
|Spider Solitaire BLACK
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|06-janv
|Sudoku Relax
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|06-janv
|TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|06-janv
|Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
|14,99 €
|-81%
|2,84€
|05-janv
|Warpips
|19,99 €
|-81%
|3,79€
|05-janv
|Depth of Extinction
|13,49 €
|-81%
|2,56€
|31-déc
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|04-janv
|Alpaca Ball: Allstars
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-janv
|Dead Dungeon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Funny Bunny Adventures
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Grood
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-janv
|Midnight Deluxe
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|20-déc
|King’s Bounty II
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|17-déc
|Vaccine
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-déc
|Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|28-déc
|Factotum 90
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|28-déc
|Murder on the Marine Express
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Exitman Deluxe
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|28-déc
|Mekorama
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Puzzle Wall
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|28-déc
|Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|28-déc
|Live by the Sword: Tactics
|14,79 €
|-80%
|2,95€
|26-déc
|Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles!
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-déc
|Piczle Cells
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|28-déc
|Piczle Lines DX Bundle
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|28-déc
|Piczle Colors
|12,00 €
|-80%
|2,40€
|28-déc
|Onirike
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-janv
|Piczle Lines DX
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-déc
|Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|28-déc
|112th Seed
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-déc
|Zorro The Chronicles
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-déc
|Rogue Lords
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|31-déc
|Golf Peaks
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-janv
|Big Vehicle Simulator Games Bundle – Truck Farming Flight Construction Bus Ship
|99,99 €
|-80%
|19,99€
|03-janv
|Car Games Bundle – Racing Driving School Police Drag Drift Taxi
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|03-janv
|Fin and the Ancient Mystery
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Lair of the Clockwork God
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|31-déc
|The Solitaire Conspiracy
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Thomas Was Alone
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|Merge Master
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|03-janv
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Warplanes Bundle
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|02-janv
|Gangster Life: Criminal Untold, Cars, Theft, Police
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-déc
|Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-déc
|Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence -Battle Craft and Survival Simulator Game
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-déc
|Child Run – City Surfers Runner
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-déc
|Highway Traffic Racer – Car Racing Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Shark Attack: Fish Predator Ocean Sea Adventure Survival
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Bubble
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|21-déc
|Battleground
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|21-déc
|Bomb
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|21-déc
|Car Mayhem
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|21-déc
|Hidden
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|Rubber Bandits
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-déc
|XEL
|18,99 €
|-80%
|3,79€
|31-déc
|Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-déc
|Tennis Go
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|21-déc
|Golf
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|21-déc
|Power Racing Bundle 3
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|31-déc
|Power Racing Bundle 2
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|31-déc
|Unrailed!
|19,99 €
|-76%
|4,79€
|05-janv
|Blair Witch
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|04-janv
|Dice Legacy
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|17-déc
|Super Toy Cars Offroad
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-déc
|Horror Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|06-janv
|Horror & Adventure Pinball
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|06-janv
|Godlike Burger
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|05-janv
|Cool Animals
|4,00 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|24-déc
|Project Snaqe
|4,00 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|24-déc
|Goonya Monster
|16,79 €
|-75%
|4,19€
|10-déc
|Dungeon and Puzzles
|8,09 €
|-75%
|2,02€
|16-déc
|Football Run
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|12-déc
|Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Wild Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|31-déc
|Inertia: Redux
|3,79 €
|-73%
|1,02€
|28-déc
|ADVERSE
|5,29 €
|-73%
|1,42€
|28-déc
|Bit Orchard: Animal Valley
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|01-janv
|Secret Files Sam Peters
|6,99 €
|-71%
|2,02€
|17-déc
|Bouncy Bullets 2
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|20-déc
|Let’s Get Fit
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|17-déc
|Horse Stable: Herd Care Simulator
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-déc
|Car Driving Simulator
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|27-déc
|Robot Car War: Transform Battle Machines
|17,99 €
|-70%
|5,39€
|27-déc
|Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|27-déc
|Road Z Survival: The Last Winter
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|27-déc
|Chess Classic Board Game
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-déc
|Sudoku Casual Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-déc
|Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition
|27,99 €
|-70%
|8,39€
|27-déc
|Crazy Gravity
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|14-déc
|Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|14-déc
|Zero Strain
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|14-déc
|Thunder Kid II: Null Mission
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|21-déc
|Splash Cars
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|21-déc
|Beat Souls
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-déc
|Our After-School Playzone
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|03-janv
|HYPER DRONE X
|7,50 €
|-70%
|2,25€
|03-janv
|Desktop Rugby
|6,81 €
|-70%
|2,04€
|03-janv
|Desktop Bowling
|6,55 €
|-70%
|1,96€
|03-janv
|EXTREME BIKE X
|6,93 €
|-70%
|2,07€
|03-janv
|Voxel Galaxy
|6,81 €
|-70%
|2,04€
|03-janv
|Undead Battle Royale
|7,50 €
|-70%
|2,25€
|03-janv
|Voxel Sword
|6,00 €
|-70%
|1,80€
|03-janv
|School Race GP
|9,00 €
|-70%
|2,70€
|03-janv
|Our Summer Sports
|10,37 €
|-70%
|3,11€
|03-janv
|Dark Dungeon Warrior
|7,50 €
|-70%
|2,25€
|03-janv
|Desktop Table Tennis
|6,49 €
|-70%
|1,94€
|03-janv
|Work It Out! Job Challenge
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|03-janv
|Our Summer Festival
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|03-janv
|Our Ninja World
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|03-janv
|Desktop Volleyball
|6,61 €
|-70%
|1,98€
|03-janv
|World Spin
|5,00 €
|-70%
|1,50€
|03-janv
|Itorah
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|31-déc
|Monster Prom: XXL
|15,99 €
|-69%
|4,95€
|04-janv
|Kittens and Yarn
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Zodiacats
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|BIRFIA
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Stealth
|4,16 €
|-66%
|1,41€
|20-déc
|FUZE4 Nintendo Switch
|14,99 €
|-66%
|5,09€
|31-déc
|SUPER FUNKY BOWLING
|2,99 €
|-66%
|1,01€
|31-déc
|10 Second Run RETURNS
|4,00 €
|-65%
|1,40€
|06-janv
|Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|01-janv
|Mummy Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|06-janv
|Halloween Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|06-janv
|Werewolf Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|06-janv
|Monster Hunter Rise
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|04-janv
|Panda Punch
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|REPLIKATOR
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|20-déc
|Little Disaster
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Light of Life
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Ultra Pixel Survive
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Petite Adventure
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|20-déc
|Dungeon Slime Collection
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Gunman Tales
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|20-déc
|7 Days of Rose
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Gruta
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Headbangers in Holiday Hell
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|20-déc
|A Frog’s Job
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Gematombe
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|20-déc
|Billy 101
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Arenas Of Tanks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Bard’s Gold
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|06-janv
|Akinofa
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-janv
|Hell Pages
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|14-déc
|Ball laB
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-déc
|Slap the Rocks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-déc
|Marble Maid
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|21-déc
|Crawlco Block Knockers
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|14-déc
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|21-déc
|Seduction: A Monk’s Fate
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|21-déc
|The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|21-déc
|Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|21-déc
|Z-Warp
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|21-déc
|20 Ladies
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|PigShip and the Giant Wolf
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|04-janv
|Sports & Wild Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|04-janv
|Move or Die: Unleashed
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|03-janv
|Cubicity
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|22-déc
|God of Rock
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|17-déc
|Wizard Mike
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|12-déc
|Attack on Beetle
|5,28 €
|-60%
|2,11€
|18-déc
|Wall of insanity
|6,50 €
|-60%
|2,60€
|17-déc
|Mindcell
|4,30 €
|-60%
|1,72€
|17-déc
|Greedroid
|12,00 €
|-60%
|4,80€
|18-déc
|8 & 9 Ball Pocket
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|31-déc
|Horror & Sports Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|31-déc
|Football Killer
|6,99 €
|-58%
|2,93€
|12-déc
|Flame Keeper
|11,99 €
|-58%
|4,99€
|31-déc
|Children of Silentown
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|05-janv
|Moorhuhn Knights & Castles
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-janv
|Prehistoric Dude
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Bouncy Bullets
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|FoxyLand 2
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|20-déc
|Birthday of Midnight
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|FoxyLand
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Knightin’+
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|20-déc
|One More Dungeon
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-déc
|Random Heroes: Gold Edition
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Autumn’s Journey
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Loot Hero DX
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Radio Squid
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Devious Dungeon
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-déc
|Mochi Mochi Boy
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Shadow of Loot Box
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-déc
|Attack of the Toy Tanks
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Bird Game +
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Nordlicht
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-déc
|TETRA’s Escape
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-déc
|CyberHeroes Arena DX
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Valis: The Fantasm Soldier
|13,50 €
|-50%
|6,75€
|06-janv
|Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection
|35,30 €
|-50%
|17,65€
|06-janv
|ChronoBreach Ultra
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Valis III
|13,50 €
|-50%
|6,75€
|06-janv
|The Fairy’s Song
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-déc
|Thunder Paw
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-déc
|Kuroi Tsubasa
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Thunderflash
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-déc
|DoraKone
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Valis II
|13,50 €
|-50%
|6,75€
|06-janv
|Tricks Magician
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Ganbare! Super Strikers
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-déc
|Cat Souls
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-déc
|Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-déc
|Magic code
|12,48 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|20-déc
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|31-déc
|Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-déc
|Volley Pals
|6,49 €
|-50%
|3,24€
|27-déc
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-déc
|Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|28-déc
|Sword of the Vagrant
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-déc
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-déc
|Mokoko X
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-déc
|G-MODE Archives25 Topolon
|4,39 €
|-50%
|2,19€
|02-janv
|Monochrome Order
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-déc
|Archlion Saga
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-déc
|Yōdanji
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-déc
|Everdark Tower
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-déc
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-déc
|Fernz Gate
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-déc
|Monster Viator
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-déc
|Pretty Girls Breakers!
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|14-déc
|Pretty Girls Panic!
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|14-déc
|Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|14-déc
|Pretty Girls Rivers
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|14-déc
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|14-déc
|Until the Last Plane
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-déc
|RoboPhobik
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|05-janv
|Amazing Princess Sarah
|6,49 €
|-50%
|3,24€
|05-janv
|Fall of Porcupine
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|05-janv
|Life of Delta
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|05-janv
|Moving Out & Moving Out 2 Bundle
|44,99 €
|-50%
|22,49€
|02-janv
|Jin Conception
|12,62 €
|-50%
|6,31€
|11-déc
|Ultra Foodmess
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-déc
|GIGANTIC ARMY
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|24-déc
|Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-déc
|SUPER TRENCH ATTACK
|8,00 €
|-50%
|4,00€
|24-déc
|Satazius NEXT
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|24-déc
|Armed 7 DX
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|24-déc
|Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|24-déc
|Wolflame
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|24-déc
|Shmup Collection
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|24-déc
|Behold the Kickmen
|3,29 €
|-50%
|1,64€
|31-déc
|Tanuki Justice
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|24-déc
|Okinawa Rush
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|24-déc
|Golden Force
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-déc
|Wallachia: Reign of Dracula
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|24-déc
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 13 heures.
|Galaxy Shooter
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 13 heures.
|Hero Express
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 13 heures.
|Firework
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 13 heures.
|Sunwards
|14,00 €
|-50%
|7,00€
|01-janv
|Yeah！Fighting Girl
|14,00 €
|-50%
|7,00€
|01-janv
|Elderand
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|22-déc
|Everdream Valley
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|31-déc
|Go Rally
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-déc
|Dead by Daylight
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|14-déc
|The Medium – Cloud Version
|49,99 €
|-45%
|27,49€
|04-janv
|Steel Defier
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|20-déc
|Garlic
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|20-déc
|Color Pals
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|21-déc
|Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|21-déc
|Sissa’s Path
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|21-déc
|OUT OF THE BOX
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|20-déc
|Under the Warehouse
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|14-déc
|Iron Wings
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|18-déc
|FUR Squadron
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|11-déc
|Take Off – The Flight Simulator
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|01-janv
|Retro Highway
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|10-déc
|Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|31-déc
|Ghost Sync
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|27-déc
|Alphadia Neo
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|27-déc
|Silver Nornir
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|27-déc
|Crowded Mysteries
|3,99 €
|-35%
|2,59€
|17-déc
|Agriculture
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|14-déc
|VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (MEGA DRIVE)
|13,50 €
|-30%
|9,45€
|06-janv
|VALIS IV
|13,50 €
|-30%
|9,45€
|06-janv
|VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II
|41,90 €
|-30%
|29,33€
|06-janv
|Cyber Citizen Shockman
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|20-déc
|Youtubers Life 2
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|20-déc
|Thunder Ray
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|21-déc
|Rayland 2
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|21-déc
|The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|05-janv
|Titanium Hound
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|22-déc
|Desktop Basketball 2
|7,50 €
|-30%
|5,25€
|03-janv
|OCTOPATH TRAVELER II
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|31-déc
|Astebros
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|24-déc
|Guns N’ Runs
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|24-déc
|FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|24-déc
|Gordian Quest
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|17-déc
|SOTANO
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Beach Volleyball Challenge
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|12-déc
|MindSeize
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|17-déc
|Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
|10,99 €
|-25%
|8,24€
|01-janv
|Farming Simulator 23
|44,99 €
|-22%
|34,99€
|11-déc
|Evil Tonight
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|04-janv
|Venba
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|11-déc
|Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra
|3,99 €
|-20%
|3,19€
|31-déc
|Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
|34,99 €
|-20%
|27,99€
|01-janv
|Speedway Heroes
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|12-déc
|Brain Show
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|12-déc
|Howl
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|01-janv
|Inertia 2
|3,79 €
|-16%
|3,20€
|28-déc
|Cats and the Other Lives
|19,99 €
|-15%
|16,99€
|22-déc
Laisser un commentaire