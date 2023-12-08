Nintendo Europe partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console.

Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en novembre 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop. Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des jeux du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 30 novembre :

01./02. – Suika Game (Aladdin X) [20.10.2023] {2.99€ / £2.69}

02./01. – Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

03./00. – Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) [14.11.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99} / NEW

04./00. – Super Mario RPG (Nintendo) [17.11.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99} / NEW

05./04. – Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

06./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

07./06. – DAVE THE DIVER (NEXON) [25.10.2023] {19.99€ / £16.99}

08./07. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

09./10. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

10./08. – Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.09.2022] {29.99€ / £24.99}

11./00. – My Time at Sandrock (PM Studios) [02.11.2023] {35.76€ / 30.59}

12./00. – Five Nights at Freddy’s (Clickteam) [29.11.2019] {6.99€ / £6.29}

13./15. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

14./12. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

15./13. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}