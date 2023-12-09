Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Suika Game
3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
5. Super Mario RPG
6. Portal: Companion Collection
7. Just Dance 2023 Edition
8. Hogwarts Legacy
9. Stardew Valley
10. Unravel Two
11. Among Us
12. Super Mario Odyssey
13. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
14. Red Dead Redemption
15. Minecraft
16. Fae Farm
17. Mortal Kombat 11
18. EA Sports FC 24
19. Unpacking
20. Batman: Arkham Trilogy
21. MLB The Show 23
22. Nintendo Switch Sports
23. Mario Party Superstars
24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
25. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
26. Monopoly
27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
28. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
29. Surgeon Simulator CPR
30. Overcooked 2
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
5. Surgeon Simulator CPR
6. Dave the Diver
7. The Last Campfire
8. Inside
9. Contra Anniversary Collection
10. Hollow Knight
11. Airplane Flight Simulator
12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
13. Subnautica
14. Pico Park
15. Don’t Starve Together
16. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
17. Castle Crashers Remastered
18. Stick Fight: The Game
19. Retro Bowl
20. Uno
21. Five Nights at Freddy’s
22. Vampire Survivors
23. Strange Horticulture
24. Roots of Pacha
25. Limbo
26. SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Cook-Off
27. The Oregon Trail
28. Slime Rancher
29. Persona 4 Golden
30. Disney Dreamlight Valley
