Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Suika Game

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5. Super Mario RPG

6. Portal: Companion Collection

7. Just Dance 2023 Edition

8. Hogwarts Legacy

9. Stardew Valley

10. Unravel Two

11. Among Us

12. Super Mario Odyssey

13. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

14. Red Dead Redemption

15. Minecraft

16. Fae Farm

17. Mortal Kombat 11

18. EA Sports FC 24

19. Unpacking

20. Batman: Arkham Trilogy

21. MLB The Show 23

22. Nintendo Switch Sports

23. Mario Party Superstars

24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

26. Monopoly

27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

28. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

29. Surgeon Simulator CPR

30. Overcooked 2

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

5. Surgeon Simulator CPR

6. Dave the Diver

7. The Last Campfire

8. Inside

9. Contra Anniversary Collection

10. Hollow Knight

11. Airplane Flight Simulator

12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

13. Subnautica

14. Pico Park

15. Don’t Starve Together

16. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

17. Castle Crashers Remastered

18. Stick Fight: The Game

19. Retro Bowl

20. Uno

21. Five Nights at Freddy’s

22. Vampire Survivors

23. Strange Horticulture

24. Roots of Pacha

25. Limbo

26. SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Cook-Off

27. The Oregon Trail

28. Slime Rancher

29. Persona 4 Golden

30. Disney Dreamlight Valley