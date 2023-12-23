Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
4. Hogwarts Legacy
5. Suika Game
6. Just Dance 2024 Edition
7. Stardew Valley
8. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
9. Overcooked: Special Edition
10. Minecraft
11. Super Mario RPG
12. Nintendo Switch Sports
13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
14. The Survivalists Deluxe Edition
15. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
16. Dave the Diver
17. Mario Party Superstars
18. Among Us
19. Hole.io
20. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. Hollow Knight
23. Overcooked 2
24. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
25. Super Mario Party
26. LEGO City Undercover
27. Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
28. My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
30. Pokemon Violet
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Stardew Valley
3. Dave the DIver
4. Among Us
5. Hole io
6. Hollow Knight
7. Disney Dreamlight Valley
8. Potion Craft
9. Human: Fall Flat
10. Real Boxing 2
11. Nonograms Prophecy
12. Windbound
13. Vampire Survivors
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Ori and the Blind Forest
16. Monsters Truck Arena
17. Sea of Stars
18. Terraria
19. Green Hell
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
21. Paper io 2
22. Narita Boy
23. Pico Park
24. Arise: A Simple Story
25. The Gardens Between
26. A Little to the Left
27. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
28. Five Nights at Freddy’s
29. Rubber Bandits
30. Outer Wilds
