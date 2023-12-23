Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

4. Hogwarts Legacy

5. Suika Game

6. Just Dance 2024 Edition

7. Stardew Valley

8. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

9. Overcooked: Special Edition

10. Minecraft

11. Super Mario RPG

12. Nintendo Switch Sports

13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

14. The Survivalists Deluxe Edition

15. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

16. Dave the Diver

17. Mario Party Superstars

18. Among Us

19. Hole.io

20. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. Hollow Knight

23. Overcooked 2

24. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

25. Super Mario Party

26. LEGO City Undercover

27. Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

28. My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition

29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

30. Pokemon Violet

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Stardew Valley

3. Dave the DIver

4. Among Us

5. Hole io

6. Hollow Knight

7. Disney Dreamlight Valley

8. Potion Craft

9. Human: Fall Flat

10. Real Boxing 2

11. Nonograms Prophecy

12. Windbound

13. Vampire Survivors

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Ori and the Blind Forest

16. Monsters Truck Arena

17. Sea of Stars

18. Terraria

19. Green Hell

20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

21. Paper io 2

22. Narita Boy

23. Pico Park

24. Arise: A Simple Story

25. The Gardens Between

26. A Little to the Left

27. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

28. Five Nights at Freddy’s

29. Rubber Bandits

30. Outer Wilds