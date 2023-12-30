Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
3. Just Dance 2024 Edition
4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
5. Nintendo Switch Sports
6. Hogwarts Legacy
7. Minecraft
8. Among Us
9. Suika Game
10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
11. Stardew Valley
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
15. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
16. Super Mario Party
17. Super Mario RPG
18. Portal: Companion Collection
19. Bluey: The Videogame
20. Dave the Diver
21. Overcooked 2
22. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
23. EA Sports FC 24
24. Hunting Simulator 2
25. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
26. Unpacking
27. Poppy Playtime
28. Hole io
29. Hades
30. Just Dance 2023 Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Suika Game
3. Stardew Valley
4. Dave the Diver
5. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
6. Hole io
7. Hollow Knight
8. A Little to the Left
9. Ori and the Blind Forest
10. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
11. Disney Dreamlight Valley
12. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game
13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
14. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
15. Boomerang Fu
16. Terraria
17. Vampire Survivors
18. Sea of Stars
19. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
20. Uno
21. Monster Truck Arena
22. Real Boxing 2
23. Inside
24. Trombone Champ
25. Potion Craft
26. Pico Park
27. Little Nightmares
28. Rubber Bandits
29. Subnautica
30. Ultimate Chicken Horse
Laisser un commentaire