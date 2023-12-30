Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

3. Just Dance 2024 Edition

4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

5. Nintendo Switch Sports

6. Hogwarts Legacy

7. Minecraft

8. Among Us

9. Suika Game

10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

11. Stardew Valley

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

15. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

16. Super Mario Party

17. Super Mario RPG

18. Portal: Companion Collection

19. Bluey: The Videogame

20. Dave the Diver

21. Overcooked 2

22. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

23. EA Sports FC 24

24. Hunting Simulator 2

25. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

26. Unpacking

27. Poppy Playtime

28. Hole io

29. Hades

30. Just Dance 2023 Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Suika Game

3. Stardew Valley

4. Dave the Diver

5. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

6. Hole io

7. Hollow Knight

8. A Little to the Left

9. Ori and the Blind Forest

10. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

11. Disney Dreamlight Valley

12. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game

13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

14. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

15. Boomerang Fu

16. Terraria

17. Vampire Survivors

18. Sea of Stars

19. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

20. Uno

21. Monster Truck Arena

22. Real Boxing 2

23. Inside

24. Trombone Champ

25. Potion Craft

26. Pico Park

27. Little Nightmares

28. Rubber Bandits

29. Subnautica

30. Ultimate Chicken Horse