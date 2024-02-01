Nous sommes désormais en février, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en janvier 2024 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
La préview du mois
Les tests du mois
- Another Code: Recollection – 9
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 8.7
- Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal – 8.6
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – 7.8
- Legend of Grimrock – 6.6
La pépite indépendante
- Lil’ Guardsman – 8.6
Nos coups de cœur
- Broforce Forever – 8.4
- The Pedestrian – 8
- HEXAPODA – 7.4
- Hidden Through Time 2 – 7.2
- Pan’orama – 7
- Irem Collection Volume 1 – 7
Les déceptions
- A Highland Song – 4.8
- Gastro Force – 4.6
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 – 4
- Evil Diary – 4
- Love Colors – 4
- Rising Lords – 3.8
- Drawing Carnival – 3
- Tales of Mathasia – 3
- Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games – 3
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Knights of Braveland – 6.8
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – 6.8
- Astronite – 6.8
- Deflector – 6.8
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil – 6.7
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – 6.6
- Suika Game – 6.6
- Colored Effects – 6.5
- Pixel Café – 6.5
- VISCO Collection – 6.5
- Witchtastic – 6.4
- The Legend of Gwen – 6.4
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered – 6.4
- Athanasy – 6.3
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms – 6.3
- Turok – 6.1
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – 6
- A Perfect Day – 5.6
- Raccoo Venture – 5.5
- Tricky Taps – 5.4
- Super Adventure Hand – 5.3
- DreadOut 2 – 5.3
- Let’s Sing 2023 Hits Français et Internationaux – 5.2
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – 5
- Electrician Simulator – 5.8
Sérieux ?
- My Bakery Empire – 2.8
- nGolf – 1.9
Laisser un commentaire